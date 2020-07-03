93 Dunwoody Springs Drive

Amenities

Rare opportunity to lease this 1 level Patio Home!This open and easy living floor plan features a large & open great/dining room combo, a spacious eat-in kitchen, 'roommate' set up w/ Master separate from 2 guest bedrooms & a lovely backyard courtyard that is private & natural.Ideally located just minutes from Perimeter Mall, Hospitals/Pill Hill, Concourse, 3 Marta Stops, & so many walkable restaurants/stores. The community offers full amenity package including 24/7 fitness, lighted tennis courts, pool, clubhouse and a gorgeous 7 acre lake. Welcome Home!