Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

506 East 31st Street Available 07/22/20 Renovated Single Family Home with 3 Beds & 3 Baths & Great Downtown Location! - Well appointed single family home with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, lovely countertops, fenced in back yard area with off street parking, front porch, hardwood floors and washer and dryer included, all in a good downtown location! This is a pet friendly home with a non refundable pet fee of $300 for the first pet. No utilities are provided with this home, but the water is established in the owner's name and will be billed to the occupant. This is a great rental unit, so don't miss out!!



(RLNE5914626)