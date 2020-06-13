Apartment List
481 Apartments for rent in Kaneohe, HI

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
45-180 Mahalani Place, #20
45-180 Mahalani Place, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1185 sqft
3BR/2BA/2PKG Furnished Unit on waterfront in Kauhale Beach Cove - AVAILABLE TODAY! Month to month, furnished accommodations. Minimum three months, longer term is available.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
44-138-2 Hako St
44-138 Hako St, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1555 sqft
Yacht Club Terrace 4/2 p/f townhouse - YACHT CLUB TERRACE 44-138-2 Hako St Kaneohe, HI 96744 Very nice two story 4 bedroom 2 bath townhouse The floor plan features a master bedroom with full bath on main level and 3 bedrooms/one bath upstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
45-278 Pahikaua St
45-278 Pahikaua Street, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
850 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Newly Renovated Kaneohe 2 bedroom 1 bathroom - Property Id: 136046 Showing on Monday June 8 at 11am and June 15 at 11am. Please wear a mask. Quiet neighborhood in Kaneohe. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
45-175 Lilipuna Rd. #G
45-175 Lilipuna Road, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1928 sqft
45-175 Lilipuna Rd. #G Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with incredible views of the Ocean and Koolau Mountains! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
46-1038 Emepela Way #12S
46-1038 Emepela Way, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
810 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath in Kaneohe! - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath town house is located in beautiful Kaneohe with the Koolau Mountain Range right outside the door! The unit sits on the 2nd story of a 2 story walk-up (townhouse). Two assigned parking stalls.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
46-283 Kahuhipa Street
46-283 Kahuhipa Street, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
910 sqft
Haiku Hale - Kaneohe Condo 3/2/2 - Call if you want to see the unit 808-741-5656.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
46-060 Konane Pl #3621
46-060 Konane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1000 sqft
Poha Kea Point with Bay & Mountain Views - Pet friendly unit, $2700 a month includes water/sewer/trash/parking/pool/clubhouse/tennis courts.. call Belinda at 808-741-5656 available now with new painted interior walls,.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
45-020 Malulani Street
45-020 Malulani St, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1220 sqft
Charming 3-Bedroom Home Near Kaneohe Yacht Club - Well maintained 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom home offers a well-appointed kitchen that opens to an open family room and dining room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
46-039 ALIIANELA PL., #1826 PUU ALII 1-3A
46-039 Aliianela Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bed/2 Bath/2 Assigned Parking - -Property Address- 46-039 Aliianela Place #1826 PUU ALII PHASE I KANEOHE, HI 96744 Aloha! Due to Honolulus new social distancing rules, we are conducting only private showings until the Stay-at-Home order has

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
45-205 Nohonani Pl.
45-205 Nohonani Place, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1788 sqft
2 bed 1 bath Single Family house in Kaneohe - Detached 2 bed 1 bath with parking single family home in Kaneohe.Brand New remodel. Spa bath with jets. Near Bayview Golf, shopping, eateries.Serenity in the jungle. No immediate back neighbors.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
44-374 Olina Street #5
44-374 Olina Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1300 sqft
Yacht Club Knolls - Click on any of the photos above for additional pictures! - This townhouse is so spacious it feels like a single family home. This townhouse is located at the entrance of the complex right next to the Association Pool.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
45-665 Haamaile St
45-665 Haamaile Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1524 sqft
Breathtaking views of the Ko'olau Mountain Range will be yours in this home. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. 2 Car garage. Spacious living area and a large kitchen. The Lanai from both upper floors face the mountains for a panoramic view.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
45-217 Koa Kahiko Place
45-217 Koa Kahiko Place, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1048 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 bath single family house in beautiful Kaneohe. New exterior and interior paint, flooring, oven range and refrigerator. Tenant to pay all utilities and maintain yard. Storage sheds are for owner use only. Sorry no smoking and no pets.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
44-295 Kaneohe Bay Drive
44-295 Kaneohe Bay Drive, Kaneohe, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,000
780 sqft
Luxurious, newly built (2020), 780 sq. ft, 1 bedroom, 1 bath Kaneohe Bayside residence just 200 ft from the water.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
45-409 Koiawe Way
45-409 Koiawe Way, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1700 sqft
GREAT LOCATION & BEAUTIFUL VIEWS from the Ko'olau Mountain range all the way to Kaneohe Bay. Close to Hawaii Pacific Univ., H-3 on/off ramp, Likelike & Pali Hwy., KMCAS, shopping and schools.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
46-001 Puulena Street
46-001 Puulena St, Kaneohe, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
963 sqft
Puu Iki. This two-bedroom, two-bath, two tandem parking unit located in Kaneohe on the island of Oahu is now available for rent. Included with the unit are a dishwasher, range/oven, range hood, refrigerator, and stacked washer and dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
44-145 Laha Street
44-145 Laha Place, Kaneohe, HI
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1434 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, lanai off living room with garden views , open concept. Nice sized fenced in lanai off upstairs bedroom with storage. One full bathroom upstairs. Two bedrooms and a full bath downstairs with a lanai off each bedroom. Window A/C.

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
45-458 Pua Inia St
45-458 Pua Inia Street, Kaneohe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
2076 sqft
Beautiful pet-friendly 4 bedrooms 2 bathroom single story home with large fenced in yard.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
46-036 Aliikane Place
46-036 Aliikane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1048 sqft
Open house on Wed, Feb 12th at 12pm - 3pm. 3 bed, 2bath with 2 parking ( 1-car GARAGE.) 2nd floor, hi-ceiling , spacious living room opening to a Lanai with relaxing view of trees, mountains.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
45-1124 Makaleha Street
45-1124 Makaleha Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1090 sqft
Great Location in Desirable Kaneohe! Come and see this 3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled home. Attached unit is located upstairs and provides extra privacy. Bedrooms are very spacious and bathrooms are nicely done.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
44-104 Ikeanani Dr. 324
44-104 Ikeanani Drive, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
975 sqft
Kaneohe/Mahinui - Townhouse - 2 / 2 / 2 - Property Id: 270786 Healani Gardens. Clean well managed community tucked away in the Oneawa hills overlooking Kaneohe.

Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
46-075 Aliipapa Place #1423
46-075 Aliipapa Pl, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
964 sqft
Beautiful Views* Excellent Location* Spacious - Enjoy a rarely available 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse with New flooring, New appliances, walk-in closet, and updated counters, ample parking with enclosed garage, parking stall, driveway, and guest
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
423 Ilimano St
423 Ilimano Street, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
423 Ilimano St Available 06/16/20 Fully furnished home in Kailua. - Photovoltaic keeps the utilities down so you can enjoy the split AC in all bedrooms. Kailua three bedroom, two bath, single level furnished home with covered lanai and fenced yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
729 Kainalu Drive
729 North Kainalu Drive, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
2516 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath in Kailua! - Spacious family home in excellent Kailua location, across from Kainalu Elementary School and short walk to beach. Easy access to H-3, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and Kailua Town.

Median Rent in Kaneohe

Last updated Jan. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Kaneohe is $1,585, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,106.
Studio
$1,416
1 Bed
$1,585
2 Beds
$2,106
3+ Beds
$3,066
City GuideKaneohe
“Steadfast are my thoughts of Kaneohe, with the beauty of my home. / The extremely marvelous cliffs of the Koolau’s surround us; /Very beautiful is my home, Kaneohe! / Very glorious are the Koolau mountains; / The cool waterfalls become highly prized.” (Nathan Oweau, Kane’ohe”)

Upon first arrival, it's obvious how much the locals like it here, which means you probably will too. Kaneohe, Hawaii is a sun-soaked town of around 35,000 people that offers everything you could want from life on a tropical island. If you're the sort of person who uses words like "picturesque", this is the time to throw one or two of them out there. With its palm-lined beaches and rich forests for hiking, Kaneohe has earned a reputation for relaxed living and breathtaking scenery. Surrounding the city are five different state parks and protected areas, guaranteeing residents easy access to pristine forests and marshes. It’s close enough to the booming city Honolulu to make commuting easy, but distant enough to offer peace and quiet. If you want island living without the snakes and malaria of the Caribbean region or the Philippines, Kaneohe may be the place for you.

Moving to Kaneohe May Require a Large Rental Canoe

The distance from Hawaii to the continental United States, or “the mainland” to locals, makes moving to Kaneohe challenging. The best strategy is to fly in for a vacation and start hunting for apartments, although renting a property sight-unseen is also possible if your nerves are on the tough side. One option is to rent an apartment short-term for your vacation and talk with your landlord about long-term leasing options.

The Housing Market The problem with tropical islands is that everyone wants to live on one. Hawaii’s gorgeous weather, idyllic setting and clean air are a bit of a perfect monsoon for real estate prices. Apartment rental prices in the most expensive parts of Kaneohe rival New York or San Francisco prices. Complexes and houses farther from the coastline are less expensive. A handful of small houses and apartments are available for significantly less, which are ideal for the college graduate (or college absentee) with one suitcase and a dream. Land is scarce, so home rentals are hard to find. Apartments for rent and condo rentals are more abundant. The market is tight, so searching for housing more than a month in advance of your move is advisable.

Are you Kaneohe-Worthy? Landlords can afford to be picky in this place, so prepare before you go barging in, cash in hand, hoping to score a new rental home! It’s easy to find hotels in this tourist mecca, but apartments are tougher to find. If you’re moving to Kaneohe for work, you probably want to get a letter from your employer to prove to landlords that you’re not going to bounce your rent checks. If you’re moving to Hawaii to retire or you’re hoping to find work, have a copy of your bank statement and credit history. Yes, really.

The Distance Problem Hawaii’s distance from the mainland makes moving there an expensive proposition, because anything you can’t cram into a suitcase has to be shipped. Shipping items can also take several weeks or even months, so planning in advance is essential if you don’t want to sleep on the floor while waiting for your boat to arrive. Many people opt to rent a furnished apartment to save a few dollars. Since it is a tourist haven, furnished apartments and apartments with utilities paid in Kaneohe are easier to find. Also, the expense of flights back to the mainland makes frequent family reunions a pricey proposition. Depending on how you like your in-laws that might be a problem or a perk.

The 'Hoods

What's your thing, nightclubs, family parks or something in between? This town has a variety of neighborhoods so check each of them out before you look into rentals. The areas on the coast tend to be more expensive and more geared toward tourism, while the neighborhoods on the slope away from the beach cater to locals. Newcomers should be prepared to be called “haole” by the native Hawaiians from time to time, with a special eye roll thrown in for good measure. The word means “foreigner,” and while it’s not exactly pejorative, it isn’t welcoming either. Hawaiians for the most part are really friendly though, so don't be scared!

Keaalau Park: This narrow strip of the city just up the coastline, offering spectacular ocean views. The Keaalau Park area hosts the local yacht club, a yoga studio and a meditation clinic. It’s also one of the priciest areas in town - surprise!

Bay View Golf Park: Positioned right next to the bay is world-renowned Bay View Golf Park, a challenging course featuring stunning vistas and the opportunity to feel like a big-shot on the green. Many of the homes and residences around the park are architectural marvels.

Keaahala: Located to the east of Kaneohe’s main strip is the Keaahala neighborhood, one of the more lively areas in town. This spot has easy access to Windward Community College, the Windward Mall and several small parks. The nearby Kaneohe Bakery is a local treat that newcomers must try.

Mokulele Drive: Mokulele Drive winds its way through Kaneohe’s largest residential area. This neighborhood is your quintessential family residential area, mainly composed of single-family houses and condos. It's close to the Windward City Shopping Center and Kamehameha Highway, the city’s main commercial area. For people looking for rentals, there is a big virtual sparkly arrow pointing to this spot.

Waokele Pond: Nestled against the Ho’omaluhia Botanical Garden, the area around Waokele Pond, is a hilly residential neighborhood of winding streets and quiet cul-de-sacs. Something for your classic hermit or retiree.

Life in Kaneohe

Living in Kaneohe offers all the perks and all the downsides you might expect from life on a small island in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean. On one hand, it’s an amazing tropical island - duh. On the other hand, it’s quite literally in the middle of nowhere. The isolation of 800 miles of ocean in every direction can be liberating but also claustrophobic, depending on your personal character. Try to think of it as the former; you'll have a better time.

Sun, Surf and Turf Residents of this town love to spend their time outdoors, which is kind of unsurprising. Hawaii’s weather is generally dry and sunny, with brief showers throughout the year, although the occasional monster storm pours down buckets. The city boasts two of the best golf courses in the region, with many more just a short drive away. Those looking for a more athletic sport can try their hand at volleyball and surfing on one of several public beaches. Of course, the beaches offer plenty of room for sunbathing.

Natural Wonders and Birding Galore Manicured greens and raked beaches aren’t for everyone, of course. Nature lovers will adore Kaneohe’s easy access to impressive state parks. Heeia State Park and Waiahole Forest Reserve, both just minutes from downtown, preserve Hawaii’s indigenous splendor. Spotting unusual wildlife is easy at dawn and dusk, but the parks make a lovely hike any time of day. Hiking is a bit tougher in Kawai Nui Marsh, but the area is a birder’s paradise. Ho’omaluhia Botanical Garden is one of the best places on the planet to observe the unique and beautiful flora of the Hawaiian Islands.

Going Somewhere? Better get a Bike Let's be frank: cars are expensive here because they are all imported. The upside of this is that it means the local bus system is well-developed. That said, well-developed doesn't exactly equal unrivaled efficiency: traveling from one side of town to another can take up to an hour, depending on the time of day. Many locals rely on bicycles for transportation, a great option thanks to Kaneohe’s compact size and good weather. The hilly terrain makes biking a tough workout in some areas, however. So get fit or stay home, man!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Kaneohe?
In Kaneohe, the median rent is $1,416 for a studio, $1,585 for a 1-bedroom, $2,106 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,066 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Kaneohe, check out our monthly Kaneohe Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Kaneohe?
Some of the colleges located in the Kaneohe area include University of Hawaii at Manoa, Hawaii Pacific University, Kapiolani Community College, and Honolulu Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Kaneohe?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kaneohe from include Honolulu, Waipahu, Kapolei, Wahiawa, and Ewa Beach.

