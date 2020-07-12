/
/
/
paradise park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
249 Apartments for rent in Paradise Park, Savannah, GA
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
24 Units Available
Moss Pointe
9400 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1545 sqft
Welcome home to spacious floor plans nestled in between the oak trees while having the luxury and convenience to everything! Moss Pointe is one of the the only fully renovated communites on the south side of Savannah! The community includes an
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
5 Units Available
Heron on the Bluffs
10014 White Bluff Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,019
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1246 sqft
Great location, close to schools, parks and restaurants. Luxury units include range, refrigerator, bathtub, carpet, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground, game room, BBQ grill area and gym.
Results within 1 mile of Paradise Park
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Sterling Bluff
201 W. Montgomery Crossroad, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$897
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally situated close to malls and restaurants, Sterling Bluff Apartments feature an on-site clubhouse, 24/7 fitness room and a wide variety of open floor plans to suit any taste.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Carriage House Apartments
125 Tibet Ave, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
1045 sqft
Our Savannah apartments for rent offer southern charm in a supreme location! At Carriage House, residents are just minutes from work and play due to our central location offering a prime distance from the area’s best in shopping, dining, and social
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
8 Units Available
Osprey on the Bluffs
11900 White Bluff Rd, Unit 206, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1123 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in a quiet marshland setting close to downtown Savannah. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature traditional layouts and modern fixtures and finishes. Ample amenities, including a fitness center and outdoor kitchen.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
459 Mall Blvd Apt 26
459 Mall Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
459 Mall Blvd, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Galley kitchen with breakfast area, Living room/Living with tile floors and sliding doors to patio, Master bedroom, has sitting room/office attached. Pool and Tennis privileges included. $1200 per month.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7370 Hodgson Memorial Drive
7370 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA
Studio
$650
688 sqft
This unit is ready for move-in. This upstairs office unit has a reception area, 3 offices, a storage room, and restroom. Key are in the office.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
163 Holland Park Circle
163 Holland Park Circle, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1292 sqft
2BR, 1 1/2 Bath Townhome at Holland Park Townhomes in SouthSide.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6 Windmill Court
6 Windmill Court, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1140 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath - Two bedroom two bath condo with new flooring No Pets Allowed (RLNE5874256)
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
11330 White Bluff Road
11330 White Bluff Road, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1715 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11330 White Bluff Road in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
208 Wesley St
208 Wesley Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1228 sqft
Three bedroom house on Savannah Southside - Three bedroom house with a large backyard on Savannah's Southside. This home features windows that let in plenty of natural light.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
119 Burbank Boulevard
119 Burbank Boulevard, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1219 sqft
Welcome home! Featuring a large family room and open concept kitchen, this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home is ready for you! The spacious kitchen includes a dishwasher as well as tons of cabinet and counter space for ample storage while the lovely
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10611 Abercorn St.
10611 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$780
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 09/10/20 Spanish Villa Apartments - Property Id: 114587 Welcome to Spanish Villa Apartments! We offer beautiful one bedroom apartments ($780.00) and very spacious two and three bedroom townhomes ($900-$1025).
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
303 Station Trail
303 Station Trl, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1650 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
View this 3 story town home in Savannah today inside the gated community of Montgomery Station! Main level features entryway, garage access, 1/2 bath, sun room area with access to first floor porch.
Results within 5 miles of Paradise Park
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Ridgewood Apartment Homes
12008 Middleground Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Southside’s best kept secret! Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ridgewood Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Royal Oaks
301 Noble Oaks Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1723 sqft
A charming community that's recently been renovated. Just minutes from area malls and universities. On-site amenities include a large pool and wading pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Apartments feature modern interiors and designer finishes.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
49 Units Available
Fountains at Chatham
1699 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$896
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1401 sqft
Refreshing swimming pool, charming lake, media room and other luxury amenities designed to relax. Recently renovated and furnished with hardwood floors, granite counters and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Legends at Chatham
1426 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1421 sqft
Conveniently located near I-16 and a short distance from Midtown and Savannah National Wildlife Refuge. Gated access community with on-site maintenance. Fully furnished guest suites available.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
95 Units Available
The Grove at Ardsley Park
125 E 62nd St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
940 sqft
Our multi-million dollar renovation is almost complete! Located in the desirable Ardsley Park neighborhood, The Grove at Ardsley Park boasts brand new and renovated apartment homes and townhomes.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
909 E 40th St
909 East 40th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1502 sqft
Furnished Baldwin Park Bungalow Downtown Savannah - Property Id: 244151 Charming Bungalow located in Fabulous Mid-town Savannah! This home is full of unique finishes and comes FULLY furnished! Inside, you'll find beautiful original hardwood and
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
629 East 46th Street Lower
629 East 46th Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1700 sqft
Fully furnished Ardsley Park apt - This gem in Ardsley Park is fully furnished & includes all utilities as well as a security system. This down-stair apartment features two bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a powder room.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
323 Sharondale Rd
323 Sharondale Road, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1450 sqft
Three Bedroom Home with Fenced Yard in Windsor Forest - Three bedroom home in Windsor Forest with carport, fenced-in yard, storage shed, and utility room. Home features two adjoining half baths and shower, large dining room, and bonus room.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lakeview Apartments
1114 Mohawk Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1266 sqft
Available 07/15/20 ** Ask us about our current special! - 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1266 Square Feet - Private Patio with Storage Closet - Primary Bedroom/Bathroom Upstairs These centrally located apartments are minutes away from the Savannah Mall,
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
417 E 49th St
417 East 49th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2400 sqft
Wonderful Brick family home in Ardsley Park, 3 bed 3 Bath, Living Room, Dining Room, Sunroom, Kitchen with Breakfast Room, fenced yard, 2400 sq. ft. $1995 per month. Call Helen Miltiades Realty - 912-238-4915
