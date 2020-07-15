/
Kapiolani CC
141 Apartments For Rent Near Kapiolani CC
3 Units Available
Waikiki
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
730 sqft
Our RENOVATED, trendy apartment homes feature modern interiors in a prime Waikiki location. Overlooking the Ala Wai Canal, we offer you affordable luxury. Our property is about two short blocks to the newly built International Market Place.
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,645
561 sqft
Make your new home at Waikiki Walina Apartments, located in the heart of Waikiki with its spectacular beaches, world-class shopping and a wide variety of dining choices.
2 Units Available
Mccully - Moiliili
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,271
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience your new home at Kapiolani Village Apartments. Located in Honolulu's 96814 area, living at this community gives you a variety of nearby highlights.
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
229 Paoakalani Avenue - 1, Unit 2102, Waikiki Sunset
229 Paoakalani Ave, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
600 sqft
Aston Waikiki Sunset is your home away from home. This furnished, 1 bedroom, 1 Bath with 1 parking unit is conveniently located with a great ocean view. It's just a short walk to the beach, Kapiolani Park, zoo, bus lines, restaurants, and many more.
1 Unit Available
Waialae - Kahala
4343 Kahala Avenue
4343 Kahala Avenue, Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
4438 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE AND JULY 2020 ONLY. Welcome to your private retreat located in the heart of Diamond Head and Kahala! This spacious residence offers over 4,000 square feet of living space for everyone to enjoy.
1 Unit Available
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
Lukepane Hale
727 Lukepane Avenue, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
690 sqft
Now showing by appointment for long term lease. Shorter term is negotiable.. Please watch our video first by searching "727 Lukepane 304" on youtube.com , or copy this link and paste it on your browser: https://youtu.
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
2452 Tusitala Street, #1104 - 1
2452 Tusitala Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
514 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished one bedroom with cable, internet, gas & electric included. 1 designated parking stall. Gas stove, Dishwasher, cooking utensils and linen provided. Minimum 90 day lease. No Pets and No Smoking in unit.
1 Unit Available
Mccully - Moiliili
555 University Avenue Apt. 705
555 University Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,900
684 sqft
Unfurnished - photos show with furniture. Lovely, coxy, nicely renovated one bedroom one bath one parking condo in a nicely maintained, centrally located building. Great Diamond Head view from living room and bedroom. Bedroom is upstairs.
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
445 Seaside Ave., Unit 2817 - 1
445 Seaside Ave, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,500
305 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Resort living. Everything you want is here. Large lanai to relax and enjoy the view. AC to keep you cool. Everything is included in this cute studio. 30 day minimum stay add GE & TA tax.
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
445 Seaside Avenue #2815
445 Seaside Avenue, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,850
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Island Colony Waikiki, Stunning High Floor Ocean, Ala Wai Canal, Golf Course and Diamond Head Views.
1 Unit Available
Waialae - Kahala
4727 Kahala Avenue # A
4727 Kahala Avenue, Honolulu, HI
7 Bedrooms
$75,000
7860 sqft
Private 7bdrm Beachfront Home w/Carriage House & Pool! Kahala Beachside Estate - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 Unit Available
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
2916 date Street
2916 Date Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
776 sqft
Year Built: 1981 Sq. Footage: 704 Sq. Ft. + 143 Sq. Ft. Lanai Bedrooms: 2 Bed Bathrooms: 2 Bath Parking: 2- Assigned parking stalls Lease Duration: 1 year Deposit: $2250.
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
229 Paoakalani Avenue
229 Paoakalani Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
534 sqft
CALL SUSAN WEINIK RA HAWAII HOMES INTERNATIONAL 808-382 1162 FOR SHOWINGS. WAIKIKI SUNSET APT 2903 SIX MONTH OR MO TO MO.
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
444 Nahua St. #1503 - 1
444 Nahua St, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
521 sqft
30 Day Minimum Rental: Charming 1 Bedroom/1 Bath with Tandem parking has Euro sleeper couch in living room. Fully furnished kitchen, with dishwasher, and cooking amenities. Window AC in living room. Washer/Dryer in bathroom with tub & shower.
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
444 Nahua Street
444 Nahua Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,050
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished 1-Bedroom 1-Bath @ 444 Nahua, which has a large roof-top recreation deck that features a magnificent view, swimming pool, outdoor kitchen and barbecues for your enjoyment.
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
2240 Kuhio Avenue #3006 - 1
2240 Kuhio Avenue, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
498 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Diamond Head & Partial Ocean Views from the 30th Floor, Renovated & Move-In Ready Unit! RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES PLUS FREE WI-FI & 1 COVERED PARKING! Fully Furnished, Window A/C, 68 Sq.Ft. Lanai for You To Relax.
1 Unit Available
Waialae - Kahala
4515 Aukai Avenue
4515 ʻaukai Avenue, Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3496 sqft
4bd / 3.5ba Charming Nautical Kahala Home with a Pool and A/C. - Kahala Seaside - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 Unit Available
Waialae - Kahala
4411 Aukai Avenue
4411 ʻaukai Avenue, Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$37,000
5002 sqft
Kahala Grand Splendor. Contemporary Luxury residence w/ a large pool. - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
320 Liliuokalani Ave. #2401
320 Liliʻuokalani Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
717 sqft
Available Now! 2 Bedroom Penthouse beautifully renovated throughout. Corner End Unit with Amazing Mountain, Diamondhead to Ocean Views. Watch the surf at Queens from your bedroom window.
1 Unit Available
Mccully - Moiliili
500 University Ave. #905
500 University Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic location - Gorgeous views overlooking park, Ala Wai Canal. Fantastic mountain breezes, walk to Waikiki, close to Ala Moana Mall, minutes to HI entry.
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
251 Kaiulani Avenue
251 Kaʻiulani Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
900 sqft
Must SEE and bargain.
1 Unit Available
Waialae - Kahala
4580 Aukai Ave
4580 ʻaukai Avenue, Honolulu, HI
6 Bedrooms
$18,000
3308 sqft
One block from beach, Estate, Open-air living, Kahala locale, Luxury, Hokulani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 Unit Available
Mccully - Moiliili
2718 S King Street
2718 South King Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
Spacious! 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 parking single family home. Newer construction. Private yard. Split AC units through out. Solid flooring and plush wall to wall carpeting. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet.
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
1909 Ala Wai Blvd. #702
1909 Ala Wai Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,000
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Now Waikiki Secure Fully Furnished One Bedroom One Full Bath 1 Secure Covered Garage Assigned Parking Spacious Rooms Beautiful Views of the Mountains and Ala Wai Canal from the Open Lanai Soothing Cross Winds Throughout Great Location