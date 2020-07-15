/
Lanier Technical College
6 Apartments For Rent Near Lanier Technical College
35 Units Available
Legacy at Lanier
1750 Columns Dr, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1409 sqft
Legacy at Lanier is located in Gainesville, Georgia, where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely Hall County. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are carefully designed with your comfort, style and convenience in mind.
8 Units Available
Walden at Oakwood
4000 Walden Way, Oakwood, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1342 sqft
Easy access to I-985. Multiple floor plans to match your unique living needs. Outdoor grills, picnic area and swimming pool. Fitness center and play area for children. Business center and cyber cafe.
1 Unit Available
Legacy at Audubon Crest
1200 Lanier Mill Cir, Oakwood, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
1080 sqft
A new standard of living comes to Oakwood- superior design, outstanding amenities and prime location makes Legacy at Audubon Crest the perfect choice for your new home.
3 Units Available
2745 Campus Pointe Circle
2745 Campus Pointe Circle, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$485
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2745 Campus Pointe Circle in Gainesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
4143 Pear Haven Lane
4143 Pearhaven Ln, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1656 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
4437 Township Drive B
4437 Township Drive, Oakwood, GA
2 Bedrooms
$940
4437 Township Drive B 8B Available 08/14/20 2 bed/ 1 bath Duplex - 2 bed/ 1 bath Duplex (RLNE5913943)
