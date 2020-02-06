Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 830 Barnett Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
830 Barnett Street NE
Last updated January 31 2020 at 6:18 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
830 Barnett Street NE
830 Barnett Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Virginia Highland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
830 Barnett Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland
Amenities
parking
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
Available for immediate occupancy.
Basement unit with exterior entry.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 830 Barnett Street NE have any available units?
830 Barnett Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 830 Barnett Street NE have?
Some of 830 Barnett Street NE's amenities include parking, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 830 Barnett Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
830 Barnett Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 Barnett Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 830 Barnett Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 830 Barnett Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 830 Barnett Street NE offers parking.
Does 830 Barnett Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 Barnett Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 Barnett Street NE have a pool?
No, 830 Barnett Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 830 Barnett Street NE have accessible units?
No, 830 Barnett Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 830 Barnett Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 830 Barnett Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Families 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Residences at Chastain
4011 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30342
AMLI Westside
1084 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Reserve at Lenox Park Apartments
1200 Reserve Drive
Atlanta, GA 30319
Windsor Old Fourth Ward
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
841 MEMORIAL
841 Memorial Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Vic at Buckhead
3518 Roswell Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Icon Midtown
22 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus