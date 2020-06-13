Apartment List
105 Apartments for rent in Weston, FL with balcony

$
30 Units Available
Weston Place
16000 S Post Rd, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1335 sqft
Known for its manicured lawns, beautiful golf courses, large employers and A+ school system, Weston is one of the premier cities in South Florida.
Park Of Commerce
23 Units Available
La Morada at Weston
1201 Fairlake Blvd, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,388
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1204 sqft
Recently renovated apartments available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community amenities include basketball court, gym, playground, pool and hot tub.
Weston
Contact for Availability
San Michele Collection
1343 St Tropez Cir, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,237
1515 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,542
2030 sqft
This newly renovated community delivers the perfect combination of convenience and a well appointed home and finely tune life style to match. INTERIOR FEATURES * Take advantage of our modern state-of-the-art 24 hour fitness center.

Weston
1 Unit Available
1690 Zenith Way
1690 Zenith Way, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1290 sqft
Beautiful home in Savanna, has everything you have been looking for. Great cul-de-sac location, quiet yet close enough to neighborhood gate. Gorgeous water views, very luminous and welcoming. This house has been tastefully remodeled.

Weston
1 Unit Available
126 Dockside Cir
126 Dockside Circle, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
Spectacular 1 story 4 Beds + Office, 3 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths, Laundry Room and 3 car garage, on the gated community The Landings at Weston.

Weston
1 Unit Available
1348 Veracruz Ln
1348 Veracruz Lane, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1261 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse on canal in quiet San Sebastian.

Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
50 Whitehead Cir
50 Whitehead Circle, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1140 sqft
This 2-story Coconuts townhouse is freshly painted, and ready to receive you. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, patio, tile and wood flooring, and in-house washer and dryer. "A" elementary, middle, and high schools. No pets. No smoking.

Weston
1 Unit Available
1341 Sabal Trl
1341 Sabal Trail, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1420 sqft
Come and Live in the Most Charming 3/2 House in Savanna!!!!Featuring Tile Flooring thru out Living Area, Wood Flooring in Bedrooms, Vaulted Ceilings, Brand New Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 Unit Available
4318 Mahogany Ridge Dr
4318 Mahogany Ridge Drive, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1542 sqft
Beautiful and specious one story house in the guarded gated community of "The Ridges". House has 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, water view and 2 car garage. Excellent school district and close to major highways.

Weston
1 Unit Available
1271 Camellia Cir
1271 Camellia Circle, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2725 sqft
Fabulous 3/3 in the heart of Camellia Island boasts wonderful layout for family living. 2 car garage, fenced back yard, deck, and accordion shutters. Close to great schools and Town Center. Pets allowed with deposit.

1 Unit Available
4148 FOREST DR.
4148 Forest Drive, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1610 sqft
IMMACULATE AND BRIGHT TOWNHOUSE 3 BR 2.5 BATH, TILE FLOORS, PERGO FLOORING STAIRWAY AND BEDROOMS, COVERED GARAGE, SCREENED PATIO, PRIVATE BACKYARD. COMMUNITY POOL IN GREAT GATED COMMUNITY. NEAR BEST SCHOOLS AND LIBRARY.

Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
220 Lakeview Dr
220 Lakeview Drive, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
940 sqft
Over $10,000 in new upgrades! This unit is located on Lakeview Drive and sits on the first floor. Easy access to I-595 and close to the Indian Trace plaza. Unit is in impeccable condition. Washer and dryer included within the unit.

Weston
1 Unit Available
1648 VICTORIA POINTE CIR
1648 Victoria Pointe Circle, Weston, FL
6 Bedrooms
$5,300
3772 sqft
BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS HOME IN EXCLUSIVE VICTORIA POINTE IN WHCC WITH SERENE AND PRIVATE WATER VIEWS. GREAT 6 BED/4 BATH FUNCTIONAL FLOOR PLAN WITH DIFFERENT AREAS FOR COMFORTABLE LIVING.

Weston
1 Unit Available
381 Cameron Dr
381 Cameron Drive, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2322 sqft
Beautiful single story lake front home in The Lakes Community of Weston. Tile flooring in the living areas and laminate flooring in the bedrooms, updated kitchen with wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances and an a island bar area.

Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
711 Ranch Rd
711 Ranch Road, Weston, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,900
4890 sqft
Available October 1, 2019. One-story home in Weston''s Saddle Club Estates offers 5BR/4.5BA + office. The layout boasts marble, Nest thermostat and new A/C system.

Weston
1 Unit Available
730 San Remo Dr
730 San Remon Drive, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1882 sqft
Beautiful single family home right behind Eagle Point Park & walking distance to Eagle Point Elementary top rated school. Boasting top of the line remodeled kitchen with real wood cabinets, black granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances.

Weston
1 Unit Available
1843 ANDROMEDA LN
1843 Andromeda Lane, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1626 sqft
CHARMING CORNER VILLA IN THE HAMMOCKS. THIS HOME IS IMPECCABLE, FEATURES OPEN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, UPGRADED APPLIANCES AND LAUNDRY ROOM INSIDE. TILE IN SOCIAL AREAS AND LAMINATED WOOD FLOORS IN BEDROOMS.

1 Unit Available
4297 Pine Ridge Ct
4297 Pine Ridge Court, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1208 sqft
*** FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL *** 2 bedroom with 2 full bath. (Furnished Only) Ideal for your Relocation Client. Open floor plan. Tile floors in all living areas. Open kitchen. Screened patio. 1 car garage and long driveway.

Windmill Ranch Estates
1 Unit Available
2725 Hackney Rd
2725 Hackney Road, Weston, FL
7 Bedrooms
$14,900
6405 sqft
FULLY REBUILT UNIQUQE DESIGN, marble floors , Italian Kitchen , huge fridge and freezer , wine fridge , hand made stone backsplash, waterfall marble island , downdraft , amazing vaulted ceilings, second master to be used as man's cave , movie

Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
16691 Hemingway Dr
16691 Hemingway Drive, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1110 sqft
Enjoy living in gorgeous newly renovated townhouse in the heart of Weston.

Isles at Weston
1 Unit Available
4325 West Whitewater Avenue
4325 West Whitewater Avenue, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,225
3040 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Weston FL is now available.

Weston
1 Unit Available
2983 Oakbrook Dr
2983 Oakbrook Drive, Weston, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,700
Stunning & Spotless 1 story home in exclusive Weston Hills Country Club, Gated community. Shows like a model Very spacious & neutral 4BE+ OFFICE/DEN. Impressive pool & lake view. Cabana bedroom with private bedroom & direct access to pool.

Weston
1 Unit Available
621 Honeysuckle Ln
621 Honeysuckle Lane, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2683 sqft
621 Honeysuckle Ln Available 08/03/20 Incredible 3 bedroom + Den in Weston - Prestigious 3 bed,2.5 bathrooms plus an office that may be used as a 4th bedroom. Home is tiled throughout with hardwood in the bedrooms.

Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
200 Lakeview Dr Apt 209
200 Lakeview Drive, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1106 sqft
Nicely remodeled 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms unit in Weston. Calm water view from the screened balcony. Porcelain floor throughout. New kitchen cabinets & island with quartz countertops. Brand new stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer in the unit.
City Guide for Weston, FL

Want to see something older than your grandma? There is an 8,000 year-old Paleo Indian Mound in Weston, FL.

Weston, situated in the south region of the warm state of Florida, is a family-oriented premium area for both working and living. So much so that it is considered one of the few cities in the US that the whole country is trying to emulate.Weston happens to be modest in size compared to its impressive reputatio, just extending over to 27 square miles and populated by a muddle of 60,000 renters and homeowners. This relatively new city, incorporated in 1996, has actually gradually grown in the last 17 years. It has an array of retail stores and restaurants that are not commonly found in such small cities.

Having trouble with Craigslist Weston? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Weston, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Weston renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

