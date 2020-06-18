312 E Liberty Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard playground

Enjoy Savannah's Historic District and Experience Southern lifestyle living at its finest. Open to 6 Month + Lease.

This gorgeous historic furnished condo apartment in the heart of Savannah's historic district. The 3 story brick building was built in 1870 for Thomas Ballentyne (a fire chief) “with all the modern improvements, suitable for a southern residence” High ceilings & corner unit offer great space & light.

-Hardwood floors & fresh paint.

-Washer/Dryer incl.

-10' windows in living room

-Green courtyard

-Smart TV with Netflix, surround sound & aux cord to hook up your tunes

-Vintage decor dating as far back as early 1800's

-Unique floor plan with living room and kitchen separate from bedrooms

-Super location--walk to everything; riverfront, shops, playgrounds, parks, restaurants.

-Easy street parking

-Dot stop (free shuttle) - 1 block from the unit

-Davant Park directly behind the unit

-Trolly Stop - 1 block away