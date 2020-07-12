AL
/
GA
/
atlanta
/
inman park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:42 PM

599 Apartments for rent in Inman Park, Atlanta, GA

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
8 Units Available
Ayla
44 Krog St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,470
678 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,971
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,252
1206 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us to schedule yours today!br/> Live the life at Ayla - the ultimate Krog destination.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Edge on the Beltline
670 Dekalb Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,399
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1133 sqft
Theres an energy. An undeniable excitement running through Atlanta.\nAnd here, at Edge, youre living right on it.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
32 Units Available
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,501
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,722
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1258 sqft
Conveniently located in Inman Park on the Atlanta Beltline. Pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, gym, clubhouse and business center. In-unit laundry hookups, hardwood floors and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
31 Units Available
Inman Quarter
299 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,573
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1258 sqft
Luxury modern floor plans with high quality interiors. Features white quartz counters, two-tone cabinetry, and spa-like bathrooms with soaking tubs, showers and ceramic tiles. Faux wood flooring throughout space.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 3 at 02:13pm
1 Unit Available
Freedom Park Heights
478 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
800 sqft
SUPER SUMMER SAVINGS!! 1/2 OFF 1st MONTH'S RENT!! Rent for your 1st Month would be 800 Includes water, weekly landscaping, monthly pest control and two trash pickups/week. Onsite Coin-Op Laundry.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
742 Lake Ave NE
742 Lake Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1570 sqft
Walk to Krog St Market and The Beltline! Lots of restaurants and shops right outside your door. Charming 3 bedroom/2 bath with hardwood floors, decorative fireplaces, original mantels, and 10 foot ceilings. Large fenced in backyard.

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
524 Seminole Avenue NE
524 Seminole Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
6 Bedrooms
$13,500
2942 sqft
Amazing fully furnished turn key rental in Inman Park! Located on a quiet street but close enough to all the shops, restaurants, and beltine that Inman Park has to offer! Features inlcude gated driveway, large parking pad, outdoor patio, full
Results within 1 mile of Inman Park
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
37 Units Available
Alta Dairies
777 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,345
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
1247 sqft
At Alta Dairies, we know greatness when we see it. That’s why we took a beautiful vintage dairy plant built in 1945 and turned it into a multipurpose community in the heart of Atlanta, GA.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
23 Units Available
Windsor Old Fourth Ward
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,590
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1319 sqft
Windsor Old Fourth Ward offers luxury living in a prime location.Our ideal location in the popular Old Fourth Ward neighborhood puts you close to excellent shopping, entertainment, dining, and employment options.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
45 Units Available
Highland Walk
701 Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,507
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
1193 sqft
Hit the BeltLine Eastside Trail or the Freedom Park Trail for a quick bike ride and then relax in your contemporary apartment, which features hardwood floors and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
39 Units Available
Spoke
1450 La France St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,194
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1127 sqft
Luxurious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Edgewood close to the Edgewood-Candler Park MARTA rail station. Units feature open floor plans with modern kitchens and fixtures.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
31 Units Available
City View
433 Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,271
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1089 sqft
Close to transportation routes, such as I-85. Also near attractions such as Freedom Park and Midtown Place Shopping Center. Apartments boast views of Downtown Atlanta. On-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog grooming station.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
23 Units Available
Anthem on Ashley
720 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,441
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
1188 sqft
Sophisticated apartments near Little Five Points and Old Fourth Ward. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community has saltwater pool with sundeck and lounge chairs.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
$
31 Units Available
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,519
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1331 sqft
Old Fourth Ward District location near trendy dining, shopping and entertainment with convenient access to I-75, I-85, I-20 and MARTA. Units have luxurious 10-foot ceilings, patio or balcony and luxuriously-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
26 Units Available
Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,254
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1262 sqft
Perfect location near shopping, dining and entertainment as well as MARTA public transit. Modern apartments feature patio or balcony and convenient in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
$
14 Units Available
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,554
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1276 sqft
Historic Old Fourth Ward neighborhood in Atlanta, GA, with access to Atlanta Beltline and Ponce City Market. Luxury 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, quartz or granite counters, hardwoods, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
$
16 Units Available
AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,467
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
1101 sqft
Close to Historic Fourth Ward Park. Floor plans feature fully-equipped gourmet kitchens and tiled bathrooms with garden tubs. Select homes feature city skyline and park views. Swimming pool, pet spa and open-air lounge on-site.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
85 Units Available
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,335
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1263 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour or schedule a self-guided or in-person tour today!Tons to explore. Plenty to come home to.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
10 Units Available
Highland View Apartments
784 Ponce de Leon Pl NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,185
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1108 sqft
Perfectly situated just minutes from the Ponce City Market, Georgia Dome, Georgia Aquarium and Emory University. Studio apartments and 1-2 bedroom units available. Special features include granite countertops, hardwood floors and on-site gym.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
14 Units Available
Camden Fourth Ward
477 Wilmer Street, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,489
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1138 sqft
Living in this community means free cable, high-speed internet and amenities ranging from yoga and a gym to a basketball court and grilling area. Located adjacent to Historic Fourth Ward Park. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
40 Units Available
Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,329
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,380
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1171 sqft
Smoke-free homes with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. This pet-friendly community has bike storage, a 24-hour gym, and a clubhouse. Only four short minutes from Krog Street Market.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
18 Units Available
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,270
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1070 sqft
Vintage industrial styling in Atlanta's Grant Park neighborhood. Units with quartz countertops, Bluetooth-distributed audio, designer plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Draft beer and coffee bar on-site.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
6 Units Available
Telephone Factory Lofts
828 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$2,100
1277 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,020
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio or 2-bedroom lofts are pet friendly with open-concept plans. Renovated kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Historic building with beautiful Atlanta views from private balcony/patio. Easy access to Freedom Parkway. Walk to transit hub.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
18 Units Available
755 North Apartments
755 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,516
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1169 sqft
New, luxury community in Old Fourth Ward neighborhood of Atlanta, GA. Direct access to Beltline. Pet-friendly studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters and islands, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony.

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 BedroomsAtlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly PlacesAtlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GADruid Hills, GANorth Druid Hills, GAGresham Park, GANorth Decatur, GACandler-McAfee, GAPanthersville, GABelvedere Park, GAEast Point, GAScottdale, GAAvondale Estates, GAChamblee, GAHapeville, GAClarkston, GACollege Park, GAForest Park, GATucker, GAVinings, GADoraville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardLindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant ParkVirginia HighlandMorningside Lenox ParkMartin Manor

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory UniversityGeorgia State UniversityLife UniversityMorehouse College