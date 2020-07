Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage package receiving trash valet cats allowed bbq/grill bike storage concierge internet access internet cafe valet service yoga

You can experience a VIP lifestyle when you live at Mariner Grove, the hottest new urban apartment community in Savannah. These modern and luxe studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments, infused with high-end finishes and over-the-top amenities, are designed for the way you live. You can get fit. You can hang out and entertain with friends. You can make a quick trip downtown. Or, you can soak up some sun at the beach or by the pool. The best thing is…you have plenty of options…and it’s all totally up to you. So live at Mariner Grove and watch your life take center stage.