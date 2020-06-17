All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:58 PM

230 Carroll Street SE

230 Carroll Street Southeast · (678) 205-4663
Location

230 Carroll Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Cabbagetown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1980 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
UNBELIEVABLE space!!! Originally a pharmacy in the 30's, completely renovated w gas stove, stainless dishwasher, concrete counter tops, and cool bar area! Open industrial loft w 14 foot high open ceilings, concrete floors, exposed brick walls, walls of windows for natural light, ROOF TOP DECK, two good sized bedrooms, mstr w double closets, renovated bathroom w double sinks, jumbo shower, Historic Carroll Street restaurants/bars, same street as Carroll St Cafe, Indigo, etc... Some furnishings have been removed, piano DR table, bar chairs W/D all stay

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Carroll Street SE have any available units?
230 Carroll Street SE has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 Carroll Street SE have?
Some of 230 Carroll Street SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Carroll Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
230 Carroll Street SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Carroll Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 230 Carroll Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 230 Carroll Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 230 Carroll Street SE does offer parking.
Does 230 Carroll Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Carroll Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Carroll Street SE have a pool?
No, 230 Carroll Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 230 Carroll Street SE have accessible units?
No, 230 Carroll Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Carroll Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 Carroll Street SE has units with dishwashers.
