136 Apartments for rent in Honolulu, HI with garage

Honolulu apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Waikiki
3 Units Available
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
730 sqft
Our RENOVATED, trendy apartment homes feature modern interiors in a prime Waikiki location. Overlooking the Ala Wai Canal, we offer you affordable luxury. Our property is about two short blocks to the newly built International Market Place.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Waikiki
4 Units Available
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,195
561 sqft
Make your new home at Waikiki Walina Apartments, located in the heart of Waikiki with its spectacular beaches, world-class shopping and a wide variety of dining choices.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
801 South Street
801 South Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
800 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! Showing: Wednesday, 6/17/2020 at 3:30 pm By: RAY This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1288 Kapiolani Boulevard
1288 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! CALL FOR APPOINTMENT: 808-941-9411 ext 1155 Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant. 1.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kaimuki
1 Unit Available
3445 Kilauea Avenue
3445 Kilauea Avenue, Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
1830 sqft
Kaimuki Home For Rent Utilities Included - Large 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Kaimuki. 2 full kitchens on each floor, enclosed garage, low maintenance yard, PV, AC units in every room, spa jet tub in master bath, new stainless steel kitchen appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mccully - Moiliili
1 Unit Available
1315 Kalakaua Ave., #2411
1315 Kalākaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
722 sqft
Holomua Condo (Punahou area) - 2/1/1 Great Location - 1st month free rent! - Holomua #2411 Partially Furnished 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 1 Reserved Parking $1900/Mo FEATURES Property Type: Condo Year Built: 2013 Unit Sq.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Honolulu
1 Unit Available
66 Queen St #3105
66 Queen Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1711 sqft
Stunning Ocean View Floor to Ceiling Windows - Elite Pacific Properties welcomes you to this spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath fully furnished condo with spectacular views & 2 assigned parking stalls located at the Harbor Court building in downtown

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
600 Ala Moana Blvd #2006
600 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
600 Ala Moana Blvd #2006 Available 06/23/20 The Collection 600 Ala Moana Blvd, #2006 $3300 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Parking - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 2016 Sq Footage: 879 Sq. Ft + 77 SQ. Ft Lanai.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
791 Onaha Street
791 Onaha Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2312 sqft
Kahala Corner House Available! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, detached 2 vehicle garage - This beautiful Kahala home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms is featured on a corner lot with open and enclosed yards.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mccully - Moiliili
1 Unit Available
2724 Kahoaloha Lane #1605
2724 Kahoaloha Lane, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$1,500 - 1 Bdrm / 1 Bath / 1-Parking@ Kings Gate UTILITIES INCLUDED - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1981 Sq.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Honolulu
1 Unit Available
1401 Lusitana St #506
1401 Lusitana Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,625
527 sqft
ELECTRICTY & WATER INCLUDED! LIVE IN TOWN! QUEENS/PUNCHBOWL AREA 1 Bed 1 bath 1 Covered parking. - **ELECTRIC & WATER INCLUDED WITH RENT! WASHER DRYER, AND WINDOW AC IN UNIT.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4365 Aukai St.
4365 Aukai Ave, Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
2584 sqft
Kahala 4/3/2 REMODELED house $5,500 mo. - Completely remodeled 4 bedroom, 3 bath single family house; enclosed 2 car garage w/electric car charging outlet.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Manoa
1 Unit Available
1415 PUNAHOU ST., #902 JASON APARTMENT
1415 Punahou Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
744 sqft
Jason Apartments #902 - 2Bed/1Bath/1Prk Jason Apt #902 1415 Punahou St. Honolulu, HI 96822 Please copy and paste URL into address bar to view our VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
1145 Koloa St
1145 Koloa Street, Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2800 sqft
4 BR/4BA HOME IN KAHALA - Spacious and bright partially furnished 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom Kahala home. Approximately 2800 square feet of living space, with hardwood, ceramic tile and linoleum flooring throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Kaimuki
1 Unit Available
4174 Kaimuki Avenue
4174 Kaimuki Avenue, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1486 sqft
Great Kaimuki location, One Level, Spacious 3 bdrm, 1 1/2 bath Home. - Single Family, one level, 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, dining area, family room, enclosed patio, laundry room, 2 car garage with auto garage door.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kalihi Valley
1 Unit Available
2217 Kalihi Street
2217 Kalihi Street, Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
1511 sqft
2217 Kalihi Street Available 07/01/20 Two Story Renovated Home, 5 bed 2 Bath with Garage in Kalihi Valley - This is a large, charming modern clean home in the Upper Kalihi Area. This rental is a two story home with 5 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
1547 Alencastre St.
1547 Alencastre Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1600 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Large 3 Bedroom/1 Bath + Den near UH/Chaminade - Property Id: 6034 Large 3 bedroom/1 bath + den conveniently located in lower St. Louis Heights.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
3014 HIBISCUS DRIVE
3014 Hibiscus Drive, Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$7,200
1768 sqft
Rarely Available Furnished Diamond Head Terrace Home - Available June 1, 2020 - For more information, call or text Ray at (808) 393-0295 or email ray@pro808.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
5158 Kilauea Avenue
5158 Kilauea Avenue, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1668 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom home plus den - The opportunity to live in the well established community of Waialae Nui Valley is now available! This 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home can easily convert to a 5 bedroom.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4052 Black Point Rd
4052 Black Point Road, Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
5900 sqft
Stunning ocean and mountain views from this custom 3 story 5,900 SF home with private gated entry and 2 car garage. 3 bedroom/4.5 bath plus 1 bedroom/1 bath Mother-In Law/Guest suite with wet bar and separate entry.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Waikiki
1 Unit Available
1700 Ala Moana Boulevard
1700 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,475
363 sqft
Panoramic views of Ala Wai Boat Harbor, Ala Moana Beach park and west side sunset views! Furnished, totally renovated studio on 28th floor. Rent includes ALL utilities (except phone) in this secured building.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Waikiki
1 Unit Available
444 Nahua St. #1503 - 1
444 Nahua St, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
521 sqft
30 Day Minimum Rental: Charming 1 Bedroom/1 Bath with Tandem parking has Euro sleeper couch in living room. Fully furnished kitchen, with dishwasher, and cooking amenities. Window AC in living room. Washer/Dryer in bathroom with tub & shower.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Waikiki
1 Unit Available
229 Paoakalani Avenue - 1, Unit 2102, Waikiki Sunset
229 Paoakalani Ave, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
600 sqft
Aston Waikiki Sunset is your home away from home. This furnished, 1 bedroom, 1 Bath with 1 parking unit is conveniently located with a great ocean view. It's just a short walk to the beach, Kapiolani Park, zoo, bus lines, restaurants, and many more.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Waikiki
1 Unit Available
2415 Ala Wai Blvd. #1708 - 1708
2415 Ala Wai Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
771 sqft
30 Day Minimum Lease: Fully loaded end unit. This beautiful two bedroom ocean view condo has recently been decorated with travel in mind. King bed in master bedroom and Queen bed in 2nd bedroom.
City Guide for Honolulu, HI

“Together they would travel on a boat with billowed sail / Jackie kept a lookout perched on Puff's gigantic tail / Noble kings and princes would bow whenever they came / Pirate ships would lower their flag when Puff roared out his name, oh! / Puff the magic dragon lived by the sea / And frolicked in the autumn mist in a land called Honah Lee” (Peter, Paul and Mary, "Puff the Magic Dragon")

The name conjures images of palm fronds swaying in the breeze, soft, white sand beaches, and drinks with tiny, colorful umbrellas perched atop unnaturally blue liquids. Honolulu, Hawaii is, in a word, paradise. It’s the highly sought after, often only dreamed of location for epic vacations and destination weddings. But this beautiful pearl of the Pacific isn’t just an escape; for many, it’s home. Grab a ukulele, some ahi poke, and a blank check, because it’s time to hula into Hawaii’s rental market. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Honolulu, HI

Honolulu apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

