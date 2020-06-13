481 Apartments for rent in Kaneohe, HI

Moving to Kaneohe May Require a Large Rental Canoe

The distance from Hawaii to the continental United States, or “the mainland” to locals, makes moving to Kaneohe challenging. The best strategy is to fly in for a vacation and start hunting for apartments, although renting a property sight-unseen is also possible if your nerves are on the tough side. One option is to rent an apartment short-term for your vacation and talk with your landlord about long-term leasing options.

The Housing Market The problem with tropical islands is that everyone wants to live on one. Hawaii’s gorgeous weather, idyllic setting and clean air are a bit of a perfect monsoon for real estate prices. Apartment rental prices in the most expensive parts of Kaneohe rival New York or San Francisco prices. Complexes and houses farther from the coastline are less expensive. A handful of small houses and apartments are available for significantly less, which are ideal for the college graduate (or college absentee) with one suitcase and a dream. Land is scarce, so home rentals are hard to find. Apartments for rent and condo rentals are more abundant. The market is tight, so searching for housing more than a month in advance of your move is advisable.

Are you Kaneohe-Worthy? Landlords can afford to be picky in this place, so prepare before you go barging in, cash in hand, hoping to score a new rental home! It’s easy to find hotels in this tourist mecca, but apartments are tougher to find. If you’re moving to Kaneohe for work, you probably want to get a letter from your employer to prove to landlords that you’re not going to bounce your rent checks. If you’re moving to Hawaii to retire or you’re hoping to find work, have a copy of your bank statement and credit history. Yes, really.

The Distance Problem Hawaii’s distance from the mainland makes moving there an expensive proposition, because anything you can’t cram into a suitcase has to be shipped. Shipping items can also take several weeks or even months, so planning in advance is essential if you don’t want to sleep on the floor while waiting for your boat to arrive. Many people opt to rent a furnished apartment to save a few dollars. Since it is a tourist haven, furnished apartments and apartments with utilities paid in Kaneohe are easier to find. Also, the expense of flights back to the mainland makes frequent family reunions a pricey proposition. Depending on how you like your in-laws that might be a problem or a perk.