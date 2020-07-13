/
apartments with pool
156 Apartments for rent in Weston, FL with pool
Bonaventure
St. Andrews at Weston
100 Bonaventure Blvd, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,463
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1311 sqft
Charming community near entertainment and shopping. Amenities like a five-star resort. On-site tennis court, sand volleyball and a fitness center. Stunning interiors with modern appliances and kitchen designs.
Park Of Commerce
La Morada at Weston
1201 Fairlake Blvd, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,547
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,101
1204 sqft
Recently renovated apartments available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community amenities include basketball court, gym, playground, pool and hot tub.
Weston Place
16000 S Post Rd, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1335 sqft
Known for its manicured lawns, beautiful golf courses, large employers and A+ school system, Weston is one of the premier cities in South Florida.
Weston
San Michele Collection
1343 St Tropez Cir, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,237
1515 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,542
2030 sqft
This newly renovated community delivers the perfect combination of convenience and a well appointed home and finely tune life style to match. INTERIOR FEATURES * Take advantage of our modern state-of-the-art 24 hour fitness center.
Bonaventure
301 Bonaventure Blvd
301 Bonaventure Boulevard, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2100 sqft
Rental with option to buy $300,000- THIS BOUTIQUE SMALL COMMUNITY OF JUST 16 HOMES IS SURROUND BY HOMES THAT START AT 2 MILLION DOLLARS THIS UNIT IS OVER SIZED CORNER UNIT, UNIT IT IS A 1 ONE OF A KIND IN WESTON, VERY PRIVATE 4/3 PLUS 1 family, A
Windmill Ranch Estates
2725 Hackney Rd
2725 Hackney Road, Weston, FL
7 Bedrooms
$14,900
6405 sqft
FULLY REBUILT UNIQUQE DESIGN, marble floors , Italian Kitchen , huge fridge and freezer , wine fridge , hand made stone backsplash, waterfall marble island , downdraft , amazing vaulted ceilings, second master to be used as man's cave , movie
Weston
1126 Alexander Bnd
1126 Alexander Bend, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful home with 2 car garage in Savanna,Weston - Property Id: 315473 Fantastic rental opportunity at the highly desired "Savanna" community.
Weston
2557 Montclaire Cir
2557 Montclaire Circle, Weston, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,790
4295 sqft
Montclaire One of Most desirable WHCC subdivisions, Simply gorgeous, fully renovated ,great open design, high ceilings, great open kitchen, white marble floors , stunning master bathroom ,outdoor kitchen and shower, it's truly a gem, FURNISHED ALSO
Bonaventure
300 Racquet Club Rd
300 Racquet Club Road, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful condo villa located on the 1st floor in highly desirable Weston. White paint and while tiles throughout makes this apt cool and easy to assess in a out throughout your day. Assigned Parking space is directly in front of this apt door.
Bonaventure
320 Racquet Club Rd Apt 204
320 Racquet Club Road, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1311 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious updated apartment in peaceful Weston - Property Id: 301460 Come and check out this beautiful corner condo on 2nd floor in the center of the community, fully renovated kitchens and bathrooms, this house is great to live.
Bonaventure
159 Granada Ave
159 Granada Avenue, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,190
Entertainers summer delight**beautiful pool & lakefront home in great family neighborhood close to parks, banks, great restaurants and top schools ** great floor plan with large rooms and a big master bedroom with his and hers walk-in closets **
Bonaventure
16359 Malibu Dr # 60
16359 Malibu Drive, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
BEST RENTAL IN WESTON! Beautiful townhouse in California Courts/3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms w/great golf course view/Spacious living and dinning room area/Upgraded kitchen w/granite top and SS appliances/Walk-in california closet in master bedroom/Master
Bonaventure
16742 Royal Poinciana Dr
16742 Royal Poinciana Drive, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful three bedroom two bathroom freshly painted pool home with vaulted ceilings, split floor plan and one car garage with upgraded kitchen featuring granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Neutral light gray wood floors throughout.
Weston
2098 Borealis Way
2098 Borealis Way, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1 sqft
One of a kind beautiful property located in The Hammocks, a gated community with access to Savanna’s five star resort amenities (3 Pools, playground, soccer field and more).
Weston
1690 Zenith Way
1690 Zenith Way, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1290 sqft
Beautiful home in Savanna, has everything you have been looking for. Great cul-de-sac location, quiet yet close enough to neighborhood gate. Gorgeous water views, very luminous and welcoming. This house has been tastefully remodeled.
Bonaventure
422 Lakeview Dr.
422 Lakeview Drive, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1231 sqft
Relaxing and updated 2bed/2bath garden apartment in Weston- Florida. Bright kitchen with new oven, remolded bathrooms, ceramic floors throughout. Newer water heater, newer watching machine, and newer blinds. Accordion shutters, screened porch .
Bonaventure
220 Lakeview Dr
220 Lakeview Drive, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
940 sqft
Over $10,000 in new upgrades! This unit is located on Lakeview Drive and sits on the first floor. Easy access to I-595 and close to the Indian Trace plaza. Unit is in impeccable condition. Washer and dryer included within the unit.
16135 Emerald Estates Dr
16135 Emerald Estates Drive, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1718 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing opportunity to own in this very unique canal front condo in Emerald Estates at WESTON! First floor location feels like your own private home! This is a full 2 bedroom 2.
Weston
628 Cascade Falls Dr # 1
628 Cascade Falls Dr, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
Spectacular lakefront "devonshire" model for rent ** amazing pool and plenty of outdoor space to entertain guests or spend time with family ** elegant master bedroom with adjacent room/den, big walk-in closets with organizers ** open and spacious
Weston
853 Tanglewood Cir
853 Tanglewood Circle, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1523 sqft
Lovely home on peaceful water in The Meadows with 24 hr guard gate, community pool & tot lot***Tile & laminate floors throughout***Updated kitchen & bathrooms***Custom closets***Accordion shutters***Master bedroom features separate tub &
16413 SAPPHIRE BND
16413 Sapphire Bend, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
Beautiful single family home FURNISHED with lake and pool view. 4/2.5. Master bedroom on the first floor. Bedrooms on the second floor. Ceramic flooring on the first floor and laminated flooring on the 2nd floor. Appliances 1 year old.
4104 Sapphire Terrace
4104 Sapphire Terrace, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2196 sqft
4/2.5/2 SFH on the huge lake, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, master bedroom is on the first floor. All A rated Schools, Small pets welcome , According shutters, 3 bedrooms have wide lake view.
Bonaventure
16581 Blatt Blvd
16581 Blatt Boulevard, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 16581 Blatt Blvd in Weston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Bonaventure
413 Lakeview Dr
413 Lakeview Drive, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
MOVE IN READY! DESIRABLE WESTON AREA. WALK TO SHOPPING AND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. EASY ACCESS TO I75. VERY WELL MAINTAINED UNIT. LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. POOL AND GARDEN VIEWS. CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT. EASY TO SHOW. TEXT LISTING AGENT.
