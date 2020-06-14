248 Apartments for rent in Weston, FL with gym
Want to see something older than your grandma? There is an 8,000 year-old Paleo Indian Mound in Weston, FL.
Weston, situated in the south region of the warm state of Florida, is a family-oriented premium area for both working and living. So much so that it is considered one of the few cities in the US that the whole country is trying to emulate.Weston happens to be modest in size compared to its impressive reputatio, just extending over to 27 square miles and populated by a muddle of 60,000 renters and homeowners. This relatively new city, incorporated in 1996, has actually gradually grown in the last 17 years. It has an array of retail stores and restaurants that are not commonly found in such small cities.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Weston renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.