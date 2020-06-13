/
pupukea
40 Apartments for rent in Pupukea, HI
North Shore
1 Unit Available
59-379 Ke Nui Road
59-379 Ke Nui Road, Pupukea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2386 sqft
Banzai Pipeline Paradise Home w/Gorgeous Ocean Views & A/C! Pipeline House - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
North Shore
1 Unit Available
59-329 Ke Nui Rd.
59-329 Ke Nui Road, Pupukea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Newly Remodeled Ocean-View Home With A/C, Steps From Pipeline: Ehukai Beach Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
North Shore
1 Unit Available
59-780 Kamehameha Highway
59-780 Kamehameha Highway, Pupukea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
912 sqft
Great location across from Three Tables Beach & around the corner from Waimea Bay & a short walk to Sharks Cove & Foodland. Still under renovation, older style plantation home.
North Shore
1 Unit Available
59-424 Kawowo Road
59-424 Kawowo Road, Pupukea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pupukea Highlands fully furnished home. Private Corner Portion of Large Lot. Cable T.V./ Internet / Water & Electric are included. Yard Service is done by the owner. Sheets, Towels, Kitchenware and a nice deck.
North Shore
1 Unit Available
59-362 Makana Road
59-362 Makana Road, Pupukea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1600 sqft
Terrific 1600 s.f. Single Family Home in Sunset Hills, Pupukea with Panoramic Ocean and Sunset Views! Although this is a 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath "Guest Cottage" ...
North Shore
1 Unit Available
61-106 Iliohu Way
61-106 Iliohu Way, Honolulu County, HI
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
3358 sqft
Ocean-View Waimea Bay Home With A/C, Two Living Spaces & Kitchens: Waimea Dream - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
North Shore
1 Unit Available
61-275 Kamehameha Highway - Downstairs
61-275 Kamehameha Highway, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Home Holders LLC is proud to announce our fabulous North Shore ocean front, long term, rental opportunity walking distance to Waimea beach! The house sits on a 5690 square foot lot with driveway parking for 4 vehicles.
Koolauloa
1 Unit Available
56-109 Huehu Place
56-109 Huehu Place, Kahuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 Bdm 1 Ba Duplex with 1 parking - Kahuku - Available 5/1/20 but no showings until after 4/21/20.
North Shore
1 Unit Available
66-044 Kamehameha Highway
66-044 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
Great location in Haleiwa town. Features include; updated kitchen & bath, granite counter tops, stove, fridge, ceramic tile flooring, ceiling fans & fenced yard. Carport & washer/dryer hook-ups.
North Shore
1 Unit Available
66-303 haleiwa rd
66-303 Hale'iwa Road, Haleiwa, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,000
772 sqft
UNBELIEVABLE OCEANFRONT CONDO! If youre looking for a place on the beach you have found it. You can enjoy the beach view from the kitchen, living room, and lanai.
Koolauloa
1 Unit Available
57-091 Lalo Kuilima Place
57-091 Lalo Kuilima Place, Kawela Bay, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,000
848 sqft
Furnished, beautifully landscaped, ground level unit with private front lanai. Quiet, bright and airy corner unit located on the Turtle Bay East golf course with a screened in lanai off the bedroom. Security gate and one designated parking space.
North Shore
1 Unit Available
61-753 Papailoa Road
61-753 Papailoa Road, Honolulu County, HI
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
2565 sqft
The perfect beach house for those wanting surf and a good swimming area right out front. This property is relaxed with old-world charm and yet modern day conveniences. It exudes lifestyle living in an unpretentious manner.
Wahiawa
10 Units Available
Palms of Kilani
1060 Kilani Ave, Wahiawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
715 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
792 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,149
1025 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Community contains laundry center. Within walking distance of Wahiawa District Park. Plenty of nearby shopping and dining options.
North Shore
1 Unit Available
68.121 Au Street #203
68-121 Au St, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
860 sqft
BEACH FRONT Furnished Condo In Waialua, O'ahu's North Shore - BEACHFRONT completely renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with tandem assigned 2 open parking stall.
North Shore
1 Unit Available
66-942 KAMAKAHALA STREET
66-942 Kamakahala Street, Haleiwa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1750 sqft
Spacious Single Level Waialua Duplex - This unit is located in the Paalaakai subdivision and features many spacious living spaces and a full size kitchen and dining area.
North Shore
1 Unit Available
68-025 Apuhihi St. Apt 203
68-025 Apuhihi St, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
519 sqft
68-025 Apuhihi St. Apt 203 Available 07/01/20 2br/1ba Apartment on the North Shore (HIPPM) - Tenant occupied, available 07/01/2020! Text or call Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at (808) 721-7990 for showing requests.
Wahiawa
1 Unit Available
910 Neal Ave.
910 Neal Avenue, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
5704 sqft
910 Neal Ave. Available 07/23/20 Beautiful Single Family Home 3 BR / 1.5 BA home in Wahiawa w/ Firepit in Fenced In Yard - CALL / TEXT KIMOLI (RS-79941) FOR SCHEDULED VIEWING @ 808-699-9350 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
Koolauloa
1 Unit Available
54-124 Kealalani Pl.
54-124 Kealalani Place, Hauula, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1104 sqft
Hauula-Single Family Home Fully Renovated | 3-bed, 2-bath w/ a large yard available for RENT today! - Escape away today into the scenic views and atmosphere of Oahu's one-of-a-kind North Shore.
Wahiawa
1 Unit Available
133 Lakeview Unit #5
133 Lakeview Cir, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
747 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! 3BR/1BA/2PKG IN WAHIAWA - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/KKUKlNWUg58 DESCRIPTION: Well maintained 3BR/1BA/2PKG upstairs unit.
Koolauloa
1 Unit Available
53-549 Kamehameha Hwy #609
53-549 Hawaii Highway 83, Punaluu, HI
Studio
$1,200
358 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Live on the Beach in Hauula - Hanohano Hale Studio Available - Partly furnished studio apartment in this secured building in Hauula. Unit comes with a small kitchenette with a sink and fridge only.
North Shore
1 Unit Available
67-239 Farrington Hwy Unit A
67-239 Farrington Hwy, Waialua, HI
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
648 sqft
67-239 Farrington Hwy Unit A Available 07/01/20 3br/1ba Remodeled Plantation Style Home (Pet Friendly)(HIPPM) - Available 07/01/2020! Text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at 808-721-7990 for showing! AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE
Wahiawa
1 Unit Available
444 Iliwai Drive
444 Iliwai Drive, Wahiawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
800 sqft
Newly constructed 2 Bed 2 Bath Duplex in Wahiawa near Schofield Barracks - Brand new 2 Bedroom 2 Bath constructed (ADU) dwelling unit in a quiet residential neighborhood. Unit is built above the garage, so there are no shared walls or floors.
Wahiawa
1 Unit Available
251-A LEHUA STREET
251 Lehua St, Wahiawa, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1344 sqft
Newly Renovated Single Family Home Wahiawa 4br/2ba - Newly renovated single family home in Wahiawa, updated with new exterior paint, new interior paint, luxury vinyl tile throughout the house, new cabinets, quartz sparkle countertops and backsplash,
North Shore
1 Unit Available
67-291 Kahaone Loop
67-291 Kahaone Loop, Waialua, HI
5 Bedrooms
$36,000
4980 sqft
Kala'iku - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. Meaning the great calm, quiet, peace, or serenity, Kala`iku offers your large group a dream setting for an escape to paradise.
