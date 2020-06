Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool

Beautiful single family home right behind Eagle Point Park & walking distance to Eagle Point Elementary top rated school. Boasting top of the line remodeled kitchen with real wood cabinets, black granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms are upstairs painted in neutral colors & wood laminate floors. Large screened patio for outdoor entertainment & open to the park for great morning walks & afternoons at the playground with the kids. San Remo neighborhood offers gated entrance for added security & a great community pool & children's playground.