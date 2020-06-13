136 Apartments for rent in Weston, FL with garage
Want to see something older than your grandma? There is an 8,000 year-old Paleo Indian Mound in Weston, FL.
Weston, situated in the south region of the warm state of Florida, is a family-oriented premium area for both working and living. So much so that it is considered one of the few cities in the US that the whole country is trying to emulate.Weston happens to be modest in size compared to its impressive reputatio, just extending over to 27 square miles and populated by a muddle of 60,000 renters and homeowners. This relatively new city, incorporated in 1996, has actually gradually grown in the last 17 years. It has an array of retail stores and restaurants that are not commonly found in such small cities.
Weston apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.