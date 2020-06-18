All apartments in Savannah
312 E Liberty Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 2:37 AM

312 E Liberty Street

312 East Liberty Street · (912) 525-0405
Location

312 East Liberty Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Downtown Savannah

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit H · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
playground
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
playground
Enjoy Savannah's Historic District and Experience Southern lifestyle living at its finest. Open to 6 Month + Lease.
This gorgeous historic furnished condo apartment in the heart of Savannah's historic district. The 3 story brick building was built in 1870 for Thomas Ballentyne (a fire chief) “with all the modern improvements, suitable for a southern residence” High ceilings & corner unit offer great space & light.
-Hardwood floors & fresh paint.
-Washer/Dryer incl.
-10' windows in living room
-Green courtyard
-Smart TV with Netflix, surround sound & aux cord to hook up your tunes
-Vintage decor dating as far back as early 1800's
-Unique floor plan with living room and kitchen separate from bedrooms
-Super location--walk to everything; riverfront, shops, playgrounds, parks, restaurants.
-Easy street parking
-Dot stop (free shuttle) - 1 block from the unit
-Davant Park directly behind the unit
-Trolly Stop - 1 block away

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 E Liberty Street have any available units?
312 E Liberty Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 E Liberty Street have?
Some of 312 E Liberty Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 E Liberty Street currently offering any rent specials?
312 E Liberty Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 E Liberty Street pet-friendly?
No, 312 E Liberty Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 312 E Liberty Street offer parking?
No, 312 E Liberty Street does not offer parking.
Does 312 E Liberty Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 E Liberty Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 E Liberty Street have a pool?
No, 312 E Liberty Street does not have a pool.
Does 312 E Liberty Street have accessible units?
No, 312 E Liberty Street does not have accessible units.
Does 312 E Liberty Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 E Liberty Street has units with dishwashers.
