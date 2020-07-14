All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like Hobron Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
Hobron Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:53 PM

Hobron Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
333 Hobron Lane · (808) 468-6665
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Waikiki
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

333 Hobron Lane, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 301 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 428 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 402 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hobron Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
accessible
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Our extraordinary community offers Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Our keyed entry, 4-story building is located just 2 blocks from beautiful beaches, world-class shopping and the exciting Waikiki night life. Our neighboring waterfall and fountain provide a calm, soothing and lush environment allowing you to RELAX IN THE CITY after a long day.
Complete with a full size refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and granite counter tops. All top-of-the-line finishes make Hobron a hidden gem with tree-lined views - a perfect and tranquil hideaway in Waikiki.
Give us a call today to schedule a tour of your new home!

***$50 application fee***

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: 500 O.A.C.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Aggressive Breed restrictions
Dogs
rent: $50
Cats
rent: $50
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hobron Apartments have any available units?
Hobron Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hobron Apartments have?
Some of Hobron Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hobron Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Hobron Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hobron Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Hobron Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Hobron Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Hobron Apartments offers parking.
Does Hobron Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hobron Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hobron Apartments have a pool?
No, Hobron Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Hobron Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Hobron Apartments has accessible units.
Does Hobron Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hobron Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Hobron Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hobron Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Hobron Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Dog Friendly ApartmentsHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio ApartmentsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity