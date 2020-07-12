/
/
/
bonaventure
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:59 PM
175 Apartments for rent in Bonaventure, Weston, FL
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
19 Units Available
St. Andrews at Weston
100 Bonaventure Blvd, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,463
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,116
1311 sqft
Charming community near entertainment and shopping. Amenities like a five-star resort. On-site tennis court, sand volleyball and a fitness center. Stunning interiors with modern appliances and kitchen designs.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
301 Bonaventure Blvd
301 Bonaventure Boulevard, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2100 sqft
Rental with option to buy $300,000- THIS BOUTIQUE SMALL COMMUNITY OF JUST 16 HOMES IS SURROUND BY HOMES THAT START AT 2 MILLION DOLLARS THIS UNIT IS OVER SIZED CORNER UNIT, UNIT IT IS A 1 ONE OF A KIND IN WESTON, VERY PRIVATE 4/3 PLUS 1 family, A
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
300 Racquet Club Rd
300 Racquet Club Road, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful condo villa located on the 1st floor in highly desirable Weston. White paint and while tiles throughout makes this apt cool and easy to assess in a out throughout your day. Assigned Parking space is directly in front of this apt door.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
370 Racquet Club Rd
370 Racquet Club Road, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Spacious and bright unit completely renovated on first floor, with 2 extra storage room, two bedroom, two baths, spacious living/dining room.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
320 Racquet Club Rd Apt 204
320 Racquet Club Road, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1311 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious updated apartment in peaceful Weston - Property Id: 301460 Come and check out this beautiful corner condo on 2nd floor in the center of the community, fully renovated kitchens and bathrooms, this house is great to live.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
159 Granada Ave
159 Granada Avenue, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,190
Entertainers summer delight**beautiful pool & lakefront home in great family neighborhood close to parks, banks, great restaurants and top schools ** great floor plan with large rooms and a big master bedroom with his and hers walk-in closets **
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16359 Malibu Dr # 60
16359 Malibu Drive, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
BEST RENTAL IN WESTON! Beautiful townhouse in California Courts/3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms w/great golf course view/Spacious living and dinning room area/Upgraded kitchen w/granite top and SS appliances/Walk-in california closet in master bedroom/Master
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16742 Royal Poinciana Dr
16742 Royal Poinciana Drive, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful three bedroom two bathroom freshly painted pool home with vaulted ceilings, split floor plan and one car garage with upgraded kitchen featuring granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Neutral light gray wood floors throughout.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
422 Lakeview Dr.
422 Lakeview Drive, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1231 sqft
Relaxing and updated 2bed/2bath garden apartment in Weston- Florida. Bright kitchen with new oven, remolded bathrooms, ceramic floors throughout. Newer water heater, newer watching machine, and newer blinds. Accordion shutters, screened porch .
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
220 Lakeview Dr
220 Lakeview Drive, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
940 sqft
Over $10,000 in new upgrades! This unit is located on Lakeview Drive and sits on the first floor. Easy access to I-595 and close to the Indian Trace plaza. Unit is in impeccable condition. Washer and dryer included within the unit.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
153 Lakeview Dr Apt 203
153 Lakeview Drive, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath located at Racquet Club Village at Bonaventure in Weston! This unit has tile through out, kitchen has cherry wood cabinets and granite counters. Lake view! Water is included.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
16581 Blatt Blvd
16581 Blatt Boulevard, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 16581 Blatt Blvd in Weston. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
413 Lakeview Dr
413 Lakeview Drive, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
MOVE IN READY! DESIRABLE WESTON AREA. WALK TO SHOPPING AND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. EASY ACCESS TO I75. VERY WELL MAINTAINED UNIT. LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. POOL AND GARDEN VIEWS. CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT. EASY TO SHOW. TEXT LISTING AGENT.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
155 Lakeview Dr
155 Lakeview Drive, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
FOR RENT!! COME AND SEE THIS BEATIFUL AND SPACIOUS CORNER APARTMENT, EXCELLENT CONDITION, RARE TO FIND 3BDR/2BTH GARDEN APARTMENT IN HIGHLY DESIRED CITY OF WESTON.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
200 Lakeview Dr Apt 209
200 Lakeview Drive, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1106 sqft
Nicely remodeled 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms unit in Weston. Calm water view from the screened balcony. Porcelain floor throughout. New kitchen cabinets & island with quartz countertops. Brand new stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer in the unit.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
100 Lakeview Dr
100 Lakeview Drive, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely Remodeled oversize 1BD 1.5 BTH Waterfront Condo! This unit is conveniently located on the 1st floor of an updated and secured building. Updated Kitchen and Appliances, Large Tiles throughout and impact windows.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
501 Racquet Club Rd
501 Racquet Club Road, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1578 sqft
NICE UNIT LOCATED AT RACQUET CLUB VISION AT BONAVENTURE IN A VERY NICE AREA OF WESTON. 3 Bed / 2 1/2 Baths.THIS PROPERTY HAS FRESH PAINT, OPEN KITCHEN AND FORMAL DINING ROOM, TILE AND WOOD FLOORS IN THE WHOLE UNIT.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
195 Lakeview Dr
195 Lakeview Drive, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful 2/2 corner unit for rent in Weston, Huracan shutters through windows, granite countertops, unit has been recently painted and ready to move in, Renting this unit will allow to enjoy Bonaventure Town center with many attractions for adults
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
16500 Golf Club Rd
16500 Golf Club Road, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Gorgeous unit in an excellent location. It is next to the Bonaventure Golf Club, walking distance. New refrigerator. New ceiling with led lights in the kitchen and in both bathrooms. Convenient first-floor entrance.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
289 Duval Court
289 Duval Court, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1110 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND WELL KEPT 2/2.5 TWO STOTY TOWN HOME CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR THE BONAVENTURE GOLF COURSE, HIGH RATED SCHOOLS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
16051 Blatt Blvd, Unit 307
16051 Blatt Boulevard, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1450 sqft
WONDERFUL UPDATE CORNER UNIT WITH MAGNIFICENT VIEWS TO GOLF COURSE. NEW AC UNIT. CONVENIENT LOCATION TO GREAT SCHOOLS,STORES AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS. BONAVENTURE CLUB MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED IN RENT. NO PETS PER ASSOCIATION.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
248 Riviera Cir
248 Riviera Circle, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Beautiful Townhouse in the corner, 3/2.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
208 Riviera Cir
208 Riviera Circle, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
LIVE IN " WESTON CITY " A VERY WELL MAINTAINED TOWNHOUSE 3 BEDROOMS/ 3 BATHROOMS,KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOP, ALL" BRAND NEW APPLIANCES" INCLUDED WASHER AND DRYER, PATIO, ONE CAR GARAGE.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
120 Lakeview Dr
120 Lakeview Drive, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1060 sqft
2 bedrooms, 2 baths beautiful renovated unit with lake view. Very spacious with nice private balcony. Stainless steel appliances. Washer & Dryer inside the unit. Fresh painted. Very clean and renewed community.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWeston, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLCooper City, FLTamarac, FLLauderhill, FLNorth Lauderdale, FL