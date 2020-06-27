All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 460 Laurel Chase Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
460 Laurel Chase Court
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:52 AM

460 Laurel Chase Court

460 Laurel Chase Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Sandy Springs ITP
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

460 Laurel Chase Ct, Sandy Springs, GA 30327
Sandy Springs ITP

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
The ease of townhome living with the privacy of a single family, located on quiet cul-de-sac in Chastain. Maintenance free home built for entertaining. Complete renovation, Chef's dream, designer kitchen, top of the line appliances. Private study with fireplace, gathering room with wine bar, formal dining room. Palatial 2 story great room, floor to ceiling windows overlooking green canopy. Owner's suite features luxe bath, dual shower, walk-in closets, custom-built dressing area. Private terrace level with guest quarters, catering kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 Laurel Chase Court have any available units?
460 Laurel Chase Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 460 Laurel Chase Court have?
Some of 460 Laurel Chase Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 Laurel Chase Court currently offering any rent specials?
460 Laurel Chase Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 Laurel Chase Court pet-friendly?
No, 460 Laurel Chase Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 460 Laurel Chase Court offer parking?
Yes, 460 Laurel Chase Court offers parking.
Does 460 Laurel Chase Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 460 Laurel Chase Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 Laurel Chase Court have a pool?
No, 460 Laurel Chase Court does not have a pool.
Does 460 Laurel Chase Court have accessible units?
No, 460 Laurel Chase Court does not have accessible units.
Does 460 Laurel Chase Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 460 Laurel Chase Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 460 Laurel Chase Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 460 Laurel Chase Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renew Sandy Springs
100 Greyfield Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Hawthorne Gates
7200 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Aspire Perimeter
5385 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
The Adair
415 Morgan Falls Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Celebration At Sandy Springs
7000 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Carlyle of Sandy Springs
501 N. River Parkway
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
The Collection
4600 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Windsor at Glenridge
5610 Glenridge Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College