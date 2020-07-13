Apartment List
131 Apartments for rent in Weston, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Weston apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga...
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
26 Units Available
Park Of Commerce
La Morada at Weston
1201 Fairlake Blvd, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,547
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,101
1204 sqft
Recently renovated apartments available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community amenities include basketball court, gym, playground, pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
19 Units Available
Bonaventure
St. Andrews at Weston
100 Bonaventure Blvd, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,463
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,116
1311 sqft
Charming community near entertainment and shopping. Amenities like a five-star resort. On-site tennis court, sand volleyball and a fitness center. Stunning interiors with modern appliances and kitchen designs.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Weston
San Michele Collection
1343 St Tropez Cir, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,237
1515 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,542
2030 sqft
This newly renovated community delivers the perfect combination of convenience and a well appointed home and finely tune life style to match. INTERIOR FEATURES * Take advantage of our modern state-of-the-art 24 hour fitness center.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Bonaventure
301 Bonaventure Blvd
301 Bonaventure Boulevard, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2100 sqft
Rental with option to buy $300,000- THIS BOUTIQUE SMALL COMMUNITY OF JUST 16 HOMES IS SURROUND BY HOMES THAT START AT 2 MILLION DOLLARS THIS UNIT IS OVER SIZED CORNER UNIT, UNIT IT IS A 1 ONE OF A KIND IN WESTON, VERY PRIVATE 4/3 PLUS 1 family, A

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Weston
1271 Camellia Cir
1271 Camellia Circle, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2725 sqft
Fabulous 3/3 in the heart of Camellia Island boasts wonderful layout for family living. 2 car garage, fenced back yard, deck, and accordion shutters. Close to great schools and Town Center. Pets allowed with deposit.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Weston
1843 ANDROMEDA LN
1843 Andromeda Lane, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1626 sqft
CHARMING CORNER VILLA IN THE HAMMOCKS. THIS HOME IS IMPECCABLE, FRESHLY PAINTED. FEATURES OPEN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, UPGRADED APPLIANCES AND LAUNDRY ROOM INSIDE. TILE IN SOCIAL AREAS AND LAMINATED WOOD FLOORS IN BEDROOMS.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Windmill Ranch Estates
2725 Hackney Rd
2725 Hackney Road, Weston, FL
7 Bedrooms
$14,900
6405 sqft
FULLY REBUILT UNIQUQE DESIGN, marble floors , Italian Kitchen , huge fridge and freezer , wine fridge , hand made stone backsplash, waterfall marble island , downdraft , amazing vaulted ceilings, second master to be used as man's cave , movie

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Weston
1126 Alexander Bnd
1126 Alexander Bend, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful home with 2 car garage in Savanna,Weston - Property Id: 315473 Fantastic rental opportunity at the highly desired "Savanna" community.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Weston
1348 Veracruz Ln
1348 Veracruz Lane, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1261 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse on canal in quiet San Sebastian.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4336 Dogwood Cir
4336 Dogwood Circle, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 baths in The Ridges-Weston - Property Id: 315397 Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 baths in The Ridges resort style living community offering great amenities. Great open floor plan.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bonaventure
300 Racquet Club Rd
300 Racquet Club Road, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful condo villa located on the 1st floor in highly desirable Weston. White paint and while tiles throughout makes this apt cool and easy to assess in a out throughout your day. Assigned Parking space is directly in front of this apt door.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bonaventure
320 Racquet Club Rd Apt 204
320 Racquet Club Road, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1311 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious updated apartment in peaceful Weston - Property Id: 301460 Come and check out this beautiful corner condo on 2nd floor in the center of the community, fully renovated kitchens and bathrooms, this house is great to live.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bonaventure
16359 Malibu Dr # 60
16359 Malibu Drive, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
BEST RENTAL IN WESTON! Beautiful townhouse in California Courts/3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms w/great golf course view/Spacious living and dinning room area/Upgraded kitchen w/granite top and SS appliances/Walk-in california closet in master bedroom/Master

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bonaventure
16742 Royal Poinciana Dr
16742 Royal Poinciana Drive, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful three bedroom two bathroom freshly painted pool home with vaulted ceilings, split floor plan and one car garage with upgraded kitchen featuring granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Neutral light gray wood floors throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Weston
2098 Borealis Way
2098 Borealis Way, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1 sqft
One of a kind beautiful property located in The Hammocks, a gated community with access to Savanna&rsquo;s five star resort amenities (3 Pools, playground, soccer field and more).

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
16413 SAPPHIRE BND
16413 Sapphire Bend, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
Beautiful single family home FURNISHED with lake and pool view. 4/2.5. Master bedroom on the first floor. Bedrooms on the second floor. Ceramic flooring on the first floor and laminated flooring on the 2nd floor. Appliances 1 year old.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Weston
1434 Coronado Rd
1434 Coronado Road, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Two Story Townhouse with 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Baths awaits you in the quiet and secure community of San Sebastian off of I-75.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Weston
1159 Chenille Cir
1159 Chenille Circle, Weston, FL
6 Bedrooms
$4,300
3217 sqft
Stunning waterfront 2 story, 6 bed/4 bath, plus office/playroom in Weston! This gorgeous single family home has new floors, and a state of the art recently remodeled gourmet kitchen, with Italian DADA BANCO cabinets, quartz counters, and top of the

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
3660 San Simeon Cir
3660 San Simeon Circle, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom corner townhome with tranquil water views in pristine condition and ready for a loving family.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Weston
479 Silver Palm Way
479 Silver Palm Way, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY ONE STORY HOUSE LOCATED IN SAVANNA-WESTON, NICE ENTRY FOYER, OPEN AND SPACIOUS FLOORPLAN, ITALIAN TILE FLOORS AND LAMINATE IN THE BEDROOMS, FRESH PAINT IN NEUTRAL COLORS, UTILITY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Country Isles
1355 SEAGRAPE CR
1355 Seagrape Circle, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Hate moving...Looking for a long term rental? Rent this home so kids can enjoy the Weston Schools. This home has a high ceiling in the living/dining area and a separate family room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Weston
879 San Remo Dr
879 San Remon Drive, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF SAN REMO. CURRENTLY BEING REMODELED: NEW KITCHEN, CABINETS, NEW COUNTER TOPS, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW CABINETS IN BATHROOMS AND FRESH PAINT. TILE THROUGHOUT.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
4078 Timber Cove Ln
4078 Timber Cove Lane, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
***THE BEST LOCATION & THE BEST SCHOOLS*** Gated Community whit pool & child Play area. WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL SCHOOLS AND LIBRARY. Screened covered patio, open floor plan, Appliances in stainless steel, Community Quiet and much more...

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Weston
1435 Seabay Rd
1435 Seabay Road, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
Located on a large corner lot this home is situated on a quiet street in a small, private, gated community of Hibiscus Island! Very spacious social area with lots of windows for natural light.
City Guide for Weston, FL

Want to see something older than your grandma? There is an 8,000 year-old Paleo Indian Mound in Weston, FL.

Weston, situated in the south region of the warm state of Florida, is a family-oriented premium area for both working and living. So much so that it is considered one of the few cities in the US that the whole country is trying to emulate.Weston happens to be modest in size compared to its impressive reputatio, just extending over to 27 square miles and populated by a muddle of 60,000 renters and homeowners. This relatively new city, incorporated in 1996, has actually gradually grown in the last 17 years. It has an array of retail stores and restaurants that are not commonly found in such small cities.

Having trouble with Craigslist Weston? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Weston, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Weston apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

