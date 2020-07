Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court business center carport courtyard hot tub internet access playground racquetball court volleyball court

St. Andrews at Weston is apartment home living at its finest. This exquisite community has everything to offer, including fabulous fairway views, elegant surroundings, and exceptional five-star resort recreation. Beautifully landscaped grounds create luscious surroundings, and a variety of first-rate amenities are at your fingertips, including a tennis court, sand volleyball court, indoor racquetball court, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, and a resort-style swimming pool with heated spa and waterfalls.



Fine dining, shopping, and entertainment are only a short distance away. Choose from a wide range of floorplans to complement your lifestyle. At St. Andrews at Weston, you'll find the carefree living and luxury you deserve in one of South Florida's most prestigious areas.