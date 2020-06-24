811 Penn Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Absolutely stunning classic Midtown bungalow walking distance to Piedmont Park, The Beltline, Ponce City Market & so much more. Features oversized wrap around front porch, living room & den w/ pass through fireplace, family room, dining room, full bed/bath on main, high end kitchen w/ Thermador appliances, calacatta marble, breakfast area & bar. Master suite w/ sitting area & room, 4 walk-in closets. Hardwood floors & plantation shutters, high efficiency spray insulation, gated off-street parking, deck. Home is furnished at no additional charge. Fleixble lease terms