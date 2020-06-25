All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 8850 Applegate Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
8850 Applegate Lane
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:34 PM

8850 Applegate Lane

8850 Applegate Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Dunwoody Panhandle
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8850 Applegate Lane, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Dunwoody Panhandle

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
Location. Location Location Beautiful Townhouse. Three level. Lower lever has Full bath and nice room with fire place and private entrance from the back.
Tenant needs to make 3 times the rent per month to be aprooved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8850 Applegate Lane have any available units?
8850 Applegate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 8850 Applegate Lane have?
Some of 8850 Applegate Lane's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8850 Applegate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8850 Applegate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8850 Applegate Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8850 Applegate Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 8850 Applegate Lane offer parking?
No, 8850 Applegate Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8850 Applegate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8850 Applegate Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8850 Applegate Lane have a pool?
No, 8850 Applegate Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8850 Applegate Lane have accessible units?
No, 8850 Applegate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8850 Applegate Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8850 Applegate Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8850 Applegate Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8850 Applegate Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renew Sandy Springs
100 Greyfield Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Aston City Springs
6400 Blue Stone Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
1000 Spalding
1000 Spalding Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Water's Edge
8601 Roberts Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Addison at Sandy Springs
7889 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Peachtree Dunwoody Place
6355 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
Lodge on the Chattahoochee
9401 Roberts Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Perimeter Circle
5470 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College