72 Apartments for rent in Honolulu, HI with gym

Verified

1 of 38

Waikiki
Waikiki
3 Units Available
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
730 sqft
Our RENOVATED, trendy apartment homes feature modern interiors in a prime Waikiki location. Overlooking the Ala Wai Canal, we offer you affordable luxury. Our property is about two short blocks to the newly built International Market Place.

1 of 31

Waialae - Kahala
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4052 Black Point Rd
4052 Black Point Road, Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
5900 sqft
Stunning ocean and mountain views from this custom 3 story 5,900 SF home with private gated entry and 2 car garage. 3 bedroom/4.5 bath plus 1 bedroom/1 bath Mother-In Law/Guest suite with wet bar and separate entry.

1 of 9

Ala Moana - Kakaako
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1288 Kapiolani Boulevard
1288 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! CALL FOR APPOINTMENT: 808-941-9411 ext 1155 Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant. 1.

1 of 17

Downtown Honolulu
Downtown Honolulu
1 Unit Available
1212 Nuuanu Avenue
1212 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
894 sqft
Move In Discounts available! You never need to leave home! Great Views come with this sought after 2 bedroom/2 bath condo Located on the cool side of the building, gentle trades prevail Secured building with Concierge features 1 covered & assigned

1 of 7

Waikiki
Waikiki
1 Unit Available
469 Ena Road #907 Waipuna
469 Ena Rd, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with 1 assigned secured parking. - Waipuna Condos is centrally located in Waikiki. Its just minutes away from world-famous Waikiki Beach and Ala Moana Shopping Mall.

1 of 12

Ala Moana - Kakaako
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
801 S. King Street, #1708
801 S King St, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
782 sqft
Downtown living in Kaka'ako in gorgeous 2/2 condo with A/C! - Downtown condo in Honolulu's up and coming desirable Kaka'ako area! This 2/2 with 782 sq ft of living space includes a spacious white kitchen, full size washer and dryer, walk-in closets,

1 of 31

Waialae - Kahala
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4340 Pahoa Ave #23A
4340 Pahoa Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1606 sqft
Kahala's Premiere Condominium - 3 bed/2 bath! - Kahalas premiere condominium, The Regency at Kahala, offers an opportunity to rent a 3-bedroom, 2-bath unit with 1-reserved parking stall.

1 of 20

Downtown Honolulu
Downtown Honolulu
1 Unit Available
66 Queen St #3105
66 Queen Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1486 sqft
Stunning Ocean View Floor to Ceiling Windows - Elite Pacific Properties welcomes you to this spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath fully furnished condo with spectacular views & 2 assigned parking stalls located at the Harbor Court building in downtown

1 of 16

Ala Moana - Kakaako
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
600 Ala Moana Blvd #2006
600 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
600 Ala Moana Blvd #2006 Available 06/23/20 The Collection 600 Ala Moana Blvd, #2006 $3300 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Parking - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 2016 Sq Footage: 879 Sq. Ft + 77 SQ. Ft Lanai.

1 of 12

Liliha - Kapalama
Liliha - Kapalama
1 Unit Available
2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606
2101 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606 Available 07/13/20 NUUANU - Upscale Craigside Condominium - AVAILABLE July 13, 2020 - FURNISHED with valley & treetop views near Pali Hwy, and Downtown Honolulu.

1 of 9

Manoa
Manoa
1 Unit Available
1621 Dole Street Unit 206
1621 Dole Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
807 sqft
Punahou/Makiki/Lower Manoa Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 1 Parking Condominum - This residence is a large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 parking condominium with 807 square feet of living space. This home enjoys the cool breezes blowing through Manoa Valley.

1 of 5

Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1419 Dominis St 1006
1419 Dominis Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,225
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cozy Unit at Dominis West - Property Id: 265666 1419 Dominis Street, #1006 This is a renovated studio, 1 bathroom. New flooring, cabinets, appliances, window a/c Rent: $1,250.00 Monthly Security deposit: $1,250.

1 of 20

Ala Moana - Kakaako
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006
888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006 Available 07/01/20 Symphony Honolulu - Furnished 2BR - Symphony Honolulu, where elegance and contemporary design work in concert to create urban sophistication.

1 of 11

Mccully - Moiliili
Mccully - Moiliili
1 Unit Available
500 UNIVERSITY AVE #905
500 University Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic location - Gorgeous views overlooking park, Ala Wai Canal. Fantastic mountain breezes, walk to Waikiki, close to Ala Moana Mall, minutes to HI entry.

1 of 24

Ala Moana - Kakaako
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1108 Auahi St
1108 Auahi Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$2,900
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious Anaha Studio Plus STORAGE ROOM! - Luxury Anaha Studio...

1 of 16

Ala Moana - Kakaako
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
876 Curtis St. Unit 2707
876 Curtis St, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,800
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
876 Curtis St. Unit 2707 Available 07/15/20 1BR/1BA/1 parking in Royal Capitol Plaza. - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.

1 of 12

Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1535 Pensacola Avenue, #1012
1535 Pensacola Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
493 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect Location, Lower Makiki with View, Covered Parking - Nicely upgraded lower Makiki one bedroom, one bath, one covered parking, with washer/dryer in unit. Great view from 10th floor. Tenant to pay electric, cable, and internet.

1 of 15

Ala Moana - Kakaako
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1288 Ala Moana Blvd. ALII B
1288 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
3575 sqft
Hokua Penthouse - ALII B - Alii B is the prized penthouse that crowns Hokua, one of the most sought-after luxury condominiums in Kakaako.

1 of 10

Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1054 GREEN STREET #705
1054 Green Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
496 sqft
BEL-AIR PLAZA IN MAKIKI - Well maintained secured bldg tucked away in a cul-de-sac in the heart of Makiki-Punchbowl area. Secured bldg and secured parking.

1 of 22

Ala Moana - Kakaako
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
988 Halekauwila st
988 Halekauwila Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
743 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/20/20 41st fl diamond ocean view 2b2b Utilities included - Property Id: 295790 Planning to rent out my 2BR / 2Ba 743ft High-Ceiling 41st floor facing diamond head cool ocean side! Recently replaced the new refrigerator.

1 of 31

Mccully - Moiliili
Mccully - Moiliili
1 Unit Available
581 Kamoku st 2408
581 Kamoku Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1189 sqft
Unit 2408 Available 07/01/20 Royal Iolani 2 bed 2 bath 2 parking condo - Property Id: 282743 This Rare Remodeled Royal Iolani Condo is now available for rent in this sought after neighborhood Just 4 minutes from Waikiki!! Grey Tile floors

1 of 4

Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
3138 Waialae Avenue
3138 Waialae Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Off Campus housing - Property Id: 274776 Private clean, & quiet studio room to occupy; bathroom to share with house guests. Kitchen and laundry are on site.

1 of 9

Ala Moana - Kakaako
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
909 KAPIOLANI #2906 909 KAPIOLANI BLVD #2906
909 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,400
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1/1/1- 909 Kapiolani Available Mid May! - This open concept 1 bedroom 1 bath unit in the well maintained 909 Kapiolani Building is available mid May! Located just minutes from Ward Center and the up and coming Kaka'ako area!! Unit comes with one

1 of 20

Ala Moana - Kakaako
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1561 Kanunu Street 1406
1561 Kanunu Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1043 sqft
Spacious Unit at Princess Leilani - Property Id: 277021 Rent - Includes water and sewage. Tenant pay for electricity, cable, internet, telephone, etc. Unfurnished, clean, spacious, convenient location, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 parking stalls.
City Guide for Honolulu, HI

“Together they would travel on a boat with billowed sail / Jackie kept a lookout perched on Puff's gigantic tail / Noble kings and princes would bow whenever they came / Pirate ships would lower their flag when Puff roared out his name, oh! / Puff the magic dragon lived by the sea / And frolicked in the autumn mist in a land called Honah Lee” (Peter, Paul and Mary, "Puff the Magic Dragon")

The name conjures images of palm fronds swaying in the breeze, soft, white sand beaches, and drinks with tiny, colorful umbrellas perched atop unnaturally blue liquids. Honolulu, Hawaii is, in a word, paradise. It’s the highly sought after, often only dreamed of location for epic vacations and destination weddings. But this beautiful pearl of the Pacific isn’t just an escape; for many, it’s home. Grab a ukulele, some ahi poke, and a blank check, because it’s time to hula into Hawaii’s rental market. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Honolulu, HI

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Honolulu renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

