Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:38 AM

248 Apartments for rent in Weston, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Weston renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
Bonaventure
18 Units Available
St. Andrews at Weston
100 Bonaventure Blvd, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,564
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,109
1311 sqft
Charming community near entertainment and shopping. Amenities like a five-star resort. On-site tennis court, sand volleyball and a fitness center. Stunning interiors with modern appliances and kitchen designs.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
30 Units Available
Weston Place
16000 S Post Rd, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1335 sqft
Known for its manicured lawns, beautiful golf courses, large employers and A+ school system, Weston is one of the premier cities in South Florida.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Park Of Commerce
23 Units Available
La Morada at Weston
1201 Fairlake Blvd, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,388
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1204 sqft
Recently renovated apartments available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community amenities include basketball court, gym, playground, pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Weston
Contact for Availability
San Michele Collection
1343 St Tropez Cir, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,237
1515 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,542
2030 sqft
This newly renovated community delivers the perfect combination of convenience and a well appointed home and finely tune life style to match. INTERIOR FEATURES * Take advantage of our modern state-of-the-art 24 hour fitness center.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Weston
1 Unit Available
1690 Zenith Way
1690 Zenith Way, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1290 sqft
Beautiful home in Savanna, has everything you have been looking for. Great cul-de-sac location, quiet yet close enough to neighborhood gate. Gorgeous water views, very luminous and welcoming. This house has been tastefully remodeled.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
50 Whitehead Cir
50 Whitehead Circle, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1140 sqft
This 2-story Coconuts townhouse is freshly painted, and ready to receive you. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, patio, tile and wood flooring, and in-house washer and dryer. "A" elementary, middle, and high schools. No pets. No smoking.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
301 Bonaventure Blvd
301 Bonaventure Boulevard, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2100 sqft
Rental with option to buy $300,000- THIS BOUTIQUE SMALL COMMUNITY OF JUST 16 HOMES IS SURROUND BY HOMES THAT START AT 2 MILLION DOLLARS THIS UNIT IS OVER SIZED CORNER UNIT, UNIT IT IS A 1 ONE OF A KIND IN WESTON, VERY PRIVATE 4/3 PLUS 1 family, A

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
16101 Emerald Estates Dr
16101 Emerald Estates Drive, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1290 sqft
GREAT UNIT AT THE PALMS AT WESTON****2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, HUGE MASTER BEDROOM. WALKING CLOSET. KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOP AND S/S APPLIANCES. BIG STORAGE. NEW LAMINATE FLOORS IN BEDROOMS AND TILE IN LIVING AREAS.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
100 Lakeview Dr
100 Lakeview Drive, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely Remodeled oversize 1BD 1.5 BTH Waterfront Condo! This unit is conveniently located on the 1st floor of an updated and secured building. Updated Kitchen and Appliances, Large Tiles throughout and impact windows.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
91 Simonton Cir # 91
91 Simonton Circle, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful 2/2.5 townhome at Coconuts- Weston! - Property Id: 246959 Beautiful 2/2.5 townhome at Coconuts in the exclusive city of Weston. Tile through out and laminated wood floors in bedrooms. Renovated bathrooms and new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
200 Lakeview Dr Apt 209
200 Lakeview Drive, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1106 sqft
Nicely remodeled 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms unit in Weston. Calm water view from the screened balcony. Porcelain floor throughout. New kitchen cabinets & island with quartz countertops. Brand new stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer in the unit.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
16359 Malibu Dr # 60
16359 Malibu Drive, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
BEST RENTAL IN WESTON! Beautiful townhouse in California Courts/3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms w/great golf course view/Spacious living and dinning room area/Upgraded kitchen w/granite top and SS appliances/Walk-in california closet in master bedroom/Master

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
159 Granada Ave
159 Granada Avenue, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,190
Entertainers summer delight**beautiful pool & lakefront home in great family neighborhood close to parks, banks, great restaurants and top schools ** great floor plan with large rooms and a big master bedroom with his and hers walk-in closets **

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:30am
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
289 Duval Court
289 Duval Court, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1110 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND WELL KEPT 2/2.5 TWO STOTY TOWN HOME CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR THE BONAVENTURE GOLF COURSE, HIGH RATED SCHOOLS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:30am
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
16051 Blatt Blvd, Unit 307
16051 Blatt Boulevard, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1450 sqft
WONDERFUL UPDATE CORNER UNIT WITH MAGNIFICENT VIEWS TO GOLF COURSE. NEW AC UNIT. CONVENIENT LOCATION TO GREAT SCHOOLS,STORES AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS. BONAVENTURE CLUB MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED IN RENT. NO PETS PER ASSOCIATION.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Isles at Weston
1 Unit Available
3807 East Coquina Way
3807 East Coquina Way, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3646 sqft
East Coquina Way, Weston, FL 33332 - 4 BR 4.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Weston
1 Unit Available
1069 Nautica Drive
1069 Nautica Drive, Weston, FL
7 Bedrooms
$13,000
5365 sqft
Nautica Drive, Weston, FL 33327 - 7 BR 7 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
16224 Emerald Cove Rd
16224 Emerald Cove Road, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
TOWN HOME LOCATED IN WESTON, FL . GREAT LOCATION, VERY CLOSE ACCESS TO I-75 AND GREAT SCHOOLS. PLENTY OF RESTAURANTS NEARBY. GREAT ROOM COMES FURNISHED WITH COUCH, RECLINER, SIDE TABLE, COFFEE TABLE AND TV STAND IF NEEDED. WALK IN CLOSETS.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Weston
1 Unit Available
1486 Zenith Way
1486 Zenith Way, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
UPGRADED SINGLE STORY HOME...LOCATION ... LOCATION .. LOCATION.. A+ School zones...Beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms lake front single story house in Savanna. Split bedroom plan, Master bedroom fully renovated.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Isles at Weston
1 Unit Available
3851 E coquina
3851 East Coquina Way, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
Beautiful Home with LAKE VIEW, ONE floor only, 4 Large bedrooms, 3 full baths, LARGE family room, 3 car garage. Very nice split floor plan, kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Master with large walk in closets.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
405 Lakeview Dr
405 Lakeview Drive, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Location, location! Completely remodeled, bright & clean on first floor, huge Master Bedroom and second bedroom. 2 Screened porch, 2 storage rooms, garden view, all new tiled, crown molding, new A/C, newer W/D, Roll down shutters in rear porch.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
58 Simonton Cir
58 Simonton Circle, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
MOVE IN READY! Two bedrooms/2.5 baths corner townhouse with screened patio in COCONUTS, Weston. Ceramic tiles and vinyl flooring in this beautiful unit. Storage room for all your tools.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
307 Lakeview Dr
307 Lakeview Drive, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
LOCATION, LOCATION.Beautiful 2/2 Condo in Weston area. Desirable area with great school district All the schools in Weston are A+. Enjoy the tranquility that this unit provides. Storage room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Isles at Weston
1 Unit Available
4400 E Seneca Ave
4400 Seneca Avenue, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Ultra modern house for rent in the unique and prestigious Isles at Weston. Kitchen features a huge quartz island with a seating area and top of the line appliances that include a Smart Samsung Connect refrigerator.
City Guide for Weston, FL

Want to see something older than your grandma? There is an 8,000 year-old Paleo Indian Mound in Weston, FL.

Weston, situated in the south region of the warm state of Florida, is a family-oriented premium area for both working and living. So much so that it is considered one of the few cities in the US that the whole country is trying to emulate.Weston happens to be modest in size compared to its impressive reputatio, just extending over to 27 square miles and populated by a muddle of 60,000 renters and homeowners. This relatively new city, incorporated in 1996, has actually gradually grown in the last 17 years. It has an array of retail stores and restaurants that are not commonly found in such small cities.

Having trouble with Craigslist Weston? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Weston, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Weston renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

