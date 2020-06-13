Apartment List
/
FL
/
weston
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:51 AM

136 Apartments for rent in Weston, FL with garage

Weston apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Weston
Contact for Availability
San Michele Collection
1343 St Tropez Cir, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,237
1515 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,542
2030 sqft
This newly renovated community delivers the perfect combination of convenience and a well appointed home and finely tune life style to match. INTERIOR FEATURES * Take advantage of our modern state-of-the-art 24 hour fitness center.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Weston
1 Unit Available
1348 Veracruz Ln
1348 Veracruz Lane, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1261 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse on canal in quiet San Sebastian.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
301 Bonaventure Blvd
301 Bonaventure Boulevard, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2100 sqft
Rental with option to buy $300,000- THIS BOUTIQUE SMALL COMMUNITY OF JUST 16 HOMES IS SURROUND BY HOMES THAT START AT 2 MILLION DOLLARS THIS UNIT IS OVER SIZED CORNER UNIT, UNIT IT IS A 1 ONE OF A KIND IN WESTON, VERY PRIVATE 4/3 PLUS 1 family, A

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Weston
1 Unit Available
1341 Sabal Trl
1341 Sabal Trail, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1420 sqft
Come and Live in the Most Charming 3/2 House in Savanna!!!!Featuring Tile Flooring thru out Living Area, Wood Flooring in Bedrooms, Vaulted Ceilings, Brand New Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4318 Mahogany Ridge Dr
4318 Mahogany Ridge Drive, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1542 sqft
Beautiful and specious one story house in the guarded gated community of "The Ridges". House has 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, water view and 2 car garage. Excellent school district and close to major highways.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Weston
1 Unit Available
1271 Camellia Cir
1271 Camellia Circle, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2725 sqft
Fabulous 3/3 in the heart of Camellia Island boasts wonderful layout for family living. 2 car garage, fenced back yard, deck, and accordion shutters. Close to great schools and Town Center. Pets allowed with deposit.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4148 FOREST DR.
4148 Forest Drive, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1610 sqft
IMMACULATE AND BRIGHT TOWNHOUSE 3 BR 2.5 BATH, TILE FLOORS, PERGO FLOORING STAIRWAY AND BEDROOMS, COVERED GARAGE, SCREENED PATIO, PRIVATE BACKYARD. COMMUNITY POOL IN GREAT GATED COMMUNITY. NEAR BEST SCHOOLS AND LIBRARY.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Weston
1 Unit Available
1648 VICTORIA POINTE CIR
1648 Victoria Pointe Circle, Weston, FL
6 Bedrooms
$5,300
3772 sqft
BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS HOME IN EXCLUSIVE VICTORIA POINTE IN WHCC WITH SERENE AND PRIVATE WATER VIEWS. GREAT 6 BED/4 BATH FUNCTIONAL FLOOR PLAN WITH DIFFERENT AREAS FOR COMFORTABLE LIVING.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
711 Ranch Rd
711 Ranch Road, Weston, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,900
4890 sqft
Available October 1, 2019. One-story home in Weston''s Saddle Club Estates offers 5BR/4.5BA + office. The layout boasts marble, Nest thermostat and new A/C system.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4297 Pine Ridge Ct
4297 Pine Ridge Court, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1208 sqft
*** FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL *** 2 bedroom with 2 full bath. (Furnished Only) Ideal for your Relocation Client. Open floor plan. Tile floors in all living areas. Open kitchen. Screened patio. 1 car garage and long driveway.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Weston
1 Unit Available
1843 ANDROMEDA LN
1843 Andromeda Lane, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1626 sqft
CHARMING CORNER VILLA IN THE HAMMOCKS. THIS HOME IS IMPECCABLE, FEATURES OPEN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, UPGRADED APPLIANCES AND LAUNDRY ROOM INSIDE. TILE IN SOCIAL AREAS AND LAMINATED WOOD FLOORS IN BEDROOMS.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Isles at Weston
1 Unit Available
4325 West Whitewater Avenue
4325 West Whitewater Avenue, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,225
3040 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Weston FL is now available.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3867 Tree Top Dr
3867 Tree Top Drive, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Amazing Townhouse in Courtyard- Weston - Property Id: 172608 Fully upgraded kitchen, bathrooms, floors, new appliances, AC and Water Heater, Townhouse in Safe Gated Community, CORNER UNIT WITH PRIVATE COURTYARD ENTRANCE, 1 CAR GARAGE, PAVED

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
16359 Malibu Dr # 60
16359 Malibu Drive, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
BEST RENTAL IN WESTON! Beautiful townhouse in California Courts/3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms w/great golf course view/Spacious living and dinning room area/Upgraded kitchen w/granite top and SS appliances/Walk-in california closet in master bedroom/Master

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Weston
1 Unit Available
2098 Borealis Way
2098 Borealis Way, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1 sqft
One of a kind beautiful property located in The Hammocks, a gated community with access to Savanna&rsquo;s five star resort amenities (3 Pools, playground, soccer field and more).

1 of 100

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Weston
1 Unit Available
126 Dockside Cir
126 Dockside Circle, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
Spectacular 1 story 4 Beds + Office, 3 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths, Laundry Room and 3 car garage, on the gated community The Landings at Weston.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Weston
1 Unit Available
1366 Crossbill Court
1366 Crossbill Court, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2674 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ONE STORY HOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER MARSHES SUBDIVISION IN SAVANNA OF WESTON. RENT INCLUDES ALL OF THE AMENITIES THAT SAVANNA OFFERS. MANNED GATED ENTRIES, RESORT STYLE POOL AND CLUBHOUSE AND SO MUCH MORE. EXCELLENT LOCAL LANDLORD.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Weston
1 Unit Available
953 Tanglewood Cir
953 Tanglewood Circle, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
BEAUTIFUL AND UPDATED 3/2 ONE STORY HOME LOCATED IN THE MEADOWS NEAR MAJOR HIGHWAYS AND A RATED SCHOOLS IN WESTON.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Country Isles
1 Unit Available
1341 Seagrape Circle
1341 Seagrape Circle, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1315 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CORNER 3/2 HOME LOCATED IN CUL-DE SAC OF WELL MAINTAINED NEIGHBORHOOD IN WESTON WITH EXCELLENT RATED SCHOOLS.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Country Isles
1 Unit Available
1254 Willow Drive
1254 Willow Drive, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1900 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME MINUTES AWAY FROM TOWN CENTER. NEW APPLIANCES, PRIVATE GARDEN AND CUL DE SAC. THE HOUSE IS A FULL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH A GARAGE THAT HAS BEEN CONVERTED TO A 3RD BEDROOM. A MINIMUM 650 CREDIT SCORE REQUIRED BY HOA.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4128 Pine Ridge Ln
4128 Pine Ridge Lane, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
SPACIOUS 2/2 CORNER VILLA LOCATED IN THE RIDGES NEAR MAJOR HIGHWAYS AND A RATED SCHOOLS IN WESTON. PROPERTY FEATURES OPEN FLOOR PLAN, TILE THROUGHOUT THE SOCIAL AREAS AND CARPET ON BOTH BEDROOMS.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Weston
1 Unit Available
2602 Center Ct Dr
2602 Center Court Drive, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Beautiful Coach home located in the most exclusive City of Weston, ranked as one of the top cities in the country to live in. COURTSIDE at Weston Hills Country Club, gated community. The home has open layout floor plan.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4280 Ironwood Ct
4280 Ironwood Court, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1390 sqft
RUN DONT WALK THIS WON"T LAST NEWLY RENOVATED MODERN HOME WITH MODERN KITCHEN AND BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Weston
1 Unit Available
1983 Harbor View Circle
1983 Harbor View Circle, Weston, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,300
3458 sqft
Harbor View Circle, Weston, FL 33327 - 5 BR 4 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.
City Guide for Weston, FL

Want to see something older than your grandma? There is an 8,000 year-old Paleo Indian Mound in Weston, FL.

Weston, situated in the south region of the warm state of Florida, is a family-oriented premium area for both working and living. So much so that it is considered one of the few cities in the US that the whole country is trying to emulate.Weston happens to be modest in size compared to its impressive reputatio, just extending over to 27 square miles and populated by a muddle of 60,000 renters and homeowners. This relatively new city, incorporated in 1996, has actually gradually grown in the last 17 years. It has an array of retail stores and restaurants that are not commonly found in such small cities.

Having trouble with Craigslist Weston? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Weston, FL

Weston apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Weston 1 BedroomsWeston 2 BedroomsWeston 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWeston 3 BedroomsWeston Accessible ApartmentsWeston Apartments with Balcony
Weston Apartments with GarageWeston Apartments with GymWeston Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWeston Apartments with ParkingWeston Apartments with Pool
Weston Apartments with Washer-DryerWeston Dog Friendly ApartmentsWeston Furnished ApartmentsWeston Luxury PlacesWeston Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FL
Homestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bonaventure

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University