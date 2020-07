Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool new construction cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center coffee bar concierge conference room courtyard dog grooming area dog park e-payments hot tub internet access lobby online portal pool table trash valet yoga

Buckhead Atlanta Apartments - The Rocca Experience Atlanta's full Renaissance uncompromising convenience and refined luxury are only a few of the characteristics that encompass your life at The Rocca Apartments. Located in Atlanta's premier residential district The Rocca is minutes from midtown and downtown Atlanta.The Rocca features unique condo inspired apartment homes, luxurious interior design and amenities. Nestled in the Buckhead Vinings communities we boast spacious floor plans and charming features. Our latest addition to the Rocca Piazza at Paces community, offers newly constructed one and two bedroom apartments in Atlanta provide expansive floor plans with condo-inspired features and amenities such as upscale fixtures and flooring, private balconies with stunning views, resort style pool, state-of-the- art fitness complex and European inspired architecture throughout.A rare combination of classic European inspired architecture, resort-style amenities and superior location make for an excellent living experience. Come see us and reserve your new apartment home today!