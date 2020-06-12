/
3 bedroom apartments
113 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Weston, FL
Park Of Commerce
25 Units Available
La Morada at Weston
1201 Fairlake Blvd, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1204 sqft
Recently renovated apartments available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community amenities include basketball court, gym, playground, pool and hot tub.
Bonaventure
18 Units Available
St. Andrews at Weston
100 Bonaventure Blvd, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,109
1311 sqft
Charming community near entertainment and shopping. Amenities like a five-star resort. On-site tennis court, sand volleyball and a fitness center. Stunning interiors with modern appliances and kitchen designs.
30 Units Available
Weston Place
16000 S Post Rd, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1335 sqft
Known for its manicured lawns, beautiful golf courses, large employers and A+ school system, Weston is one of the premier cities in South Florida.
Weston
Contact for Availability
San Michele Collection
1343 St Tropez Cir, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,237
1515 sqft
This newly renovated community delivers the perfect combination of convenience and a well appointed home and finely tune life style to match. INTERIOR FEATURES * Take advantage of our modern state-of-the-art 24 hour fitness center.
Weston
1 Unit Available
1366 Crossbill Court
1366 Crossbill Court, Weston, FL
BEAUTIFUL ONE STORY HOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER MARSHES SUBDIVISION IN SAVANNA OF WESTON. RENT INCLUDES ALL OF THE AMENITIES THAT SAVANNA OFFERS. MANNED GATED ENTRIES, RESORT STYLE POOL AND CLUBHOUSE AND SO MUCH MORE. EXCELLENT LOCAL LANDLORD.
Weston
1 Unit Available
2983 Oakbrook Dr
2983 Oakbrook Drive, Weston, FL
Stunning & Spotless 1 story home in exclusive Weston Hills Country Club, Gated community. Shows like a model Very spacious & neutral 4BE+ OFFICE/DEN. Impressive pool & lake view. Cabana bedroom with private bedroom & direct access to pool.
Weston
1 Unit Available
621 Honeysuckle Ln
621 Honeysuckle Lane, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2683 sqft
621 Honeysuckle Ln Available 08/03/20 Incredible 3 bedroom + Den in Weston - Prestigious 3 bed,2.5 bathrooms plus an office that may be used as a 4th bedroom. Home is tiled throughout with hardwood in the bedrooms.
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
159 Granada Ave
159 Granada Avenue, Weston, FL
Entertainers summer delight**beautiful pool & lakefront home in great family neighborhood close to parks, banks, great restaurants and top schools ** great floor plan with large rooms and a big master bedroom with his and hers walk-in closets **
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
16359 Malibu Dr # 60
16359 Malibu Drive, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
BEST RENTAL IN WESTON! Beautiful townhouse in California Courts/3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms w/great golf course view/Spacious living and dinning room area/Upgraded kitchen w/granite top and SS appliances/Walk-in california closet in master bedroom/Master
Weston
1 Unit Available
628 Cascade Falls Dr # 1
628 Cascade Falls Dr, Weston, FL
Spectacular lakefront "devonshire" model for rent ** amazing pool and plenty of outdoor space to entertain guests or spend time with family ** elegant master bedroom with adjacent room/den, big walk-in closets with organizers ** open and spacious
Isles at Weston
1 Unit Available
3819 W Gardenia Ave
3819 West Gardenia Avenue, Weston, FL
Bright and spacious home with beautiful garden - Property Id: 268811 Stunning two story house that features an oversized, private bermed lot, ideal for entertaining. This 5/3.5 house boasts high ceilings and lots of windows.
Weston
1 Unit Available
1665 Zenith Way # 1665
1665 Zenith Way, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
AMAZING HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY OF SAVANNA- WESTON - Property Id: 172633 GATED COMMUNITY OF SAVANNA. HOME LOCATED IN THE EXCELLENT SCHOOLS AREA. SAVANNA COMMON HAVE EXCELLENT AMENITIES. 1 STORY, 3 BED AND 3 BATH, GOOD CONDITION. READY TO MOVE IN.
Weston
1 Unit Available
1430 Seabay Rd
1430 Seabay Road, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
LAKEFRONT HOME IN BEAUTIFUL GATED HIBISCUS ISLAND. - Property Id: 155486 NEWER ROOF, NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEWER WATER HEATER. ENJOY FABULOUS SUNSET VIEWS UNDER EXTENDED PERGOLA WITH PAVER PATIO.
1 Unit Available
3867 Tree Top Dr
3867 Tree Top Drive, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Amazing Townhouse in Courtyard- Weston - Property Id: 172608 Fully upgraded kitchen, bathrooms, floors, new appliances, AC and Water Heater, Townhouse in Safe Gated Community, CORNER UNIT WITH PRIVATE COURTYARD ENTRANCE, 1 CAR GARAGE, PAVED
Weston
1 Unit Available
1690 Zenith Way
1690 Zenith Way, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1290 sqft
Beautiful home in Savanna, has everything you have been looking for. Great cul-de-sac location, quiet yet close enough to neighborhood gate. Gorgeous water views, very luminous and welcoming. This house has been tastefully remodeled.
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
301 Bonaventure Blvd
301 Bonaventure Boulevard, Weston, FL
Rental with option to buy $300,000- THIS BOUTIQUE SMALL COMMUNITY OF JUST 16 HOMES IS SURROUND BY HOMES THAT START AT 2 MILLION DOLLARS THIS UNIT IS OVER SIZED CORNER UNIT, UNIT IT IS A 1 ONE OF A KIND IN WESTON, VERY PRIVATE 4/3 PLUS 1 family, A
1 Unit Available
4318 Mahogany Ridge Dr
4318 Mahogany Ridge Drive, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1542 sqft
Beautiful and specious one story house in the guarded gated community of "The Ridges". House has 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, water view and 2 car garage. Excellent school district and close to major highways.
Weston
1 Unit Available
1089 Tupelo Way
1089 Tupelo Way, Weston, FL
GREAT 4 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATH POOL HOME IN SAVANNA'S THE GROVE! HOME SHOWS GREAT WITH WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT. VERY NICE POOL AREA TO ENTERTAIN. ACCORDION SHUTTERS AND SO MANY OTHER NICE DETAILS. AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING JULY 18TH, 2020.
Weston
1 Unit Available
1271 Camellia Cir
1271 Camellia Circle, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2725 sqft
Fabulous 3/3 in the heart of Camellia Island boasts wonderful layout for family living. 2 car garage, fenced back yard, deck, and accordion shutters. Close to great schools and Town Center. Pets allowed with deposit.
Weston
1 Unit Available
1341 Sabal Trl
1341 Sabal Trail, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1420 sqft
Come and Live in the Most Charming 3/2 House in Savanna!!!!Featuring Tile Flooring thru out Living Area, Wood Flooring in Bedrooms, Vaulted Ceilings, Brand New Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 Unit Available
4148 FOREST DR.
4148 Forest Drive, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1610 sqft
IMMACULATE AND BRIGHT TOWNHOUSE 3 BR 2.5 BATH, TILE FLOORS, PERGO FLOORING STAIRWAY AND BEDROOMS, COVERED GARAGE, SCREENED PATIO, PRIVATE BACKYARD. COMMUNITY POOL IN GREAT GATED COMMUNITY. NEAR BEST SCHOOLS AND LIBRARY.
Weston
1 Unit Available
381 Cameron Dr
381 Cameron Drive, Weston, FL
Beautiful single story lake front home in The Lakes Community of Weston. Tile flooring in the living areas and laminate flooring in the bedrooms, updated kitchen with wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances and an a island bar area.
Weston
1 Unit Available
1648 VICTORIA POINTE CIR
1648 Victoria Pointe Circle, Weston, FL
BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS HOME IN EXCLUSIVE VICTORIA POINTE IN WHCC WITH SERENE AND PRIVATE WATER VIEWS. GREAT 6 BED/4 BATH FUNCTIONAL FLOOR PLAN WITH DIFFERENT AREAS FOR COMFORTABLE LIVING.
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
711 Ranch Rd
711 Ranch Road, Weston, FL
Available October 1, 2019. One-story home in Weston''s Saddle Club Estates offers 5BR/4.5BA + office. The layout boasts marble, Nest thermostat and new A/C system.
