Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:13 PM

506 East 31st Street

506 East 31st Street · (912) 663-9880
Location

506 East 31st Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Midtown

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 506 East 31st Street · Avail. Jul 22

$2,150

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1740 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
506 East 31st Street Available 07/22/20 Renovated Single Family Home with 3 Beds & 3 Baths & Great Downtown Location! - Well appointed single family home with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, lovely countertops, fenced in back yard area with off street parking, front porch, hardwood floors and washer and dryer included, all in a good downtown location! This is a pet friendly home with a non refundable pet fee of $300 for the first pet. No utilities are provided with this home, but the water is established in the owner's name and will be billed to the occupant. This is a great rental unit, so don't miss out!!

(RLNE5914626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 East 31st Street have any available units?
506 East 31st Street has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 East 31st Street have?
Some of 506 East 31st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 East 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
506 East 31st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 East 31st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 East 31st Street is pet friendly.
Does 506 East 31st Street offer parking?
Yes, 506 East 31st Street offers parking.
Does 506 East 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 East 31st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 East 31st Street have a pool?
No, 506 East 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 506 East 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 506 East 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 506 East 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 East 31st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
