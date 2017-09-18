All apartments in Atlanta
1716 Lanier Drive SW
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:37 PM

1716 Lanier Drive SW

1716 Lanier Drive Southwest · (404) 564-9500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1716 Lanier Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Sylvan Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1209 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Coming Soon!!! Amazing Opportunity to live in this Lovely Belt-line Home. You will be Close to EVERYTHING including Midtown/Downtown Atlanta, MARTA station, Murphy's Crossing & Hartsfield Jackson International Airport. Easy Access?Less than 5 minutes to Langford Parkway and 75/85 is added bonus. Enjoy this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a Roomy Kitchen, Spacious Family Room and Dining Room. This Freshly painted Home Also Features Gleaming Hardwood Throughout.? Shopping, Restaurants, and Entertainment are all within minutes from this home. Walk to Tyler Perry Studios! Don't Miss This One! Call Me For More Information.?404-901-6415

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 Lanier Drive SW have any available units?
1716 Lanier Drive SW has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1716 Lanier Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
1716 Lanier Drive SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 Lanier Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 1716 Lanier Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1716 Lanier Drive SW offer parking?
No, 1716 Lanier Drive SW does not offer parking.
Does 1716 Lanier Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 Lanier Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 Lanier Drive SW have a pool?
No, 1716 Lanier Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 1716 Lanier Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 1716 Lanier Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 Lanier Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1716 Lanier Drive SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1716 Lanier Drive SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1716 Lanier Drive SW does not have units with air conditioning.
