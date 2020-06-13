/
accessible apartments
28 Accessible Apartments for rent in Weston, FL
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Weston
Contact for Availability
San Michele Collection
1343 St Tropez Cir, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,237
1515 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,542
2030 sqft
This newly renovated community delivers the perfect combination of convenience and a well appointed home and finely tune life style to match. INTERIOR FEATURES * Take advantage of our modern state-of-the-art 24 hour fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Weston
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
Altis Pembroke Gardens
500 SW 145th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,692
1420 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a fenced-in pet park and indoor spa. Car-charging centers. Yoga and spinning studios. Game room and ultra-luxe theater. Social bar and wine room.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Minto Plantation
13 Units Available
Verona View
10900 NW 17th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1457 sqft
Units with spacious floor plans, open kitchens, screened terraces and hardwood floors. A pet-friendly community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center and basketball court. Located close to Sawgrass Mills mall.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Pembroke Falls
26 Units Available
Pembroke Cove
13401 NW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,630
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1336 sqft
Attractive, townhome-style units with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Complex boasts a tennis court, racquetball court, gym, pool, hot tub, playground and clubhouse. Allows cats and dogs.
Results within 10 miles of Weston
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
$
33 Units Available
Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1447 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes located close to downtown Miami and its upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Manor in Plantation
601 NW 82nd Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,359
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1154 sqft
Located off I-595, so convenient for commuters. Residents enjoy communal amenities including large lobby, beach entry pool, hot tub and club room. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and soaker tubs.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Lakepointe at Jacaranda Apartments
1171 Lakepointe Lndg, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,443
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,509
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1047 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! We are available during our posted business hours to set up your in person tour! *Mask & Gloves Required Reduced deposit with approved credit is $400! Lakepointe at Jacaranda is an apartment community with
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
$
12 Units Available
Spectra at Tamarac
8650 NW 61st St, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
916 sqft
Units feature full-size washers and dryers, modern appliances, and screened-in patios. Community offers pool, wading pool, fitness center, and spa. Located within easy access to business parks and expressway for commuters.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
95 Units Available
Catalina at Miramar
4260 Southwest 117th Lane, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1362 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1579 sqft
Catalina at Miramar is a BRAND NEW townhome luxury rental community offering the best location in an attractive atmosphere that will allow you to conveniently enjoy everything Miramar has to offer.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
21 Units Available
33 West
6300 SW 24th Pl, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,473
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,102
1442 sqft
Near the intersection of I-595 and the Florida turnpike, and just minutes from dozens of shops and restaurants. This pet-friendly property offers a dog park, outdoor pool, on-site gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Jacaranda
28 Units Available
Midtown 24
700 SW 78th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,580
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1543 sqft
In the heart of nature, near a golf course. Updated community amenities include a media room, grill area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Units have hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
33 Units Available
St. Tropez Apartments
8000 Cleary Blvd, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,771
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
1439 sqft
Minutes to I-595, Sawgrass Mills, and the expansive Everglades Wildlife area. Stocked 10-acre fishing lake, outdoor tennis courts, two swimming pools, and a tropical tiki bar.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Windsor at Miramar
3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1441 sqft
Community is pet-friendly and has resort-style pool, putting green and lighted tennis court. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, crown molding and gourmet kitchens. Located close to I-7 and the Miramar Parkway.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
12 Units Available
Solle Davie Luxury Apartments
5500 S University Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,585
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1267 sqft
Great for commuters with location close to I-95, I-75 and I-595. Units include gourmet kitchens, Kashmir quartz countertops, soaking tubs and lush carpeting. Luxury Mediterranean retreat-style community has clubhouse, pool deck with Jacuzzi, fitness center.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
$
Walnut Creek
16 Units Available
Ventura Pointe
7850 Pasadena Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1232 sqft
Ventura Pointe offers brand new apartment living in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes were designed with comfort, style, and convenience in mind.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Serramar
6701 W Oakland Park Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with updated kitchens, spacious interiors and lots of natural lighting. Residents get access to a car wash center, basketball court and fitness studio. Just off Florida's Turnpike. Minutes from downtown Fort Lauderdale.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
24 Units Available
Jacaranda Village
461 NW 87th Rd, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1160 sqft
Pet-friendly community features a tennis court, volleyball court, parking, pool, and 24-hour gym. Every apartment has laundry in-unit, private patio/balcony, and spacious kitchens with dishwasher. Prime location next to Plantation Central Park.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
Westwood
14 Units Available
Coral Vista
8090 NW 96th Ter, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,456
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1508 sqft
Conveniently located close to shopping of Commercial Blvd., restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Residents enjoy community gym, car wash and pool.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Lakeview Flats
8800 NW 78th Ct, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1031 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Lakeview Flats (formerly known as Hidden Harbour) offers five unique 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans to choose from and we are certain you will find a home that perfectly fits your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Heron Landing
5350 NW 88th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1064 sqft
Make Heron Landing located in Lauderhill, FL your choice for your new apartment home! Our luxurious apartments for rent in Lauderhill, FL encompass great amenities, a pet friendly community and a premium location which will be met by our helpful
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
171 Units Available
The Rise
333 N University Dr, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,650
692 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1220 sqft
The Rise Central at Plantation Walk pairs luxury residences with high-end personal and commercial amenities.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3650 Environ Blvd
3650 Environ Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1242 sqft
SPACIOUS 2/2 W/GOLF & LAKE VIEWS! SCREENED TERRACE W/ROLL-DOWN SHUTTERS! GREAT STORAGE INCL 3 WALK-IN CLOSETS! NEWER A/C UNIT! NEWER STAINLESS APPLIANCES! NEW WATER HEATER! FULL-SIZE WASHER/DRYER! REMODELED MASTER SHOWER! ALARM SYSTEM! SECURE BLDG ..
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
13250 SW 7th Ct
13250 SW 7th Ct, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1044 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13250 SW 7th Ct in Pembroke Pines. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
900 SW 142nd Ave
900 Southwest 142nd Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Century Village AN OVER 55 COMMUNITY RESORT STYLE LIVING AT IT'S BEST! This spacious and well kept 1 bedroom 1 and a half bathrooms on the 1st floor with a beautiful outdoor screened in patio with garden view and no back door neighboring buildings,
