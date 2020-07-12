/
eastside
115 Apartments for rent in Eastside, Savannah, GA
12 Units Available
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,104
1056 sqft
Somewhere between the hustle and bustle of Downtown Savannah and the beautiful Tybee Island you'll find Park and Broad - Boutique Apartments, a brand new community with luxurious interiors and a gorgeous saltwater pool.
1 Unit Available
614 E Duffy Street
614 East Duffy Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
817 sqft
Fabulous 2BR, 2BA Downtown condo! Single story cottage-style condo community with easy access! Urban chic decor' with corrugated steel inlaid in tray ceilings in both bedrooms! Full Sized Washer and Dryer included in the Rent! Off street
1 Unit Available
1013 Waters Avenue
1013 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
680 sqft
Newly Renovated Bungalow 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with small courtyard! All new appliances, new carpet in bedrooms, Hardwood Floors through out, new bathroom! Enjoy sitting on the front porch!
1 Unit Available
917 Harmon Street
917 Harmon Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$840
2280 sqft
917 Harmon St. #A, lower unit. Huge 1 bedroom and 1 bath apartment with bonus room / office. Hardwood floors throughout, front and back door, W/D included. Come take a look, this one will not last long.
10 Units Available
Bowery
515 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,671
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
944 sqft
Uber-modern apartments in historic downtown Savannah, within shouting distance of Chatham Square and Forsyth Park. Granite countertops, tall ceilings and private balconies. On-site fitness center, dog wash room, private parking lot, and controlled access.
5 Units Available
Alice Hall
455 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully designed apartment complex with 14 spacious units. Tiled floors, walk-in closets, and tall ceilings. On-site bike storage and private parking lot. Near Savannah's National Historic Landmark District, three blocks from Forsyth Park.
26 Units Available
Drayton Tower
102 E Liberty St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,462
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
920 sqft
Great location with easy access to I-16. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features gym, clubhouse, doorman, maintenance and bike storage.
1 Unit Available
909 E 40th St
909 East 40th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1502 sqft
Furnished Baldwin Park Bungalow Downtown Savannah - Property Id: 244151 Charming Bungalow located in Fabulous Mid-town Savannah! This home is full of unique finishes and comes FULLY furnished! Inside, you'll find beautiful original hardwood and
1 Unit Available
15 West Jones Lane
15 West Jones Lane, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
950 sqft
CH Available 08/01/20 FURNISHED CARRIAGE HOUSE Built in 1849 for Civil War Mayor Thomas Holcombe, the Carriage House was recently remodeled and beautifully furnished. Small balcony off the Master overlooks our beautiful courtyard.
1 Unit Available
116 E Bolton Street
116 East Bolton Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
Location, Location, Location! - Location, Location, Location! This spacious two bedroom, two bathroom apartment is less than a block from Forsyth Park! The upstairs unit also has a large living room, and bonus room for office or studio space.
1 Unit Available
510 East McDonough Street
510 East Mcdonough Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2700 sqft
Adjacent to Crawford Square, this unfurnished townhouse comprises the 1st and 2nd floors of a beautiful 20 year old home in the center of the Northern Downtown Historic District. A block from The Habersham School and St.
1 Unit Available
440 Bull St
440 Bull Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Renovated | Fully Furnished | Utilities Included The Park House offers newly renovated and fully furnished and unfurnished residences in the heart of Savannah's Historic District overlooking Monterrey Square, just a stone's throw away from the
1 Unit Available
629 East 46th Street Lower
629 East 46th Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1700 sqft
Fully furnished Ardsley Park apt - This gem in Ardsley Park is fully furnished & includes all utilities as well as a security system. This down-stair apartment features two bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a powder room.
1 Unit Available
116 E. Gaston St. Apartment 1/2
116 East Gaston Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Charming Furnished Downtown Apartment - This completely furnished apartment in Historic Downtown Savannah features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
1 Unit Available
11 W. York St. Unit 206
11 W York St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
1262 sqft
Live the Life in Downtown Savannah - In this amazing fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath condo overlooking Wright Square. Open living, dining and kitchen area. Hardwood floors. 1 off street parking space.
1 Unit Available
305 E Bolton Street
305 East Bolton Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
849 sqft
Virtual tour available! This fully furnished and renovated condo is available as a month-to-month rental.
1 Unit Available
1309 Jefferson Street
1309 Jefferson Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex is a part of the new development known as The Jefferson at West Henry. Modern details found in the kitchen and bathroom combine with the classic character of the original structure.
1 Unit Available
225 E Taylor Street
225 East Taylor Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 225 E Taylor Street in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
801 E 40th Street
801 East 40th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1368 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
A MUST SEE!! PERFECT LOCATION RIGHT ON THE CORNER. THIS BEAUTY FEATURES 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, LIVING ROOM,BONUS ROOM, BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN AND MUCH MORE!!
1 Unit Available
208 E Jones Street
208 East Jones Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
1152 sqft
Look upon picturesque Jones Street from on a wrought iron balcony located in this spacious yet charming one bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms condo.
1 Unit Available
528 Selma Street
528 Selma Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trendy, Modern, Unique. This ground level 2 bed, 2 bath home offers a spacious, open concept with ample living space and fully equipped kitchen complete with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar.
1 Unit Available
303 W Henry Street
303 West Henry Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
303 W Henry Unit A is one of eight eclectic units located in The Jefferson at Henry. This renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath is located blocks away from SCAD and Historic Downtown.
1 Unit Available
1110 E Anderson Street
1110 E Anderson St, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2744 sqft
Large 3 bedroom/2 bathroom upstairs unit for rent. Separate living room and dining room, and a balcony in the front and back. Unit has washer and dryer as well as a dishwasher. Convenient location, just minutes from downtown Savannah.
1 Unit Available
109 W Bolton Street
109 West Bolton Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
874 sqft
Virtual tour available! Nicknamed Bolton Forsyth Suite, this fully furnished and renovated one bedroom condo is available as a month-to-month rental.
