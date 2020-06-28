All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 305 Brantley Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
305 Brantley Rd
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:20 AM

305 Brantley Rd

305 Brantley Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

305 Brantley Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Completely renovated townhome located in Sandy Springs/Atlanta. Home has new hardwood stairs, new vinyl plank flooring & new carpet in bdrms. Tile entryway w/beautiful crown molding. Home features new paint on interior, new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash, new stainless-steel appliances incl fridge, gas stove, dishwasher & microwave, new HVAC, remodeled bath w/new cabinets & granite counters, parking, laundry, patio & private backyard w/wooded views. *Appointment Only. Home currently occupied. Ready for move-in October 10th.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Brantley Rd have any available units?
305 Brantley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 305 Brantley Rd have?
Some of 305 Brantley Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Brantley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
305 Brantley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Brantley Rd pet-friendly?
No, 305 Brantley Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 305 Brantley Rd offer parking?
Yes, 305 Brantley Rd offers parking.
Does 305 Brantley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Brantley Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Brantley Rd have a pool?
No, 305 Brantley Rd does not have a pool.
Does 305 Brantley Rd have accessible units?
No, 305 Brantley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Brantley Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Brantley Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Brantley Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 305 Brantley Rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at River Park
3100 River Exchange Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30092
Fountains at Morgan Falls
8075 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Stratford
5479 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
IMT Sandy Springs
6558 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Perimeter 5550
5550 Glenridge Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Celebration At Sandy Springs
7000 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
The Cliftwood
185 Cliftwood Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Arabelle Perimeter
1110 Hammond Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College