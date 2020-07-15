112 Apartments For Rent Near Honolulu CC

/
Honolulu CC
Kalihi - Palama
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,050
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Kam IV Apartments. We offer Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Kam IV Apartments is conveniently located near shopping and freeway access.
Mccully - Moiliili
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,895
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
730 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Punahou Heights Apartment Homes. You can't beat the location on the corner of Young and Punahou. Spacious floor plans offer large open floor plans with wood like flooring, great kitchens.
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1118 Ala Moana Boulevard #602 - 1
1118 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,800
1820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The lower price of 2 bedrooms in the building and a larger floor plan makes you feel comfortable. Room facing Diamond Head and ocean view. The parking stall is on the same floor of unit #632, #633, so easy to access.
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1288 Kapiolani Blvd PH I-4805
1288 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1596 sqft
A MUST SEE PROPERTY!! "BEST" Penthouse in Moana Pacific, High 48th floor, 2,200+ sq.ft. with 3 master suites: 2 Parking Stalls (tandem).
Ala Moana - Kakaako
600 S Ala Moana Boulevard
600 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
879 sqft
"The Collection" Kaakaako Living at its finest This Lovely 2 bed 2 bath and unit has a large lanai appliances are Bosch refrigerator, microwave oven, oven and cook top, dishwasher, Stacked washer/Dryer central ac, amenities include pool cabanas, bbq
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
2011 Puowaina Dr
2011 Puowaina Drive, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1802 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home centrally located in the Punchbowl area.
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1009 Kapiolani Boulevard - 3707
1009 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE THIS AUGUST 2020! 37th Fl- Luxurious 3 BR, 3 BA, 2 PK with office/DEN spare room, with spectacular Ocean views in the newly re-invented Kaka'ako Area. Every Bedroom has an Ocean view and the own bathroom.
Downtown Honolulu
1212 Nuuanu Avenue
1212 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
894 sqft
Move In Discounts available! You never need to leave home! Great Views come with this sought after 2 bedroom/2 bath condo Located on the cool side of the building, gentle trades prevail Secured building with Concierge features 1 covered & assigned
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1108 Auahi St #1406
1108 Auahi Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1393 sqft
1108 Auahi St #1406 Available 08/03/20 Luxurious Prestige - Anaha 1406 - Rental Terms Rent: $5,500 Security Deposit: $5,500 Application Fee: $25.00 Available: August 3, 2020 We are not accepting section 8 at this time Anaha.
Ala Moana - Kakaako
88 Piikoi St., Unit 2805
88 Piikoi Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
939 sqft
Live luxuriously in this stunning, fully furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with 2 parking unit at Hawaiki Tower located in the Ala Moana "superblock", just right across Ala Moana Shopping Center and just minutes from Waikiki.
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1341 Kapiolani Blvd. #10B
1341 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1136 sqft
Uraku Tower, Prestigious Building, $3,000 for 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 2 parking 10th floor unit - Year Built: 1989 Sq.
Ala Moana - Kakaako
555 South Street #2110
555 South Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,550
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Parking (Keauhou Place) - Situated in the heart of Kakaako, Keauhou Place offers urban lifestyle at it's finest! Located near numerous shopping and dining venues such as Ward Center and Ala Moana Center.
Ala Moana - Kakaako
888 Kapiolani Blvd #3602
888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
888 Kapiolani Blvd #3602 Available 08/06/20 Symphony Honolulu 2-Bedroom, 2-Bath with 2-Parking! - Symphony Honolulu... unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bath with 2-parking (tandem). Enjoy the beautiful city and mountain views from this unit...
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1330 Ala Moana Blvd., Unit 3006
1330 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1312 sqft
Nauru Tower Kakaako Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Parking Ocean View Executive Condominium - This residence is within the Nauru Tower luxury condominium on the Honolulu Coast line with 1312 square feet of furnished living space.
Downtown Honolulu
555 South St #4201
555 South St, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
555 South St #4201 Available 08/05/20 Kakaako Elegance - Keauhou Place 4201 - Rental Terms Rent: $3,300 Security Deposit: $3,30 Application Fee: $25 per person 18 years or older Available: August 5, 2020 We are not accepting section 8 at this
Ala Moana - Kakaako
876 Curtis St. Unit 2707
876 Curtis St, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,800
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
876 Curtis St. Unit 2707 Available 07/15/20 1BR/1BA/1 parking in Royal Capitol Plaza. - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1054 Green Street,#706
1054 Green Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
496 sqft
$1600 / 1br - 473ft2 - Makiki - Green Street - Bel Air Plaza 1Bedroom, 1Bathroom, 1Parking (1054 Green Street #706) - Bel Air Plaza 1 bedroom, 1 bath with 1 covered parking. Guest parking available. Built in 1981.
Downtown Honolulu
1255 Nuuanu Ave. #1913
1255 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Kukui Plaza Ewa Tower- 1 bed, 1 bath, 1 parking located in Downtown Honolulu!! - -Rental Address: 1255 Nuuanu Ave. #1913 Honolulu, HI 96817 Rent: $1,700.00 Per Month Deposit: $1,700.
Kalihi - Palama
215 N King St 105
215 North King Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient unit on King St - Property Id: 305733 Newer building conveniently located in Downtown. The site is large and is relatively quiet for downtown.
Ala Moana - Kakaako
425 South Street
425 South Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1569 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bdrm/2 bath with approx. 1470 sf of living area+ 150 sf of covered lanai. Beautiful ocean and mountain views with central a/c. Rental rate $3695/mo. with 2 covered parking stalls. Great amenities, 24 hrs.
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1017 Spencer St.
1017 Spencer Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1685 sqft
1017 Spencer St. Available 05/01/20 Reduced Rent -first 3 months! Beautiful Unfurnished 3 Bed/2 Bath Home Near Punahou, Ala Moana, Ward. - Available: May 1st 2020 RENT REDUCTION - $2,000/mo.
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1717 Mott-Smith Drive
1717 Mott Smith Drive, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large one bedroom, one bathroom with one assigned, covered, secured parking stall is now available for rent at Mott-Smith Laniloa.
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
2455 Pacific Heights Rd G
2455 Pacific Heights Road, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
560 sqft
Pacific Heights house with AMAZING VIEWS - Property Id: 270205 Enjoy the serenity of waking up in the jungle, hearing the birds chirping and the breeze rustling through the trees.
Ala Moana - Kakaako
600 Ala Moana Boulevard
600 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,600
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to this exciting, new concept in living!! The Collection offers a contemporary lobby gallery & e-lounge, club and party room, entertainment "flex" rooms, state-of-the-art fitness center, community workshop where you can work on your bike