Last updated March 2 2020 at 4:08 AM

4590 Northside

4590 Northside Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4590 Northside Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30327
Northside Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
If you like privacy, look no further! 2 acres of secluded wooded and landscaped grounds. 4 beds 4 and 1 half baths with Master on main. Also a separate in-law suite in the basement apartment is available for extra rent of $1200.00. Vaulted great Rm/w stone FP, Spacious eat-in kitchen w/granite, sep formal dining rm, library w/FP, 3 additional large br's with full baths. This house is huge and a great deal for the price! Gorgeous backyard with built-in pool. Two car garage, long driveway taking you away from any traffic off Northside Dr, to your own private residence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4590 Northside have any available units?
4590 Northside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 4590 Northside have?
Some of 4590 Northside's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4590 Northside currently offering any rent specials?
4590 Northside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4590 Northside pet-friendly?
No, 4590 Northside is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 4590 Northside offer parking?
Yes, 4590 Northside offers parking.
Does 4590 Northside have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4590 Northside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4590 Northside have a pool?
Yes, 4590 Northside has a pool.
Does 4590 Northside have accessible units?
No, 4590 Northside does not have accessible units.
Does 4590 Northside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4590 Northside has units with dishwashers.
Does 4590 Northside have units with air conditioning?
No, 4590 Northside does not have units with air conditioning.

