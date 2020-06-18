312 E Liberty Street

Amenities
Enjoy Savannah's Historic District and Experience Southern lifestyle living at its finest. Open to 6 Month + Lease.
This gorgeous historic furnished condo apartment in the heart of Savannah's historic district. The 3 story brick building was built in 1870 for Thomas Ballentyne (a fire chief) “with all the modern improvements, suitable for a southern residence” High ceilings & corner unit offer great space & light.
-Hardwood floors & fresh paint.
-Washer/Dryer incl.
-10' windows in living room
-Green courtyard
-Smart TV with Netflix, surround sound & aux cord to hook up your tunes
-Vintage decor dating as far back as early 1800's
-Unique floor plan with living room and kitchen separate from bedrooms
-Super location--walk to everything; riverfront, shops, playgrounds, parks, restaurants.
-Easy street parking
-Dot stop (free shuttle) - 1 block from the unit
-Davant Park directly behind the unit
-Trolly Stop - 1 block away