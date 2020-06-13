105 Apartments for rent in Weston, FL with balcony

Want to see something older than your grandma? There is an 8,000 year-old Paleo Indian Mound in Weston, FL.

Weston, situated in the south region of the warm state of Florida, is a family-oriented premium area for both working and living. So much so that it is considered one of the few cities in the US that the whole country is trying to emulate.Weston happens to be modest in size compared to its impressive reputatio, just extending over to 27 square miles and populated by a muddle of 60,000 renters and homeowners. This relatively new city, incorporated in 1996, has actually gradually grown in the last 17 years. It has an array of retail stores and restaurants that are not commonly found in such small cities.

Having trouble with Craigslist Weston? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more