2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:15 PM
353 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Weston, FL
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
Bonaventure
18 Units Available
St. Andrews at Weston
100 Bonaventure Blvd, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1046 sqft
Charming community near entertainment and shopping. Amenities like a five-star resort. On-site tennis court, sand volleyball and a fitness center. Stunning interiors with modern appliances and kitchen designs.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
31 Units Available
Weston Place
16000 S Post Rd, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1175 sqft
Known for its manicured lawns, beautiful golf courses, large employers and A+ school system, Weston is one of the premier cities in South Florida.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Park Of Commerce
25 Units Available
La Morada at Weston
1201 Fairlake Blvd, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
967 sqft
Recently renovated apartments available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community amenities include basketball court, gym, playground, pool and hot tub.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Weston
Contact for Availability
San Michele Collection
1343 St Tropez Cir, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
1222 sqft
This newly renovated community delivers the perfect combination of convenience and a well appointed home and finely tune life style to match. INTERIOR FEATURES * Take advantage of our modern state-of-the-art 24 hour fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
200 Lakeview Dr Apt 209
200 Lakeview Drive, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Nicely remodeled 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms unit in Weston. Calm water view from the screened balcony. Porcelain floor throughout. New kitchen cabinets & island with quartz countertops. Brand new stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer in the unit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
153 Lakeview Dr Apt 203
153 Lakeview Drive, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath located at Racquet Club Village at Bonaventure in Weston! This unit has tile through out, kitchen has cherry wood cabinets and granite counters. Lake view! Water is included.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
16400 Golf Club Rd # 308
16400 Golf Club Road, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATH Condo in Weston - Property Id: 247077 REMODELED & VERY SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, BIGGEST UNIT IN THE BONAVENTURE AREA, TITLE THROUGH OUT, UPGRADED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Weston
1 Unit Available
1536 Coronado Rd 3-35
1536 Coronado Road, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
SPECTACULAR TOWNHOUSE 2BED/2.5 BATH, 1 CAR GAR - Property Id: 202450 TOWNHOME IN WESTON.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Weston
1 Unit Available
1472 Barcelona Way # 1-22
1472 Barcelona Way, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE IN WESTON - Property Id: 172643 BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS TOWN HOME, AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1ST. PORCELAIN FLOORING AND BEAUTIFUL MODERN KITCHEN Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
91 Simonton Cir # 91
91 Simonton Circle, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful 2/2.5 townhome at Coconuts- Weston! - Property Id: 246959 Beautiful 2/2.5 townhome at Coconuts in the exclusive city of Weston. Tile through out and laminated wood floors in bedrooms. Renovated bathrooms and new stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
48 Simonton Circle
48 Simonton Circle, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful 2 bedroom Townhouse in Coconuts. - Property Id: 154709 Fully remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and washer & dryer. Full bathroom on second floor also fully remodeled.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Weston
1 Unit Available
2098 Borealis Way
2098 Borealis Way, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1 sqft
One of a kind beautiful property located in The Hammocks, a gated community with access to Savanna’s five star resort amenities (3 Pools, playground, soccer field and more).
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Weston
1 Unit Available
1348 Veracruz Ln
1348 Veracruz Lane, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1261 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse on canal in quiet San Sebastian.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
50 Whitehead Cir
50 Whitehead Circle, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1140 sqft
This 2-story Coconuts townhouse is freshly painted, and ready to receive you. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, patio, tile and wood flooring, and in-house washer and dryer. "A" elementary, middle, and high schools. No pets. No smoking.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
16101 Emerald Estates Dr
16101 Emerald Estates Drive, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1290 sqft
GREAT UNIT AT THE PALMS AT WESTON****2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, HUGE MASTER BEDROOM. WALKING CLOSET. KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOP AND S/S APPLIANCES. BIG STORAGE. NEW LAMINATE FLOORS IN BEDROOMS AND TILE IN LIVING AREAS.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
220 Lakeview Dr
220 Lakeview Drive, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
940 sqft
Over $10,000 in new upgrades! This unit is located on Lakeview Drive and sits on the first floor. Easy access to I-595 and close to the Indian Trace plaza. Unit is in impeccable condition. Washer and dryer included within the unit.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
16625 Hemingway Dr
16625 Hemingway Drive, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1026 sqft
PEACEFUL CANAL VIEW AT WESTON'S BONAVENTURE AREA, ACROSS FROM MILLION DOLLAR HOMES FROM BOTANICO, THIS VERY WELL MAINTAINED UNIT IS AVAILABLE FOR YOU TODAY. NO CARPET, UPDATED BATHROOMS. COVERED PORCH AND STORAGE ROOM. NO HOA APPROVAL NEEDED.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
4297 Pine Ridge Ct
4297 Pine Ridge Court, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1208 sqft
*** FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL *** 2 bedroom with 2 full bath. (Furnished Only) Ideal for your Relocation Client. Open floor plan. Tile floors in all living areas. Open kitchen. Screened patio. 1 car garage and long driveway.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
16691 Hemingway Dr
16691 Hemingway Drive, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1110 sqft
Enjoy living in gorgeous newly renovated townhouse in the heart of Weston.
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
93 Simonton Circle
93 Simonton Circle, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1110 sqft
93 Simonton Circle Apt #93, Weston, FL 33326 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Country Isles
1 Unit Available
1494 Springside Drive - 1
1494 Springside Drive, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
SPACIOUS AND CHARMING 2/2 VILLA FEATURING PRIVATE FENCE YARD, STORAGE, ACCORDION SHUTTERS AND BRIGHT FLOOR PLAN. VILLA HAS TILE THROUGHOUT AND LAMINATE FLOORS IN BEDROOMS.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
289 Duval Court
289 Duval Court, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1110 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND WELL KEPT 2/2.5 TWO STOTY TOWN HOME CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR THE BONAVENTURE GOLF COURSE, HIGH RATED SCHOOLS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
16051 Blatt Blvd, Unit 307
16051 Blatt Boulevard, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1450 sqft
WONDERFUL UPDATE CORNER UNIT WITH MAGNIFICENT VIEWS TO GOLF COURSE. NEW AC UNIT. CONVENIENT LOCATION TO GREAT SCHOOLS,STORES AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS. BONAVENTURE CLUB MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED IN RENT. NO PETS PER ASSOCIATION.
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
4128 Pine Ridge Ln
4128 Pine Ridge Lane, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
SPACIOUS 2/2 CORNER VILLA LOCATED IN THE RIDGES NEAR MAJOR HIGHWAYS AND A RATED SCHOOLS IN WESTON. PROPERTY FEATURES OPEN FLOOR PLAN, TILE THROUGHOUT THE SOCIAL AREAS AND CARPET ON BOTH BEDROOMS.
