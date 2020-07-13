/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 AM
109 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Honolulu, HI
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Waikiki
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,450
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
460 sqft
Conveniently located at the edge of Waikiki! Our 3 story walk-up apartment homes are located between Ala Moana and Waikiki. Our neighborhood puts you within walking distance to all life's needs.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,645
561 sqft
Make your new home at Waikiki Walina Apartments, located in the heart of Waikiki with its spectacular beaches, world-class shopping and a wide variety of dining choices.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Mccully - Moiliili
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,895
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
730 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Punahou Heights Apartment Homes. You can't beat the location on the corner of Young and Punahou. Spacious floor plans offer large open floor plans with wood like flooring, great kitchens.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
3 Units Available
Waikiki
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
786 sqft
Our RENOVATED, trendy apartment homes feature modern interiors in a prime Waikiki location. Overlooking the Ala Wai Canal, we offer you affordable luxury. Our property is about two short blocks to the newly built International Market Place.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Waikiki
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
850 sqft
Our extraordinary community offers Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Our keyed entry, 4-story building is located just 2 blocks from beautiful beaches, world-class shopping and the exciting Waikiki night life.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Mccully - Moiliili
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,271
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience your new home at Kapiolani Village Apartments. Located in Honolulu's 96814 area, living at this community gives you a variety of nearby highlights.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Mccully - Moiliili
2439 Kapiolani Boulevard
2439 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
663 sqft
Spectacular panoramic view of Diamond Head direct from your own living room, patio, and bedroom. Central town location in Moiliili, several blocks from Iolani School and minutes from University of Manoa, Ala Moana, and Waikiki by car.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1715 Anapuni Street
1715 Anapuni Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/r0j8_v7YbW4. We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel. Address: Anapuni St. Honolulu, Hawaii 96822 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Rent: $1400.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kaimuki
1420 Koko Head Ave.
1420 Koko Head Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1016 sqft
Unique 2Bd 1.5ba SFH - 1420 Koko Head Ave. Pet Negotiable- Must See!! - CALL Mike (RS-77347) @ (808) 721-8152 FOR VIEWING!!! AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
923 Green St Downstairs
923 Green Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1344 sqft
Renovated 3BD/2BA House off Ward (2 LARGE DOGS OK) - Property Id: 265242 Rare and HUGE home in the core of urban Honolulu.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1288 Ala Moana Blvd. ALII B
1288 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
6132 sqft
Hokua Penthouse - ALII B - Ali’i B is the prized penthouse that crowns Hokua, one of the most sought-after luxury condominiums in Kakaako.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Liliha - Kapalama
1711 Yamada Ln
1711 Yamada Lane, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
3BR/1BA SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE IN LILIHA - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 3BR/1BA Single Family home in Liliha. Conveniently located close to shopping and freeway access.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive #D
3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive, Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
1978 sqft
$4,300 / 4-BR 2.5 Baths / 1,978 sft - Nuuanu, Gated Community-I LANA WAI - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1977 Sq. Footage: 1978 Sq. Ft. Bedrooms: 4 Beds Bathrooms: 2.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
600 Ala Moana Boulevard
600 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,600
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to this exciting, new concept in living!! The Collection offers a contemporary lobby gallery & e-lounge, club and party room, entertainment "flex" rooms, state-of-the-art fitness center, community workshop where you can work on your bike
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
439 Keoniana Street
439 Keoniana Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
847 sqft
Great location on a nice side street in Waikiki, this clean move-in ready 2-bedroom 2-bathroom condo has a lanai (108 sqft) which has an opening from the kitchen for entertaining, 1 assigned parking stall, plus motorcycle/moped parking available.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
2916 date Street
2916 Date Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
776 sqft
Year Built: 1981 Sq. Footage: 704 Sq. Ft. + 143 Sq. Ft. Lanai Bedrooms: 2 Bed Bathrooms: 2 Bath Parking: 2- Assigned parking stalls Lease Duration: 1 year Deposit: $2250.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
747 Amana Street 520
747 Amana Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,375
401 sqft
Pacific Grand #520 - Property Id: 313160 Pacific Grand condominium on Amana Street. Studio with 1 bath, with parking available for rent from the AOAO Pacific Grand. Walking distance to dining, shopping, entertainment and transportation.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waialae - Kahala
1018 Kealaolu Ave
1018 Kealaolu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Kahala Luxury Living - Built in 1938 and recently renovated, this luxury home offers a unique combination of vintage and modern beach charm.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waialae - Kahala
4739 Aukai Ave
4739 ʻaukai Avenue, Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
4013 sqft
Kahala 5 Bedroom AUKAI Ave + Pool - Make this your new home. A very spacious 4000+sf level one level home. Brand new flooring throughout - not shown in photos. Four Large bedrooms 4 Bathrooms in main house.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Manoa
2910 Kalei Rd A
2910 Kalei Road, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
700 sqft
2910 Kalei Road - Property Id: 285687 This is side-by-side duplex or 2 unit dwelling. Our unit available is on the diamond head or east side. 2 bedroom, 1 bath with 2 parking. Tenant pays electricity, cable tv, telephone, internet and wifi.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Liliha - Kapalama
1720 Huna St #513 - Nuuanu Park Place
1720 Huna Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
975 sqft
Nu'uanu Park Place - Enjoy this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with beautiful garden views conveniently located close to Downtown and easy freeway access. Tucked in Nu'uanu, this unit has a lanai that overlooks Lili'uokalani Botanical Gardens.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1330 Ala Moana Blvd., Unit 3006
1330 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1211 sqft
Nauru Tower Kakaako Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Parking Ocean View Executive Condominium - This residence is within the Nauru Tower luxury condominium on the Honolulu Coast line with 1312 square feet of furnished living space.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1880 Kahakai Drive
1880 Kahakai Drive, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
592 sqft
Really beautiful 2/1 in the heart of convenience with an in unit washer/dryer combo. On Kahakai Drive (the loop by the Hawaii Convention Center) walk to Ala Moana Shopping Center, the Beach, Waikiki and Work! Minutes from Downtown.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Honolulu
1212 Nuuanu Avenue
1212 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
894 sqft
Move In Discounts available! You never need to leave home! Great Views come with this sought after 2 bedroom/2 bath condo Located on the cool side of the building, gentle trades prevail Secured building with Concierge features 1 covered & assigned
Similar Pages
Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHonolulu 3 BedroomsHonolulu Accessible ApartmentsHonolulu Apartments with BalconyHonolulu Apartments with Garage
Honolulu Apartments with GymHonolulu Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHonolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Apartments with PoolHonolulu Apartments with Washer-DryerHonolulu Cheap Places