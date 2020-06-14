Apartment List
138 Apartments for rent in Weston, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Weston renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
Bonaventure
18 Units Available
St. Andrews at Weston
100 Bonaventure Blvd, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,564
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,109
1311 sqft
Charming community near entertainment and shopping. Amenities like a five-star resort. On-site tennis court, sand volleyball and a fitness center. Stunning interiors with modern appliances and kitchen designs.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Weston
Contact for Availability
San Michele Collection
1343 St Tropez Cir, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,237
1515 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,542
2030 sqft
This newly renovated community delivers the perfect combination of convenience and a well appointed home and finely tune life style to match. INTERIOR FEATURES * Take advantage of our modern state-of-the-art 24 hour fitness center.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Weston
1 Unit Available
628 Cascade Falls Dr # 1
628 Cascade Falls Dr, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
Spectacular lakefront "devonshire" model for rent ** amazing pool and plenty of outdoor space to entertain guests or spend time with family ** elegant master bedroom with adjacent room/den, big walk-in closets with organizers ** open and spacious

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Isles at Weston
1 Unit Available
3819 W Gardenia Ave
3819 West Gardenia Avenue, Weston, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2898 sqft
Bright and spacious home with beautiful garden - Property Id: 268811 Stunning two story house that features an oversized, private bermed lot, ideal for entertaining. This 5/3.5 house boasts high ceilings and lots of windows.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Weston
1 Unit Available
1536 Coronado Rd 3-35
1536 Coronado Road, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1131 sqft
SPECTACULAR TOWNHOUSE 2BED/2.5 BATH, 1 CAR GAR - Property Id: 202450 TOWNHOME IN WESTON.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
91 Simonton Cir # 91
91 Simonton Circle, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful 2/2.5 townhome at Coconuts- Weston! - Property Id: 246959 Beautiful 2/2.5 townhome at Coconuts in the exclusive city of Weston. Tile through out and laminated wood floors in bedrooms. Renovated bathrooms and new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
50 Whitehead Cir
50 Whitehead Circle, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1140 sqft
This 2-story Coconuts townhouse is freshly painted, and ready to receive you. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, patio, tile and wood flooring, and in-house washer and dryer. "A" elementary, middle, and high schools. No pets. No smoking.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Weston
1 Unit Available
1341 Sabal Trl
1341 Sabal Trail, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1420 sqft
Come and Live in the Most Charming 3/2 House in Savanna!!!!Featuring Tile Flooring thru out Living Area, Wood Flooring in Bedrooms, Vaulted Ceilings, Brand New Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Weston
1 Unit Available
1089 Tupelo Way
1089 Tupelo Way, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2323 sqft
GREAT 4 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATH POOL HOME IN SAVANNA'S THE GROVE! HOME SHOWS GREAT WITH WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT. VERY NICE POOL AREA TO ENTERTAIN. ACCORDION SHUTTERS AND SO MANY OTHER NICE DETAILS. AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING JULY 18TH, 2020.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Weston
1 Unit Available
730 San Remo Dr
730 San Remon Drive, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1882 sqft
Beautiful single family home right behind Eagle Point Park & walking distance to Eagle Point Elementary top rated school. Boasting top of the line remodeled kitchen with real wood cabinets, black granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Weston
1 Unit Available
1843 ANDROMEDA LN
1843 Andromeda Lane, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1626 sqft
CHARMING CORNER VILLA IN THE HAMMOCKS. THIS HOME IS IMPECCABLE, FEATURES OPEN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, UPGRADED APPLIANCES AND LAUNDRY ROOM INSIDE. TILE IN SOCIAL AREAS AND LAMINATED WOOD FLOORS IN BEDROOMS.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
16691 Hemingway Dr
16691 Hemingway Drive, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1110 sqft
Enjoy living in gorgeous newly renovated townhouse in the heart of Weston.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Weston
1 Unit Available
2983 Oakbrook Dr
2983 Oakbrook Drive, Weston, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,700
Stunning & Spotless 1 story home in exclusive Weston Hills Country Club, Gated community. Shows like a model Very spacious & neutral 4BE+ OFFICE/DEN. Impressive pool & lake view. Cabana bedroom with private bedroom & direct access to pool.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
289 Duval Court
289 Duval Court, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1110 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND WELL KEPT 2/2.5 TWO STOTY TOWN HOME CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR THE BONAVENTURE GOLF COURSE, HIGH RATED SCHOOLS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
16051 Blatt Blvd, Unit 307
16051 Blatt Boulevard, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1450 sqft
WONDERFUL UPDATE CORNER UNIT WITH MAGNIFICENT VIEWS TO GOLF COURSE. NEW AC UNIT. CONVENIENT LOCATION TO GREAT SCHOOLS,STORES AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS. BONAVENTURE CLUB MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED IN RENT. NO PETS PER ASSOCIATION.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:50pm
Weston
1 Unit Available
2489 Bay Isle Drive
2489 Bay Isle Drive, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
3188 sqft
Bay Isle Drive, Weston, FL 33327 - 4 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
3817 Heron Ridge Lane
3817 Heron Ridge Lane, Weston, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,499
4100 sqft
Heron Ridge Lane, Weston, FL 33331 - 5 BR 4 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:50pm
Weston
1 Unit Available
2700 Pinehurst Drive
2700 Pinehurst Drive, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,600
4180 sqft
Pinehurst Drive, Weston, FL 33332 - 4 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:50pm
Weston
1 Unit Available
965 Briar Ridge Road
965 Briar Ridge Road, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
2200 sqft
965 Briar Ridge Road, Weston, FL 33327 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Weston
1 Unit Available
1342 Crossbill Ct
1342 Crossbill Court, Weston, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
Beautiful spacious 5 bedroom 3.5 baths home on a quiet street at Savanna gated community. No Carpets! 2 master suits with hardwood floor plus 3 bedrooms with laminate floor. All closets with shelves, drawers and lots of hanging space.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Weston
1 Unit Available
2581 Mayfair Lane
2581 Mayfair Lane, Weston, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,650
COMPLETLY FURNISHED ---Gorgeous Weston Hills Country Club home with Fabulous Golf Views, 3 way split with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Weston
1 Unit Available
628 Cascade Falls Dr
628 Cascade Falls Drive, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
SPECTACULAR LAKEFRONT "DEVONSHIRE" MODEL FOR RENT ** AMAZING POOL AND PLENTY OF OUTDOOR SPACE TO ENTERTAIN GUESTS OR SPEND TIME WITH FAMILY ** ELEGANT MASTER BEDROOM WITH ADJACENT ROOM/DEN, BIG WALK-IN CLOSETS WITH ORGANIZERS ** OPEN AND SPACIOUS

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Weston
1 Unit Available
1434 Coronado Rd
1434 Coronado Road, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Two Story Townhouse with 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Baths awaits you in the quiet and secure community of San Sebastian off of I-75.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Weston
1 Unit Available
2656 Nelson Ct
2656 Nelson Court, Weston, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
If you're looking for rent the perfect house to raise a family. You found it. This modern and gorgeous home has 5 Bedrooms/3 full Bathrooms, huge patio, lake view, cul de sac, @Weston Hills,FL,33332. Gate community. A+ schools.
City Guide for Weston, FL

Want to see something older than your grandma? There is an 8,000 year-old Paleo Indian Mound in Weston, FL.

Weston, situated in the south region of the warm state of Florida, is a family-oriented premium area for both working and living. So much so that it is considered one of the few cities in the US that the whole country is trying to emulate.Weston happens to be modest in size compared to its impressive reputatio, just extending over to 27 square miles and populated by a muddle of 60,000 renters and homeowners. This relatively new city, incorporated in 1996, has actually gradually grown in the last 17 years. It has an array of retail stores and restaurants that are not commonly found in such small cities.

Having trouble with Craigslist Weston? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Weston, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Weston renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

