1217 HABERSHAM ST.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Fantastic 2 Bedroom, 1 bath 1st floor apartment w/ generous, private front porch and back side porch. Original hardwood floors, central heat and air, all appliances including washer/dryer! Plenty of available closet space. Close to several SCAD classrooms, with Anderson Hall being just 2 blocks away. Just 3 blocks to Forsyth Park or Kroger Grocery. *Full exterior renovation completed 2018. No need for a vehicle..walk or bike to the best of Savannah! $1400/mo (Plus Utilities) & $1400 security deposit w/ approved credit. Available June 1st move in.

4 unit multi-family home. *Full exterior renovation recently completed! A fresh look for this handsome building!!*