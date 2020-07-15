/
Georgia Gwinnett College
8 Apartments For Rent Near Georgia Gwinnett College
252 Units Available
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1364 sqft
Located just 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, Lawrenceville’s SouthLawn is a 33-acre mixed-use community with a blend of refined apartments, spacious townhomes, stylish single family homes, and abundant retail.
32 Units Available
Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1138 sqft
Luxurious apartments offer refined living with hardwood floors, high ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Featuring resort style pools, tennis courts and complimentary Wi-Fi. Attached, as well as detached garages, are available. They also include in-unit laundry.
38 Units Available
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,783
1523 sqft
Modern apartments that offer easy access to downtown Atlanta. Units have high ceilings, garden soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Community has a playground, swimming pool and tennis courts.
10 Units Available
Sugar Mill
855 Walther Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,192
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Great location close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community includes tennis court, athletic club and social lounge.
6 Units Available
Knollwood Park
255 Honeysuckle Cir, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1308 sqft
Welcome to Knollwood Park, a residential community featuring two and three-bedroom apartments in Lawrenceville, GA.
4 Units Available
Ridgewood
419 Hurricane Shoals Rd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$840
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
805 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1075 sqft
Located off of Hurricane Shoals in Lawrenceville, Ridgewood Apartments is a 52 unit community offering the opportunity to be part of a small tight-knit community.
1 Unit Available
1444 Riverwood Court
1444 Riverwood Court, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1436 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,436 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
1405 Glenfield Dr.
1405 Glenfield Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2065 sqft
1405 Glenfield Dr. Available 07/18/20 **COMING SOON** 3 bdrm / 2 ba Ranch on level lot - Available 7/18/20! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch close to the highway for easy access and has Great Schools associated with it.
