2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:33 PM
125 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Honolulu, HI
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Mccully - Moiliili
4 Units Available
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
730 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Punahou Heights Apartment Homes. You can't beat the location on the corner of Young and Punahou. Spacious floor plans offer large open floor plans with wood like flooring, great kitchens.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Waikiki
3 Units Available
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
730 sqft
Our RENOVATED, trendy apartment homes feature modern interiors in a prime Waikiki location. Overlooking the Ala Wai Canal, we offer you affordable luxury. Our property is about two short blocks to the newly built International Market Place.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Mccully - Moiliili
4 Units Available
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
550 sqft
Experience your new home at Kapiolani Village Apartments. Located in Honolulu's 96814 area, living at this community gives you a variety of nearby highlights.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4124 Keanu Street
4124 Keanu Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1035 sqft
Perfect location andgreat 2bed/2bath floorplan! This home features a large open floorplan with an updated kitchen, full size washer/dryer and brand new refrigerator.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Liliha - Kapalama
1 Unit Available
422 Dayton Lane #A
422 Dayton Ln, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
400 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in Liliha (Street parking only) - This small 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit has a small kitchen with full size refrigerator (not pictured) and a gas stove. Street parking only. Laundry NOT available on site.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4134 Keanu Street #4
4134 Keanu Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1035 sqft
Upgraded Ready to Move in Waialae Gardens - Cool 2-bedroom 2-bath corner unit 2 Story townhome has one of the most convenient locations in Honolulu.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
1420 Pueo Street
1420 Pueo Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1628 sqft
2bd/2ba Home w/Private Pool, Upscale decor, & Near Kahala Beach. Kahala Cottage - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
988 Halekauwila st
988 Halekauwila Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
743 sqft
Available 06/20/20 41st fl diamond ocean view 2b2b Utilities included - Property Id: 295790 Planning to rent out my 2BR / 2Ba 743ft High-Ceiling 41st floor facing diamond head cool ocean side! Recently replaced the new refrigerator.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mccully - Moiliili
1 Unit Available
2333 KAPIOLANI BLVD #710
2333 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
887 sqft
2333 KAPIOLANI BLVD #710 Available 07/01/20 Enjoy the heart of Oahu - Beautiful condo with gorgeous views of Diamond Head, city skyline, golf course, mountains, park & the Ala Wai canal. Window a/c, cable ready.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kalihi - Palama
1 Unit Available
1425 Liliha St 20B
1425 Liliha Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
701 sqft
fully renovated new appliances 2 bed 1 bath 1 pkg - Property Id: 90152 A must see!! Completely renovated top floor high ceiling condo unit with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1 covered parking next to the building entrance.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4942-2 Kilauea Ave
4942 Kilauea Ave, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1190 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Deluxe Town Home in Kahala - Property Id: 295077 Elegantly remodeled with complete new Kitchen with New Cabinets, Granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Both bathrooms have beautiful tile and new fixtures.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
2979 Kalakaua Avenue
2979 Kalākaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1456 sqft
Oceanfront Condo w/Views of Diamond Head & Seaside Pool. Executive Gold Coast - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1212 Punahou Street, #2605
1212 Punahou Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
981 sqft
Banyan Tree Plaza 2/2 with Wonderful views - Available Now! Enjoy peaceful views from this 2 bdm/2 bath unit conveniently located in the well-maintained Banyan Tree Plaza.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1069 Spencer St #303
1069 Spencer Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
718 sqft
Located a few minutes from Downtown Honolulu - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit comes with 1 open parking stall and is located just a few minutes from Downtown Honolulu. Each bedroom has air conditioning units with it's own lanai access.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
1 Unit Available
2028 C OHAI LANE
2028 Ohai Ln, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
Single Family Home ... 2 bedroom, 1 bath! - Available Now! A cozy single family home with 2 bedroom, 1 bath and two assigned parking stalls (1 covered and 1 open). Recently upgraded.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
3019 Kalakaua Ave. #5
3019 Kalākaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
2140 sqft
3019 Kalakaua Avenue #5 - 2/ Bedroom 2/ Bathroom Oceanfront No Pets Allowed (RLNE5816164)
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1099 Green St
1099 Green Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
633 sqft
Nanihala 1099 Green St - Property Id: 111938 Punchbowl Area, heart of Makiki, easy access to freeway. Minutes to Downtown, Ward, Ala Moana and University. $1800 monthly, one month of deposit required. Rent includes water, sewer.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Manoa
1 Unit Available
2910 Kalei Rd A
2910 Kalei Road, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
700 sqft
2910 Kalei Road - Property Id: 285687 This is side-by-side duplex or 2 unit dwelling. Our unit available is on the diamond head or east side. 2 bedroom, 1 bath with 2 parking. Tenant pays electricity, cable tv, telephone, internet and wifi.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mccully - Moiliili
1 Unit Available
581 Kamoku st 2408
581 Kamoku Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1189 sqft
Unit 2408 Available 07/01/20 Royal Iolani 2 bed 2 bath 2 parking condo - Property Id: 282743 This Rare Remodeled Royal Iolani Condo is now available for rent in this sought after neighborhood Just 4 minutes from Waikiki!! Grey Tile floors
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kalihi - Palama
1 Unit Available
215 North King St
215 North King Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
736 sqft
Available for rent 2 bedroom, 2 bath in Downtown - Property Id: 282427 Available for rent in downtown! Secured 2 Bedroom, 2 full bath with 2 covered unassigned parking.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kalihi - Palama
1 Unit Available
1555 Pohaku Street #B510
1555 Pohaku Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
550 sqft
Secured building! 2 bedroom - Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 covered parking stall and large covered lanai. Kitchen and bath remodeled and closets are huge. Washer/Dryer in unit. Secured building with resident manager.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waikiki
1 Unit Available
469 Ena Road #907 Waipuna
469 Ena Rd, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
948 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with 1 assigned secured parking. - Waipuna Condos is centrally located in Waikiki. Its just minutes away from world-famous Waikiki Beach and Ala Moana Shopping Mall.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Honolulu
1 Unit Available
66 Queen St #3105
66 Queen Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1486 sqft
Stunning Ocean View Floor to Ceiling Windows - Elite Pacific Properties welcomes you to this spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath fully furnished condo with spectacular views & 2 assigned parking stalls located at the Harbor Court building in downtown
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
3030 Ala Ilima St., #707
3030 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
712 sqft
Salt Lake 2Bed - (RLNE5737478)
