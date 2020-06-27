Rent Calculator
538 Granville Ct 538
538 Granville Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
538 Granville Ct, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
538 Granville - Property Id: 135485
If Pets in premise, a $300 deposit is required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135485p
Property Id 135485
(RLNE5018190)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 538 Granville Ct 538 have any available units?
538 Granville Ct 538 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Sandy Springs, GA
.
What amenities does 538 Granville Ct 538 have?
Some of 538 Granville Ct 538's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 538 Granville Ct 538 currently offering any rent specials?
538 Granville Ct 538 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 Granville Ct 538 pet-friendly?
Yes, 538 Granville Ct 538 is pet friendly.
Does 538 Granville Ct 538 offer parking?
No, 538 Granville Ct 538 does not offer parking.
Does 538 Granville Ct 538 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 538 Granville Ct 538 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 Granville Ct 538 have a pool?
No, 538 Granville Ct 538 does not have a pool.
Does 538 Granville Ct 538 have accessible units?
No, 538 Granville Ct 538 does not have accessible units.
Does 538 Granville Ct 538 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 538 Granville Ct 538 has units with dishwashers.
Does 538 Granville Ct 538 have units with air conditioning?
No, 538 Granville Ct 538 does not have units with air conditioning.
