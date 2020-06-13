105 Apartments for rent in Weston, FL with balcony
1 of 10
1 of 28
1 of 17
1 of 23
1 of 100
1 of 18
1 of 12
1 of 15
1 of 6
1 of 18
1 of 10
1 of 14
1 of 37
1 of 27
1 of 23
1 of 18
1 of 29
1 of 27
1 of 36
1 of 14
1 of 18
1 of 31
1 of 17
1 of 14
Want to see something older than your grandma? There is an 8,000 year-old Paleo Indian Mound in Weston, FL.
Weston, situated in the south region of the warm state of Florida, is a family-oriented premium area for both working and living. So much so that it is considered one of the few cities in the US that the whole country is trying to emulate.Weston happens to be modest in size compared to its impressive reputatio, just extending over to 27 square miles and populated by a muddle of 60,000 renters and homeowners. This relatively new city, incorporated in 1996, has actually gradually grown in the last 17 years. It has an array of retail stores and restaurants that are not commonly found in such small cities.
Having trouble with Craigslist Weston? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Weston renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.