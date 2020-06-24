All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:48 AM

811 Penn Avenue NE

811 Penn Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

811 Penn Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Absolutely stunning classic Midtown bungalow walking distance to Piedmont Park, The Beltline, Ponce City Market & so much more. Features oversized wrap around front porch, living room & den w/ pass through fireplace, family room, dining room, full bed/bath on main, high end kitchen w/ Thermador appliances, calacatta marble, breakfast area & bar. Master suite w/ sitting area & room, 4 walk-in closets. Hardwood floors & plantation shutters, high efficiency spray insulation, gated off-street parking, deck. Home is furnished at no additional charge. Fleixble lease terms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 Penn Avenue NE have any available units?
811 Penn Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 Penn Avenue NE have?
Some of 811 Penn Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Penn Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
811 Penn Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Penn Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 811 Penn Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 811 Penn Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 811 Penn Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 811 Penn Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 Penn Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Penn Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 811 Penn Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 811 Penn Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 811 Penn Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Penn Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 Penn Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.

