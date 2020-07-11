/
168 Apartments for rent in Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu, Honolulu, HI
1 Unit Available
1914 MAKIKI HGTS - HOUSE
1914 Makiki Heights Drive, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
935 sqft
1914 MAKIKI HGTS - HOUSE Available 07/21/20 Make this your next home - UNIQUE 1 BD, 1 BA, 1 CAR COVERED CARPORT APT.
1 Unit Available
923 Green St Downstairs
923 Green Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1344 sqft
Renovated 3BD/2BA House off Ward (2 LARGE DOGS OK) - Property Id: 265242 Rare and HUGE home in the core of urban Honolulu.
1 Unit Available
1018 Lunalilo St. #703
1018 Lunalilo Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
938 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom with 2 Parking - This spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartment, 2-parking is located in Makiki near Ward Ave. It comes with a lanai facing ocean/city side. Full kitchen with dishwasher and storage units available.
1 Unit Available
1620 Keeaumoku St #402,
1620 Keeaumoku St, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
485 sqft
Reduced Rent! Tastefully updated 1 bed 1 bath 1 parking Makiki. - Live in a beautiful Makiki, close to town, public transportation, neighborhood parks, and good schools.
1 Unit Available
1543 Makiki Street unit #607
1543 Makiki Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
714 sqft
- Carpet throughout the unit, Tile in the bathroom and kitchen. Nice and clean unit Rent: $1,600/monthly 1 yr lease, no pets and no smoking. Water/Sewer included. To schedule a showing or apply for a unit please go to: http://www.cpphawaii.
1 Unit Available
1516 Enos Lane
1516 Enos Lane, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom 1 bathroom Enos Lane - Downstairs unit in duplex. Coin operated laundry on site. Water/Sewer is split and pro-rated between upstairs tenant. Electric is separately metered. Close to freeway on/off ramp, stores and more. Sorry, no pets.
1 Unit Available
1715 Anapuni Street
1715 Anapuni Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/r0j8_v7YbW4. We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel. Address: Anapuni St. Honolulu, Hawaii 96822 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Rent: $1400.
1 Unit Available
1717 Mott-Smith Drive
1717 Mott Smith Drive, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large one bedroom, one bathroom with one assigned, covered, secured parking stall is now available for rent at Mott-Smith Laniloa.
1 Unit Available
1710 Makiki Street
1710 Makiki Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
400 sqft
Oahuan Towers Ltd Remodeled granite kitchen counter, wood flooring, newer appliance. Convenient location near Makiki District Park, Ala Moana Shopping Center, Punahou School. Just a driving distance to UH.
1 Unit Available
1448 Young St. #304
1448 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Parking (Newly Renovated) - Rarely available and a great location! Make your way down Kalakaua Ave to enjoy Waikiki or go down Keeaumoku St and you will find Ala Moana Center.
1 Unit Available
1630 LIHOLIHO STREET #1906
1630 Liholiho Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,400
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Ocean View Studio. full bath and kitchen. 444sq. ft. - Studio with 1 bath, 1 parking. Ocean view. High Floor. New carpet, laminate flooring in kitchen. Washer Dryer in unit. Close distance to shopping, restaurants, and H1 Freeway.
1 Unit Available
1054 GREEN STREET #705
1054 Green Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
496 sqft
BEL-AIR PLAZA IN MAKIKI - Well maintained secured bldg tucked away in a cul-de-sac in the heart of Makiki-Punchbowl area. Secured bldg and secured parking.
1 Unit Available
1655 Kewalo Street
1655 Kewalo Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
Clean 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Makiki Apartment - Available Now! - Convenient 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Makiki apartment with 1 assigned parking stall. Located close to Downtown Honolulu, UH Manoa, Waikiki, Ala Moana, etc... Secure, gated access to building.
1 Unit Available
1419 Dominis St 1006
1419 Dominis Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,225
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cozy Unit at Dominis West - Property Id: 265666 1419 Dominis Street, #1006 This is a renovated studio, 1 bathroom. New flooring, cabinets, appliances, window a/c Rent: $1,250.00 Monthly Security deposit: $1,250.
1 Unit Available
1024 Spencer Street #3
1024 Spencer Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,690
530 sqft
Spencer Street W/Views! - Large studio suite w/queen murphy bed and amazing diamond head, ocean & city views. Private entrance just 10 steps from parking. Full size kitchen and appliances, with dining counter.
1 Unit Available
1415 Liholiho St #306
1415 Liholiho Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,375
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Makiki Luna-Liho Towers studio w/Pkg., Washer/dryer - Very clean studio apartment located in secured building with 1 uncovered parking stall with gated entry.
1 Unit Available
1426 Keeaumoku St #C21
1426 Keeaumoku St, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
587 sqft
1426 KEEAMOKU UPGRADED 2BR/1BA/1PKG UNIT - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
1 Unit Available
1566 Kewalo Street
1566 Kewalo Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
400 sqft
Ground Floor 1 bdrm/1 bath unit with approx. 400 sf of living area. Upgraded with laminate flooring and kitchen counter top. Community laundry on site.
1 Unit Available
1630 Makiki Street
1630 Makiki Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
573 sqft
Punahou Terrace* A very quiet area* Enjoy this vintage/tropical living with its unique ambiance. 1 bedroom, 1bath with covered parking, carpet, flooring. Front and back entrance, coin operated laundry in a very short distance to the apt.
1 Unit Available
2380 Round Top Dr
2380 Round Top Drive, Honolulu, HI
6 Bedrooms
$4,495
4000 sqft
A must see 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms 4000 square foot home located in tantalus. Featuring gorgeous city and ocean views, granite countertops, AC in the master bedroom, open floor plan, large rooms, wet bar downstairs, 2 large lanais, and so much more.
1 Unit Available
1562 Pensacola St #202
1562 Pensacola Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
519 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE UPGRADED 1BR/1BA/1PKG UNIT IN PENSACOLA VISTA - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 DESCRIPTION: Enjoy this conveniently located upgraded 1BR/1BA/1PKG unit in the Pensacola Vista.
1 Unit Available
410 Magellan Avenue
410 Magellan Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
955 sqft
Available Immediately: 410 Magellan Avenue #902 Honolulu, HI 96813 This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath, approx. 1000 square foot apartment features tons of functional living space, washer/dryer in the unit, and cool breezy flow.
1 Unit Available
1560 Thurston Avenue
1560 Thurston Avenue, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
721 sqft
Available now, 601 sq ft, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 parking, at Makikilani Plaza. Unit offers spacious living room, bedroom with walk in closet, bathroom with tub/shower combination and galley kitchen.
1 Unit Available
1050 Kinau Street
1050 Kinau Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
655 sqft
Centrally and conveniently located close to schools, near bus stop, restaurants, and shopping,(Ala Moana Shopping Center, Ward Village, Honolulu Museum, etc). Easy access to the H-1, local hospitals, and entertainment district.
