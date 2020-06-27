460 Laurel Chase Court

Amenities
The ease of townhome living with the privacy of a single family, located on quiet cul-de-sac in Chastain. Maintenance free home built for entertaining. Complete renovation, Chef's dream, designer kitchen, top of the line appliances. Private study with fireplace, gathering room with wine bar, formal dining room. Palatial 2 story great room, floor to ceiling windows overlooking green canopy. Owner's suite features luxe bath, dual shower, walk-in closets, custom-built dressing area. Private terrace level with guest quarters, catering kitchen.