Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3338 Peachtree Rd NE Apt 2304

3338 Peachtree Road NE · No Longer Available
Location

3338 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30326
North Buckhead

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
on-site laundry
pool
guest suite
hot tub
yoga
**MOVE-IN SPECIAL - 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT**

Amazing condo in upbeat Buckhead with gorgeous city views. Stunning city lights at night.1 bedroom 1 bath with a den/office floor plan which is rare for the building. Open floor plan with solid hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Your very own laundry room.

IT IS GREAT FOR THE YOUNG WORKING PROFESSIONAL!

**A MUST SEE!**

**NO PETS ALLOWED**

**Utilities are through the HOA**

The building is adjacent to the Buckhead MARTA station. It is located on the PATH400 Greenway, a 5.2-mile multi-use trail that will eventually connect the beltline. It is also next to the 1.2 acre Tower Place Park. Great access to GA 400 to make your commute easy. Walking distance to shopping, dining, public transportation and major highways.

Amenities include clubhouse, sky lounge w/bartender service, pool bar in the summer, spa, guest suite, yoga studio, doorman and 24 hour concierge.

CALL 678-782-1004 OR E-MAIL cindy@pmiga.com TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING. MUST CALL AT LEAST AN HOUR BEFORE WANTING TO VIEW.

TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME:

All occupants 18 and older must apply online and provide proof of income in the State of Georgia for the last 30 days and their photo ID. It is $65 each to apply and is non-refundable, payable with Master Card and Visa only.
There will be a credit, background and rental history check.
NET income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount.
Good rental history from a Landlord for the last 2 years. NO negative references, current evictions or unpaid rental collections. Verification from a friend or family member only will lower your score.
The following items will lower your score: Newly employed (less than a year), Low credit score or No credit file, Residential history verified by a friend or family member, History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory court filings, Bankruptcy, Increase in rent, Past Evictions, Negative residential info.
Active Bankruptcy, Eviction in Progress, No Residential History or Multiple Residential Collections can result in an automatic Denial of your application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3338 Peachtree Rd NE Apt 2304 have any available units?
3338 Peachtree Rd NE Apt 2304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3338 Peachtree Rd NE Apt 2304 have?
Some of 3338 Peachtree Rd NE Apt 2304's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3338 Peachtree Rd NE Apt 2304 currently offering any rent specials?
3338 Peachtree Rd NE Apt 2304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3338 Peachtree Rd NE Apt 2304 pet-friendly?
No, 3338 Peachtree Rd NE Apt 2304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3338 Peachtree Rd NE Apt 2304 offer parking?
No, 3338 Peachtree Rd NE Apt 2304 does not offer parking.
Does 3338 Peachtree Rd NE Apt 2304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3338 Peachtree Rd NE Apt 2304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3338 Peachtree Rd NE Apt 2304 have a pool?
Yes, 3338 Peachtree Rd NE Apt 2304 has a pool.
Does 3338 Peachtree Rd NE Apt 2304 have accessible units?
No, 3338 Peachtree Rd NE Apt 2304 does not have accessible units.
Does 3338 Peachtree Rd NE Apt 2304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3338 Peachtree Rd NE Apt 2304 does not have units with dishwashers.
