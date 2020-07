Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool pool table racquetball court hot tub tennis court dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

Known for its manicured lawns, beautiful golf courses, large employers and A+ school system, Weston is one of the premier cities in South Florida. Weston Place is within walking distance to the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic Hospital, as well as fine dining and shopping. The famous Sawgrass Mills Mall and the recently built YMCA are both a short drive away. When living at Weston Place, you will enjoy a well-appointed lifestyle in a beautiful setting.