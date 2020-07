Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse courtyard dog park parking pool garage online portal package receiving cats allowed on-site laundry bbq/grill green community hot tub internet access internet cafe volleyball court

Received The ApartmentRatings 'Top Rated Community' Award in 2019. Stone Creek at Brookhaven Apartment Homes invites you to experience quality apartment home living. Located in the prestigious Brookhaven area of Atlanta, just above North Druid Hills, our upscale community has easy access to Atlanta’s main routes of I-85 and I-285. Our studio, one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans feature decorative crown molding, designer kitchen cabinetry with tile backsplash, roman tubs, and expansive nine-foot ceilings. We are also located near beautiful nature nearby like the Peachtree Greenway Creek. Welcome home!