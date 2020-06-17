230 Carroll Street SE

Amenities
UNBELIEVABLE space!!! Originally a pharmacy in the 30's, completely renovated w gas stove, stainless dishwasher, concrete counter tops, and cool bar area! Open industrial loft w 14 foot high open ceilings, concrete floors, exposed brick walls, walls of windows for natural light, ROOF TOP DECK, two good sized bedrooms, mstr w double closets, renovated bathroom w double sinks, jumbo shower, Historic Carroll Street restaurants/bars, same street as Carroll St Cafe, Indigo, etc... Some furnishings have been removed, piano DR table, bar chairs W/D all stay