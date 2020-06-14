Apartment List
226 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Weston, FL

Finding an apartment in Weston that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along...
$
30 Units Available
Weston Place
16000 S Post Rd, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1335 sqft
Known for its manicured lawns, beautiful golf courses, large employers and A+ school system, Weston is one of the premier cities in South Florida.
Park Of Commerce
23 Units Available
La Morada at Weston
1201 Fairlake Blvd, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,388
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1204 sqft
Recently renovated apartments available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community amenities include basketball court, gym, playground, pool and hot tub.
Bonaventure
18 Units Available
St. Andrews at Weston
100 Bonaventure Blvd, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,564
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,109
1311 sqft
Charming community near entertainment and shopping. Amenities like a five-star resort. On-site tennis court, sand volleyball and a fitness center. Stunning interiors with modern appliances and kitchen designs.
Weston
Contact for Availability
San Michele Collection
1343 St Tropez Cir, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,237
1515 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,542
2030 sqft
This newly renovated community delivers the perfect combination of convenience and a well appointed home and finely tune life style to match. INTERIOR FEATURES * Take advantage of our modern state-of-the-art 24 hour fitness center.

Weston
1 Unit Available
1665 Zenith Way # 1665
1665 Zenith Way, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
AMAZING HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY OF SAVANNA- WESTON - Property Id: 172633 GATED COMMUNITY OF SAVANNA. HOME LOCATED IN THE EXCELLENT SCHOOLS AREA. SAVANNA COMMON HAVE EXCELLENT AMENITIES. 1 STORY, 3 BED AND 3 BATH, GOOD CONDITION. READY TO MOVE IN.

Weston
1 Unit Available
1430 Seabay Rd
1430 Seabay Road, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
LAKEFRONT HOME IN BEAUTIFUL GATED HIBISCUS ISLAND. - Property Id: 155486 NEWER ROOF, NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEWER WATER HEATER. ENJOY FABULOUS SUNSET VIEWS UNDER EXTENDED PERGOLA WITH PAVER PATIO.

Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
48 Simonton Circle
48 Simonton Circle, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1110 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom Townhouse in Coconuts. - Property Id: 154709 Fully remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and washer & dryer. Full bathroom on second floor also fully remodeled.

Isles at Weston
1 Unit Available
3819 W Gardenia Ave
3819 West Gardenia Avenue, Weston, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2898 sqft
Bright and spacious home with beautiful garden - Property Id: 268811 Stunning two story house that features an oversized, private bermed lot, ideal for entertaining. This 5/3.5 house boasts high ceilings and lots of windows.

Weston
1 Unit Available
1472 Barcelona Way # 1-22
1472 Barcelona Way, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE IN WESTON - Property Id: 172643 BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS TOWN HOME, AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1ST. PORCELAIN FLOORING AND BEAUTIFUL MODERN KITCHEN Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Weston
1 Unit Available
1690 Zenith Way
1690 Zenith Way, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1290 sqft
Beautiful home in Savanna, has everything you have been looking for. Great cul-de-sac location, quiet yet close enough to neighborhood gate. Gorgeous water views, very luminous and welcoming. This house has been tastefully remodeled.

Weston
1 Unit Available
126 Dockside Cir
126 Dockside Circle, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
Spectacular 1 story 4 Beds + Office, 3 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths, Laundry Room and 3 car garage, on the gated community The Landings at Weston.

Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
301 Bonaventure Blvd
301 Bonaventure Boulevard, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2100 sqft
Rental with option to buy $300,000- THIS BOUTIQUE SMALL COMMUNITY OF JUST 16 HOMES IS SURROUND BY HOMES THAT START AT 2 MILLION DOLLARS THIS UNIT IS OVER SIZED CORNER UNIT, UNIT IT IS A 1 ONE OF A KIND IN WESTON, VERY PRIVATE 4/3 PLUS 1 family, A

Weston
1 Unit Available
1271 Camellia Cir
1271 Camellia Circle, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2725 sqft
Fabulous 3/3 in the heart of Camellia Island boasts wonderful layout for family living. 2 car garage, fenced back yard, deck, and accordion shutters. Close to great schools and Town Center. Pets allowed with deposit.

Weston
1 Unit Available
1648 VICTORIA POINTE CIR
1648 Victoria Pointe Circle, Weston, FL
6 Bedrooms
$5,300
3772 sqft
BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS HOME IN EXCLUSIVE VICTORIA POINTE IN WHCC WITH SERENE AND PRIVATE WATER VIEWS. GREAT 6 BED/4 BATH FUNCTIONAL FLOOR PLAN WITH DIFFERENT AREAS FOR COMFORTABLE LIVING.

Weston
1 Unit Available
853 Tanglewood Cir
853 Tanglewood Circle, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1523 sqft
Lovely home on peaceful water in The Meadows with 24 hr guard gate, community pool & tot lot***Tile & laminate floors throughout***Updated kitchen & bathrooms***Custom closets***Accordion shutters***Master bedroom features separate tub &

Isles at Weston
1 Unit Available
4325 West Whitewater Avenue
4325 West Whitewater Avenue, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,225
3040 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Weston FL is now available.

Country Isles
1 Unit Available
1341 Seagrape Circle
1341 Seagrape Circle, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1315 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CORNER 3/2 HOME LOCATED IN CUL-DE SAC OF WELL MAINTAINED NEIGHBORHOOD IN WESTON WITH EXCELLENT RATED SCHOOLS.

Weston
1 Unit Available
1306 Banyan Way
1306 Banyan Way, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2249 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4/2.5 HOME LOCATED IN SAVANNA, WESTON. PROPERTY FEATURES SPACIOUS LIVING AREAS, REMODELED BATHROOMS, SS APPLIANCES, ACCORDION SHUTTERS AND MORE. RENTAL PMNT INCLUDES YARD MAINTENACE, PEST CONTROL AND SERVICE AMERICA CONTRACT.

Weston
1 Unit Available
1983 Harbor View Circle
1983 Harbor View Circle, Weston, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,300
3458 sqft
Harbor View Circle, Weston, FL 33327 - 5 BR 4 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.

Weston
1 Unit Available
2518 Golf View Drive
2518 Golf View Drive, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
2623 sqft
Golf View Drive, Weston, FL 33327 - 4 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.

Weston
1 Unit Available
2318 Quail Roost Drive
2318 Quail Roost Drive, Weston, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
2637 sqft
Quail Roost Drive, Weston, FL 33327 - 5 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.

Isles at Weston
1 Unit Available
3807 East Coquina Way
3807 East Coquina Way, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3646 sqft
East Coquina Way, Weston, FL 33332 - 4 BR 4.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.

Weston
1 Unit Available
2489 Bay Isle Drive
2489 Bay Isle Drive, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
3188 sqft
Bay Isle Drive, Weston, FL 33327 - 4 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.

Weston
1 Unit Available
2667 Palmer Place
2667 Palmer Place, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
3531 sqft
Palmer Place, Weston, FL 33332 - 4 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.
City Guide for Weston, FL

Want to see something older than your grandma? There is an 8,000 year-old Paleo Indian Mound in Weston, FL.

Weston, situated in the south region of the warm state of Florida, is a family-oriented premium area for both working and living. So much so that it is considered one of the few cities in the US that the whole country is trying to emulate.Weston happens to be modest in size compared to its impressive reputatio, just extending over to 27 square miles and populated by a muddle of 60,000 renters and homeowners. This relatively new city, incorporated in 1996, has actually gradually grown in the last 17 years. It has an array of retail stores and restaurants that are not commonly found in such small cities.

Having trouble with Craigslist Weston? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Weston, FL

Finding an apartment in Weston that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

