Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:22 AM

25 Hawkhorn Court

25 Hawkhorn Court · (912) 312-2895
Location

25 Hawkhorn Court, Savannah, GA 31322

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1768 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
25 Hawkhorn Court
Savannah, GA 31407

Beautiful Home In Godley Park! Gated Community!

3 Bedrooms! 2 Baths!

Great Room Floorplan!

Wood Floors In Large Great Room!

Breakfast Bar!

Stainless Steel Appliances - Smooth Top Stove, Dishwasher, Side By Side Fridge With Ice and Water in Door, Built in Microwave! Garbage Disposal!

Washer/Dryer Connections!

Master Bathroom Has Garden Tub! Separate Shower! Double Vanities! Walk In Closet!

2 Car Garage!

Great Amenities - Resort Style Pool, Fitness Center, Parks, Volley Ball and More!

Rent - $1500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Hawkhorn Court have any available units?
25 Hawkhorn Court has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 Hawkhorn Court have?
Some of 25 Hawkhorn Court's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Hawkhorn Court currently offering any rent specials?
25 Hawkhorn Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Hawkhorn Court pet-friendly?
No, 25 Hawkhorn Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 25 Hawkhorn Court offer parking?
Yes, 25 Hawkhorn Court does offer parking.
Does 25 Hawkhorn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Hawkhorn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Hawkhorn Court have a pool?
Yes, 25 Hawkhorn Court has a pool.
Does 25 Hawkhorn Court have accessible units?
No, 25 Hawkhorn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Hawkhorn Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Hawkhorn Court has units with dishwashers.
