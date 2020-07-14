Hobron Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator bathtub oven recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking accessible 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments courtyard e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Our extraordinary community offers Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Our keyed entry, 4-story building is located just 2 blocks from beautiful beaches, world-class shopping and the exciting Waikiki night life. Our neighboring waterfall and fountain provide a calm, soothing and lush environment allowing you to RELAX IN THE CITY after a long day.

Complete with a full size refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and granite counter tops. All top-of-the-line finishes make Hobron a hidden gem with tree-lined views - a perfect and tranquil hideaway in Waikiki.

Give us a call today to schedule a tour of your new home!



***$50 application fee***