AL
/
GA
/
sandy springs
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM

108 Apartments for rent in Sandy Springs, GA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Sandy Springs apartment renters looking to s... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
31 Units Available
Highpoint
The Collection
4600 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1233 sqft
In-apartment washer and dryer, private balcony, large walk-in closets. On-site dog park, fitness center, swimming pool and outdoor grilling areas. Convenient, walkable location near Chastain Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
18 Units Available
Hawthorne Gates
7200 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,217
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1410 sqft
Hardwood floors, open kitchens, stainless steel appliances and large patios and balconies. Community amenities include lighted tennis courts, pool, outdoor kitchen, and valet trash. Within walking distance of MARTA.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
17 Units Available
Perimeter Center
Windsor at Glenridge
5610 Glenridge Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1434 sqft
Luxury homes featuring linen closets, designer flooring, and granite countertops. Close to I-285, this pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool, barbecue stations, and an expansive fitness club for residents.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
5 Units Available
Spalding Bridge
47 Spalding Trl, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1438 sqft
Minutes from Route 19, near North Springs High School and Big Trees Forest Preserve. Convenient to I-75 and I-285. Recently renovated with dog park, grilling area, fire pit, pool, gym and tennis court. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 06:21pm
$
22 Units Available
Downtown Sandy Springs
Square One
6050 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1112 sqft
Best skyline views of Atlanta from our fabulous Roof top. Stunning amenities including a game room, rooftop pool and high-endurance fitness center. Subway tile backsplashes, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 06:15pm
$
12 Units Available
Renew Sandy Springs
100 Greyfield Ln, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1544 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site clubhouse, dog park, swimming pool and gated access. Apartments feature granite countertops, gas fireplaces and walk-in closets. The property is located near Dunwoody Place and Dunwoody Country Club.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated July 10 at 06:08pm
$
20 Units Available
Downtown Sandy Springs
Modera Sandy Springs
6125 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,418
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
1168 sqft
Modern apartments with wood plank-style floors, a keyless entry system and pendant lighting. Tenants can enjoy a juice bar, movie lawn and saltwater pool. Close to I-295. Near Perimeter Mall.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
17 Units Available
Chattahoochee Ridge Apartments by ARIUM
1500 Huntcliff Village Ct, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1303 sqft
Just a few yards from Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. Apartments include a patio or balcony, hardwood floors and modern, a fully equipped kitchen. Community features a tennis court, a pool and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
17 Units Available
North Springs Apartments
Celebration At Sandy Springs
7000 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$956
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1350 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom units in a pet-friendly community close to Perimeter Mall and Buckhead. Granite countertops, custom cabinetry, and energy-efficient French doors and windows.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
34 Units Available
Downtown Sandy Springs
The Cliftwood
185 Cliftwood Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,300
667 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1145 sqft
Resort-like living with a high-end fitness center, business center, and luxury pool with a sundeck. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in modern kitchens, and open floor plans. Skyline views of the community.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 10 at 06:10pm
$
27 Units Available
Downtown Sandy Springs
Aston City Springs
6400 Blue Stone Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,532
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,081
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,252
1467 sqft
Located in the heart of the city. On-site fireplace, saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, and private amenity deck. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and gourmet kitchens. Fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
57 Units Available
Perimeter Center
Novel Perimeter
5755 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,448
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,045
1500 sqft
"The Perimeter is Atlanta's northern gateway - a vibrant commercial center with well-known shopping, office parks and convenient access via MARTA to downtown Atlanta, Buckhead and Midtown.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
27 Units Available
Highpoint
Stratford
5479 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,134
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
969 sqft
Just minutes from I-25 and GA 400, so convenient for commuters. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy a community with pool, dog park, courtyard and gym.
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated July 10 at 09:21pm
$
23 Units Available
Downtown Sandy Springs
IMT Sandy Springs
6558 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,110
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1256 sqft
Located in the heart of the Central Perimeter. Walking distance to shopping and dining. Apartments boast white quartz counters, dual bathroom sinks, and recessed lighting. Community has a cyber lounge and yoga studio.
Results within 1 mile of Sandy Springs
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1155 sqft
Near Holcomb Bridge Rd. and Park Lane NW, with proximity to Holcomb Bridge Park and casual restaurants. Pet-friendly apartments feature fireplace and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
10 Units Available
North Buckhead
Residences at Chastain
4011 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
1261 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community has a fitness center, playground, pool and garage parking for tenants to enjoy. Prime North Buckhead location.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
19 Units Available
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,256
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1196 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to Highway 400, I-25 and Dunwoody MARTA Station. Also just minutes from attractions and employment centers, such as Perimeter Mall. Apartments feature open floor plans with private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 06:51pm
$
57 Units Available
Vinings
Rosemont Vinings Ridge
3200 Post Woods Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$971
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1502 sqft
Garden style apartments and townhomes with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms. They feature a 24-hour fitness center, tennis courts and pool. Easy access to Chattahoochee River National Park, nature trails and two on-site lakes.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
20 Units Available
Rockledge
2075 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,062
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1516 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with easy access to I-75 and I-285. Located within the Chattahoochee National Preserve. Amenities include swimming pool, 24-hour gym and athletic courts. Apartments feature a patio, walk-in closets and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
34 Units Available
The Five by Arium
2020 Powers Ferry Road SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1187 sqft
Luxury community minutes from the Galleria and Cumberland area. On-site fire pit, yoga, pool, and a gym. New construction community. Smoke-free. Modern interiors with luxury cabinetry and flooring.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 06:07pm
$
75 Units Available
North Brookhaven
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,281
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
1223 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The LINC Brookhaven in Brookhaven. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
29 Units Available
Perimeter Center
Flats at Perimeter Place
60 Perimeter Place, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,339
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1314 sqft
Several shopping opportunities are located within walking distance of your apartment, which features granite counters and hardwood floors. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
8 Units Available
Vinings
Vinings Palisades Apartments
4545 River Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,017
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1554 sqft
Private, gated community with luxury features like stainless steel appliances, crown molding, 8-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Community amenities include tennis courts, two swimming pools and outdoor kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Sandy Springs
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
16 Units Available
Lantern Ridge
1810 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1300 sqft
Welcome to Lantern Ridge Apartments, where you will have access to top home and amenity features. It's time to love where you live.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Sandy Springs, GA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Sandy Springs apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Sandy Springs apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSandy Springs 3 BedroomsSandy Springs Accessible ApartmentsSandy Springs Apartments with BalconySandy Springs Apartments with GarageSandy Springs Apartments with GymSandy Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSandy Springs Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with PoolSandy Springs Apartments with Washer-DryerSandy Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsSandy Springs Furnished ApartmentsSandy Springs Luxury PlacesSandy Springs Pet Friendly PlacesSandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter CenterNorth Springs ApartmentsDunwoody PanhandleDowntown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State UniversityUniversity of GeorgiaLife UniversityMorehouse College