Sandy Springs, GA
93 Dunwoody Springs Drive
Last updated January 27 2020 at 11:48 PM

93 Dunwoody Springs Drive

93 Dunwoody Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

93 Dunwoody Springs Drive, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Perimeter Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
24hr gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Rare opportunity to lease this 1 level Patio Home!This open and easy living floor plan features a large & open great/dining room combo, a spacious eat-in kitchen, 'roommate' set up w/ Master separate from 2 guest bedrooms & a lovely backyard courtyard that is private & natural.Ideally located just minutes from Perimeter Mall, Hospitals/Pill Hill, Concourse, 3 Marta Stops, & so many walkable restaurants/stores. The community offers full amenity package including 24/7 fitness, lighted tennis courts, pool, clubhouse and a gorgeous 7 acre lake. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 Dunwoody Springs Drive have any available units?
93 Dunwoody Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 93 Dunwoody Springs Drive have?
Some of 93 Dunwoody Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 Dunwoody Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
93 Dunwoody Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 Dunwoody Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 93 Dunwoody Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 93 Dunwoody Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 93 Dunwoody Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 93 Dunwoody Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 93 Dunwoody Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 Dunwoody Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 93 Dunwoody Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 93 Dunwoody Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 93 Dunwoody Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 93 Dunwoody Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 93 Dunwoody Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 93 Dunwoody Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 93 Dunwoody Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

