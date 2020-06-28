305 Brantley Rd

Amenities

Completely renovated townhome located in Sandy Springs/Atlanta. Home has new hardwood stairs, new vinyl plank flooring & new carpet in bdrms. Tile entryway w/beautiful crown molding. Home features new paint on interior, new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash, new stainless-steel appliances incl fridge, gas stove, dishwasher & microwave, new HVAC, remodeled bath w/new cabinets & granite counters, parking, laundry, patio & private backyard w/wooded views. *Appointment Only. Home currently occupied. Ready for move-in October 10th.*