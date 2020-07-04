/
5 Luxury Apartments for rent in Weston, FL
Windmill Ranch Estates
2725 Hackney Rd
2725 Hackney Road, Weston, FL
7 Bedrooms
$14,900
6405 sqft
FULLY REBUILT UNIQUQE DESIGN, marble floors , Italian Kitchen , huge fridge and freezer , wine fridge , hand made stone backsplash, waterfall marble island , downdraft , amazing vaulted ceilings, second master to be used as man's cave , movie
Results within 5 miles of Weston
10792 Pine Lodge Trl
10792 Pine Lodge Trail, Davie, FL
6 Bedrooms
$11,000
A Unique “Renoir Majesty” Style Home Remodeled to a Modern Masterpiece, with all Magnificent & Well Appointed Finishes to Meet the Most Exclusive Expectations.
12723 Grand Oaks Dr
12723 Grand Oaks Dr, Davie, FL
6 Bedrooms
$11,000
9207 sqft
Luxurious architectural 10,000 sq ft home with marble & Brazilian cherry flooring. Fabulous 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, media room, office, game room & loft.
6225 Stallion Wy
6225 Stallion Way, Southwest Ranches, FL
6 Bedrooms
$18,000
Beautiful 11,772 sq ft on 3.5 acres in Southwest Ranches House for rent. Amazing privately gate custom estate featuring 6 beds/6baths + 2 half bath, Cinema & private office. Design gourmet kitchen, butters pantry, living room with fireplace and bar.
Results within 10 miles of Weston
The Enclave
492 Sweet Bay Ave
492 Sweet Bay Avenue, Plantation, FL
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
5644 sqft
Custom built one of a kind home Beautifully Designed with no expense spared 6 bedroom 6 1/2 bath home located on a serene lake with a park like setting waterfalls and lush landscaping bedroom 5 is currently used as a movie theatre,media room,
