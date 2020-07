Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court volleyball court cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance car wash area cc payments e-payments online portal package receiving

La Morada at Weston is located in Weston, Florida just 20 minutes West of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The community offers its residents an array of amenities including poolside grilling, heated spa, sand volleyball court, and free Wi-Fi in the common areas. The community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent. Interiors boast beautifully renovated features which include cherry cabinetry, brushed nickel lighting and hardware, granite style countertops, new ceramic tiles in the kitchen, bath and foyer. All of this is within minutes to Sawgrass Expressway, Interstate-75, Interstate-595, the beaches and Miami. If you like to spend your day shopping, Weston Town Center or Sawgrass Mills Mall is just minutes away. Call or stop by today to tour your new home!